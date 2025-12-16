Swiss Tennis Player Mika Brunold Comes Out as Gay

Swiss tennis player Mika Brunold has come out as gay, becoming only the second active male professional tennis player in the sport’s history to do so.

In a late November Instagram post, Brunold shared the news with fans and the wider sports world.

“One of the most important things I’ve learned is that success on the court isn’t just about physical skill — it’s about discovering your personality and staying true to yourself,” Brunold wrote. “That’s why I feel it’s time for me to open up and share with you that I’m gay.”

The 21-year-old also wrote candidly about his experience as a gay man, noting that it “doesn’t just mean loving the same gender,” but often includes fear of rejection, pressure to remain silent about his identity, and isolation from feeling different.

Brunold reached a career-high ATP singles ranking of No. 289 in August and said he hopes his decision will reduce stigma around openly gay athletes and encourage others to live openly.

“I think it’s not talked about enough in sports,” he wrote. “I believe that in an ideal world, we wouldn’t even need to ‘come out’ at all.”

Other professional athletes voiced their support.

Belgian tennis legend Kim Clijsters, a former world No. 1 in women’s singles, replied to Brunold’s post with a heart emoji.

Queer American gymnast and Olympic gold medalist Laurie Hernandez also welcomed Brunold publicly.

“congrats-welcome to the party🥹♥️,” Hernandez wrote in an Instagram reply.

Brunold’s announcement follows that of Brazil’s Joao Lucas Reis da Silva, who publicly came out in late 2024 via a simple Instagram post wishing his boyfriend a happy birthday.

“I didn’t think about it… I just wanted to post a picture with him,” Reis da Silva said of his boyfriend, actor and model Gui Sampaio. He had been out to friends and family for five years before the post.

Nevertheless, many LGBTQ athletes still feel pressure to remain closeted, believing it is safer for their careers.

According to the American Psychiatric Association, nearly 80% of young LGBTQ athletes are not out to their coaches, citing fear of rejection. As a result, only 20% to 29% of LGBTQ youth participate in sports, compared to 68% of their non-LGBTQ peers.

Stories like Brunold’s and Reis da Silva’s may help create a more welcoming sports culture and make it easier for young LGBTQ athletes to compete openly.