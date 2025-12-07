A Few Feet Away Review: When Grindr Becomes an Addiction

Before it veers into a gay cautionary tale, Tadeo Pestaña Caro’s stylishly low-key A Few Feet Away maintains an effortless neutrality about the sex and dating exploits of its soft-spoken hero Santiago.

Just twenty years old, Santiago is an architecture student fairly new to Buenos Aires, a fresh, cute twink from the province still gaining his footing in the city. That telling detail, revealed during Santi’s first hookup in the film, partly explains why he relies on the dating app Grindr for making new friends.

That does not explain why Santiago simply can’t stay off Grindr. He becomes practically consumed with scrolling through faceless, nameless profiles, in desperate search of who knows what exactly. Hiding behind his profile name “Seth,” he’s not just after sex, it seems, and he’s not looking for love, as far as we’re led to believe.

Neither does the film tilt towards romance. The movie, a solid debut feature from writer-director Caro, winks at gay hookup culture through dryly comic sex scenes (more explicit in the unrated director’s cut), while earnestly profiling a young man losing himself to the heady buzz of the online hunt.

The constant DMs and notifications, and suddenly appearing dick pics, along with the city’s endless menu of sex-seeking strangers, has Santiago transfixed. Grindr could be the tool for his sexual liberation, or a foul instrument of his self-degradation.

He tiptoes a fine line that, soon, he can’t resist leaping over. In one montage, set to Baltazar Oliver’s moody, ’80s-style synth score, Santiago prowls the neon-lit nighttime streets while ceaselessly browsing profiles. Also, hence the movie’s title, he’ll start using the app to track down guys he likes while he’s out at bars and clubs with his fun-loving co-worker Karen (Jazmín Carballo).

His tactics border on stalking, and his use of the app approaches dependency, yet Santiago, as portrayed by poker-faced newcomer Max Suen, remains deceptively calm on the surface. He doesn’t let desperation show in his demeanor.

Suen isn’t the liveliest leading man, but his subtly sardonic delivery aptly serves the movie’s knowing sense of humor, reflected in its astute touches of young metropolitan life — like that guy at the club who you’re not into but he keeps popping up in your face, or a horny couple trying to slip discreetly into a bar restroom stall just as a dozen people come crowding into the room.

Inspired by quirky cult flicks After Hours and Totally Fucked Up, according to Caro, A Few Feet Away adroitly rides its idiosyncratic tone, and vivid depiction of gay Buenos Aires, towards the obvious, unfortunate escalation of Santiago’s worst tendencies. Taking place over one eventful night, the final act finds him intently trying to chase down the identity behind an anonymous Grindr dick pic he receives at a party.

Several suspects present themselves, from laidback Lucas (Felipe Romeo, in a brief but appealing turn) to the office “errand boy” Simón (Manuel Figuerero). Again, Santiago is consumed with the hunt, which, ultimately, could take him far beyond his limits.

Suen’s performance doesn’t entirely sell the story’s dramatic conclusion, and the final lesson lands too heavy-handedly, but it lands, thanks to strong visual storytelling and the compelling authenticity of this world where an emotionally unmoored kid might easily drown in his own obsession if he isn’t careful.

A Few Feet Away (★★★☆☆) is available on Tuesday, Dec. 9, to rent or purchase on Apple, Prime Video, Google, YouTube, and other digital platforms, with an Unrated Director’s Cut DVD available for purchase on Amazon. Visit cinephobiareleasing.com.