10-Year-Olds Bust Man Who Ripped Down Pride Flag

A man who tore down a Pride flag hanging outside a candy shop in Doylestown, Pennsylvania, was reported to police by two 10-year-olds who witnessed the vandalism.

Surveillance video shows the suspect approaching Evolution Candy on East State Street — either with a limp or dragging one leg — before interacting with the Pride flag. He appears to say something unintelligible during the incident, according to footage aired by WPVI-TV.

James Lamb, the owner of Evolution Candy, said the incident occurred shortly after he stepped away from the store on December 6.

“I don’t know if he waited for me to leave — I don’t think so,” Lamb told WPVI. “If you’ve seen the video, I can’t tell if he has a limp or was drunk.”

Lamb said that two 10-year-olds who were nearby witnessed the act and told the man they were going to call police.

According to audio from the surveillance footage, the suspect — who had walked out of view of the camera when confronted by the youths — allegedly responded, “Call the cops. It’s 1-800-WHOCARES. No gay people!”

After the children alerted authorities, the Central Bucks Regional Police Department identified the suspect as 60-year-old James Mellon of Lansdale, in nearby Montgomery County.

This is the fourth time the store has been targeted in the past two years over the presence of the Pride flag.

Other Pride flags in the area have also been ripped down or stolen, including one taken from a flagpole near a Civil War memorial.

“To me, the Pride flag is welcoming everyone,” Tracy Lamb, the store’s co-owner, told TAPinto Doylestown. “Apparently some people don’t feel welcomed by it. They feel threatened by it.”

Lamb is undeterred by the vandalism. As with the previous incidents, a new Pride flag has been purchased and will replace the one torn down.

“Any time something like this happens, we automatically put another flag right back up,” he told the Bucks County Courier Times. “It’s just a symbol that everyone’s welcome here, and it’s an inclusive town. So, we’re always going to put another one back up.”