Where to Ring in the New Year in Gay D.C.

Time to pop the cork! Whether you’re chasing disco nostalgia, favorite DJs, drag-fueled countdowns, or a low-key toast at your neighborhood bar, D.C.’s LGBTQ nightlife offers no shortage of options. From ticketed blowouts to no-cover hangs, these venues are ready to toss 2025 out the window and welcome a hopefully brighter 2026 with sass and style.

The Atlantis

2047 9th St. NW

theatlantis.com

The Atlantis celebrates in New Year’s Eve with an 18+ ticketed dance party. The DJ-driven celebration centers on ABBA, with plenty of additional disco favorites from the ’70s and ’80s — including tracks by the Bee Gees, Donna Summer, and Cher. Festivities include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, and disco attire is encouraged. Tickets are $68.40. The venue will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Berhta

1237 W St. NE

berhtaclub.com

Berhta is hosting a 21+ New Year’s Eve party with a variable cover charge. Music by DJs Deep Dish, Enamour, and Jones Boys. Closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Bunker

2001 14th St. NW

bunkerdc.com

Bunker is hosting a 21+ New Year’s Eve party with a cover charge. Festivities include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Music by DJ Alex Lo. The venue will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and open on New Year’s Day from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m.

Club Karma

2221 Adams Pl. NE

instagram.com/_karmadc

Club Karma is hosting a 21+ New Year’s Eve party with a $30 cover charge. The celebration includes a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, along with a balloon drop or prizes. Music by DJ Sean Anthony. The venue will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Crush Dance Bar

2007 14th St. NW

crushbardc.com

Crush rings in the New Year with a 21+ party. The $25 cover charge includes one complimentary Crush or non-alcoholic beverage, plus a champagne toast at midnight. DJs Sedrick and Sidekick will spin throughout the night. The bar will be open on Christmas Eve from 6 p.m. to midnight, closed on Christmas Day, and open on New Year’s Day from 2 to 8 p.m.

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

dc9.club

DC9 is hosting a 21+ New Year’s Eve party with a cover ranging from $55 to $95. The celebration includes a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, plus noisemakers, party hats, and favors. A premium open bar runs from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. Music will span nu-disco, classic disco, French, space, and Italo sounds, with DJ Lemz and DJ Bill Spieler on deck. DC9 will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

District Eagle

1357B U St. NW

districteagle.com

District Eagle is hosting a 21+ New Year’s Eve party with a $15 cover charge. DJs Jason James and Tomi will be spinning throughout the night. No special midnight programming is planned. The bar will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and will open on New Year’s Day from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m.

The Fireplace

2161 P St. NW

fireplacebardc.com

The Fireplace’s New Year’s Eve celebration has no cover charge. Festivities include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight along with noisemakers, party hats, and favors. DJs Big O and MC Chris will provide music. The bar will be open from 1 p.m. to 2 a.m. on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve, and New Year’s Day. 21 and up.

Flash

645 Florida Ave. NW

flashdc.com

Flash is hosting a 21+ New Year’s Eve party with a variable cover charge. No special midnight programming is planned. The venue will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, but will open on New Year’s Day with all-day hours beginning at 8 a.m.

The Green Lantern

1335 Green Ct. NW

greenlanterndc.com

The Green Lantern’s 21+ New Year’s Eve party has no cover charge and includes a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, noisemakers, party hats, favors, and a balloon drop. The bar’s signature twist returns with an underwear-themed celebration, offering free coat check for guests who strip down to their underwear. Drink specials include $11 Casamigos, Crown Royal, and Crown Royal flavors. Entertainment features karaoke with host Jonathon downstairs and BearCave DJ Popperz upstairs. The bar will be open Christmas Eve from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m., Christmas Day from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m., and New Year’s Day from 4 p.m. to 2 a.m.

JR.’s Bar & Grill

1519 17th St.

jrsbardc.com

JR.’s is hosting a 21+ New Year’s Eve celebration featuring drag entertainment, all-night party music, a live TV ball drop, and a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. No cover charge. The bar will be open on Christmas Eve from 4 to 7 p.m., Christmas Day starting at 7 p.m., and New Year’s Day starting at 4 p.m.

Jackie Restaurant

79 Potomac Ave. SE

jackiedc.com

Jackie Restaurant will be open on New Year’s Eve with no cover charge for a 21+ crowd. No special midnight programming is planned. The restaurant will be open on Christmas Eve from 4 to 10 p.m., Christmas Day from 1 to 10 p.m., and will be closed on New Year’s Day.

Kiki

915 U St. NW

dcwannahaveakiki.com

Kiki is hosting a 21+ New Year’s Eve celebration with no cover charge. Festivities include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Music by Vodkatrina. The venue will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and will be open on New Year’s Day starting at 2 p.m.

Number Nine

1435 P St. NW

numberninedc.com

Number Nine is hosting two separate New Year’s Eve events for a 21+ crowd. Downstairs, Number Nine’s New Year’s celebration is no cover and includes noisemakers, party hats, and favors at midnight. Upstairs, Capital Sapphics is holding a ticketed New Year’s party (tickets available here). The bar will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and will be open on New Year’s Day starting at 5 p.m.

Pitchers/ALOHO

2317 18th St. NW

pitchersbardc.com

Pitchers and A League of Her Own hosts a 21+ New Year’s Eve celebration with no cover charge. Festivities include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, plus noisemakers, party hats, and favors. All floors open. The venue will be closed on Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, and New Year’s Day.

Red Bear Brewing Co.

209 M St. NE

redbear.beer

Red Bear presents a 21+ New Year’s Eve celebration with no cover charge. The night features trivia and drag performances hosted by Logan Stone, along with a complimentary champagne toast at midnight and prizes for trivia winners. The brewery will be open on Christmas Eve from noon to 4 p.m., closed on Christmas Day, and open on New Year’s Day from noon to 11 p.m.

Shakers Bar

2014 9th St. NW

shakersdc.com

Shakers is hosting a 21+ New Year’s Eve celebration with no cover charge. Festivities include a complimentary champagne toast at midnight. Music by DJ Alex Love. The venue will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and will be open on New Year’s Day starting at 2 p.m.

Sinners & Saints

2309 18th St. NW

instagram.com/sinnersandsaintsdc

Sinners & Saints is hosting a 21+ New Year’s Eve party with a cover charge ranging from $25 to $35. The celebration includes a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, along with noisemakers, party hats, and favors. DJs Franxx, GOkibstarGO, Gabberbitch69, HissyFit, and Vivian Oblivion will spin throughout the evening. The bar will be open on Christmas Eve from 8 p.m. to 2 a.m., closed on Christmas Day, and open on New Year’s Day from 9 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Spark Social

2009 14th St. NW

spark-dc.com

Spark Social hosts a 21+ New Year’s Eve celebration with no cover charge. Guests can opt into a $35 open bar from 11 p.m. to 1 a.m., featuring rail drinks and non-alcoholic options; wristbands are purchased on-site, and participation is optional. Festivities include a midnight countdown and a complimentary champagne toast with both alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. Spark Social will be closed on Christmas Eve and Christmas Day, and will be open New Year’s Day from 8 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Thurst Lounge

2204 14th St. NW

thurstlounge.com

Thurst Lounge’s 21+ New Year’s Eve celebration features no cover charge, a complimentary champagne toast at midnight, noisemakers, party hats, and favors. The lounge will be open on Christmas Eve from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m., closed on Christmas Day, and open on New Year’s Day from 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.

Trade

1410 14th St. NW

tradebardc.com

Trade is celebrating with a 21+ New Year’s Eve blowout with no cover charge. Party extras include noisemakers, party hats, and favors. Music by DJ Ed Bailey from 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. and DJ Dickerman from 1 a.m. to close. Vagenesis will ring in the new year at midnight. Trade will be open on Christmas Eve starting at 5 p.m., Christmas Day starting at 7 p.m., and New Year’s Day starting at 2 p.m.

