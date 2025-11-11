Four Killed After Car Crashes Into Tampa LGBTQ Nightclub

Four people are dead and at least 13 others injured after a street racer fleeing police lost control and crashed into a popular LGBTQ nightclub in Tampa, Florida.

Surveillance video from the club shows pedestrians running for safety as a silver Toyota Camry careens through an intersection and into a crowd of more than a dozen people outside Bradley’s on 7th.

The crash occurred around 12:45 a.m. on Saturday, just 15 minutes before drag performers were scheduled to take the stage, according to the New York Post.

Three people were pronounced dead at the scene, while a fourth died later at a local hospital. At least 13 others were hurt, including two in critical condition. Two victims with minor injuries refused treatment. All were over the age of 20, Tampa Police Chief Lee Bercaw said.

According to a news release from the Tampa Police Department, an aviation unit spotted a car driving recklessly on Interstate 275 that had earlier been seen street racing on Hillsborough Avenue near 22nd Street. Officers from Tampa Police and the Florida Highway Patrol briefly pursued the vehicle before the driver lost control and crashed into Bradley’s on 7th. The driver, identified as 22-year-old Silas Sampson, was taken into custody at the scene.

Sampson faces four counts of vehicular homicide and four counts of aggravated fleeing or eluding with serious bodily injury or death — all first-degree felonies. He is being held without bond.

Police said Sampson made “spontaneous statements” after his arrest, including “I made a mistake,” asking how many people he had killed, and saying, “Just get me to jail so I can sit for a few months.” Officers also reported that Sampson appeared intoxicated, showing “signs of impairment,” including the smell of alcohol, slurred speech, and unsteadiness. They are awaiting the results of a blood test to confirm that, according to WTVT.

“Our hearts are broken this morning following the devastating crash,” Bradley’s on 7th wrote in a statement posted to social media. The message was shared by RuPaul’s Drag Race alum and Florida drag performer Mhi’ya Iman Le’Paige, who also offered condolences to those affected.

“This tragedy has struck at the heart of Tampa’s LGBTQ+ community,” the nightclub continued. “Bradley’s on 7th is more than just a nightclub, it is a sanctuary, a space of celebration, love, and chosen family for countless people across Tampa Bay. For years, it has stood as a cornerstone of our community’s resilience and joy. Today, we mourn with our friends at Bradley’s, the victims’ families, and everyone affected by this senseless act.”