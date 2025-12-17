“Femboy” Tops PornhubGay Searches in 2025

Pornhub released its annual “Year in Review,” which examines visitor searches and viewing habits and highlights emerging trends in online sexual interests.

Despite the rise of right-wing, anti-LGBTQ political movements across the globe, Pornhub identified a sharp increase in LGBTQ-related searches as its top trend for 2025. While interest in LGBTQ content has grown steadily in recent years, the shift was especially pronounced this year, with “lesbian” and “transgender” ranking as the site’s most viewed categories.

Search terms related to lesbian and transgender content also saw sharp increases. Searches for “lesbian scissoring” rose by 79%, “lesbian MILF” by 129%, and “lesbian strapon” by 62%. Meanwhile, “trans threesome” searches increased by 67%, and “trans amateur” rose by 49% compared to last year.

Other search terms tied to sexual orientation or gender identity also rose sharply in popularity, with “queer” queries increasing by 132% and “bisexual” searches up 88%.

“It’s a cultural shift,” Natassia Dreams, a trans Pornhub brand ambassador, said in a statement. “People are finally seeking out stories and performers who break old ideas about gender and sexuality.”

Another LGBTQ-related trend is the surge in searches for the term “femboy,” which cracked the top 10 search terms among all Pornhub users for the first time this year and displaced “twink” as the most searched term on PornhubGay, the site’s gay-focused section.

According to Pornhub’s “Year in Review” report, searches for “cute femboy” increased by 79%, “sexy femboy” rose by 93%, and “femboy hentai” climbed by 64%.

Asked to define the term, Hunnypaint, a “femboy” same-sex couple and one of PornhubGay’s top content creators, described it as referring to “someone who openly expresses femininity in their appearance, style, or spirit, while remaining comfortable being recognized as a male, regardless of the individual’s gender identity.”

Hunnypaint added, “It seems that for a lot of ‘straight’ guys, attraction is often more rooted in their perceived femininity of someone rather than a gender identity.”

On PornhubGay, “femboy” ranked as the most searched term, climbing three spots from its 2024 position, while “twink” — which had dominated in recent years — slipped one place to second. “Anime” and “pinoy,” a term for a male of Filipino descent, followed in third and fourth.

The next most popular search term, “furry,” moved up one spot from last year, swapping places with “straight guys first time.” The terms “hentai,” “asian,” “animation,” and “black” rounded out the top 10.

Other notable shifts in the top 25 included “latino,” which rose four spots from 16 to 12; “big dick,” which climbed three places from 18 to 15; and “straight,” which fell nine spots to become the 20th most searched term on PornhubGay.

Among the most viewed categories on PornhubGay, “twink” continued to rank first, followed by “big dick,” “bareback,” “black,” and “group.” The category seeing the largest jump was “cumshot,” which surged four spots to become the site’s 11th most popular category, while “muscle” climbed three spots to rank 19th.

Other categories that gained popularity from last year included “mature,” “Japanese,” and “solo male.” The steepest drop was seen in “straight guys,” which fell four spots from third to seventh, along with “amateur” and “interracial,” now ranked 16th and 17th overall.

Subscribe free to Metro Weekly’s digital magazine for the stories that matter most.

Tyler Wu ranked as the most viewed performer on PornhubGay, displacing last year’s top performer, Malik Delgaty, who fell to second. The remainder of the top 10, in order, included Sandro Jenner, Rhyheim Shabazz, Jkab Ethan Dale, Legrand Wolf, Hunnypaint, Yummy Prince, Dante Colle, and Mtwunk.

Emma Rose was the most viewed transgender performer, followed by Eva Maxim, Ariel Demure, SissyMilana, PuppygirlXO, Vicats, Daisy Taylor, femboyhami, Erica Cherry, and shinen2022.

Female users accounted for 38% of all Pornhub visitors in 2025, matching last year’s share. Notably, some gay and bisexual male performers were far more likely to be searched for by women than men, including PornhubGay’s top two performers: Tyler Wu, who was 915% more likely to be searched by female users, and Malik Delgaty, who was 281% more likely.

The average age of Pornhub visitors in 2025 was 38, unchanged from last year. Users ages 18 to 24 accounted for 29% of visitors, while those 25 to 34 made up 23%, followed by smaller shares across older age groups.

Viewing preferences varied sharply by age. Gen Z users were more likely to seek out categories such as “party,” “feet,” “POV,” virtual reality, “romantic,” “cosplay,” and “hentai,” while millennials gravitated toward “fetish,” “role play,” “toys,” and “big ass.” Gen X users showed higher interest in categories like “bisexual male,” “orgy,” and “bondage,” while users 55 and older were more likely to view “mature,” “threesome,” and “cuckold” content.

Most Pornhub users continued to access the site via their phones in 2025, accounting for 87% of all traffic, compared to 11% on desktop or laptop computers and 2% on tablets. In the United States, phone usage dropped to 84% from 92% last year, a shift Pornhub attributed to the passage of age-verification laws in several states.