Mercy Promises Big Ideas — and Delivers Nothing

As one-word movie titles go, Mercy sits near the top of the popularity heap. A quick glance at IMDb turns up more than a dozen films with the same title, at least eight of them released since 1995.

That 1995 entry, starring John Rubinstein (forever beloved by me as Broadway’s original Pippin) and Sam Rockwell, is log-lined as: “A couple of people steal the daughter of a famous lawyer. Now they want money to give her back — but it’s not just the money they want. They want revenge.”

Or take a 2023 entry, starring Leah Gibson and friend of MAGA Jon Voight, in which “a doctor and former military officer finds herself in a deadly battle for survival when the Irish mob takes control of the hospital where she works and her son is taken hostage.”

Or how about the Mercy from 2000? In it, Ellen Barkin plays a detective who “investigates a series of sexually gruesome serial murders and becomes embroiled in a world of lesbianism and bondage after she becomes obsessed with one of the victims’ paramours.” (Okay, that one actually sounds interesting.)

Turns out I haven’t seen a single one of those Mercy movies.

Until 2026, that is, when I sat through — endured? — the newest addition to the lot, this one starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson. Pratt plays Chris Raven, a police detective in a not-too-distant-future Los Angeles where crime has grown so rampant that authorities have created the Mercy Court. In 90 minutes, a defendant must prove his or her innocence to an A.I. entity (Ferguson) that announces at the outset that it is “judge, jury, and executioner.” Too bad it’s not also named Judy. That might have made things extra salty.

Raven has been accused of murdering his wife before heading off on a drunken binge. He can’t remember anything, because of course he can’t. So he must frantically race the clock — aided by extensive surveillance footage, private phone chats and videos, and whatever else exists in the “municipal cloud,” all of it made available to him, privacy be damned — to prove he didn’t stab to death the woman with whom we quickly learn he had a badly strained marriage.

He’s aided outside the courtroom — a massive black box that transforms when necessary into a “holodeck,” enveloping Raven in thrilling video reenactments (fire! car chases!) — by Jacqueline (Kali Reis), a fellow officer with a quadcopter (don’t ask). The two encounter so many red herrings they could pack them in a tin and sell them for $1.99.

It would be (ahem) merciless of me to spoil anything beyond the basic setup, but director Timur Bekmambetov (Abraham Lincoln: Vampire Hunter) does his damndest to juice the film’s visuals with action set pieces meant to justify the cost of your IMAX 3D ticket.

The overall concept feels like a dumbed-down episode of Black Mirror, as a cold, clinical “female” A.I. judge gradually warms to Raven and his plight. Perhaps it’s his chiseled jaw.

And that’s a major issue with Mercy: it needed a much better script than the instantly forgettable one supplied by writer Marco van Belle. The film gestures toward weighty ideas — mostly cautionary ones about artificial intelligence — but never gets past the shooting-fish-in-a-barrel stage. It quickly abandons what could have been an intimate, nerve-wracking interplay between an A.I. that doesn’t “make mistakes” and a desperate human in favor of overcooked action sprawl.

It’s next to impossible to care about the characters. Ferguson, who is the best thing about the movie, likely collected a nice paycheck for a few days of work, much of it spent reading lines and occasionally cocking her head — sometimes quizzically, sometimes admonishingly.

As for Pratt, he’s stuck in a pretty thankless role, strapped to a chair for much of the film and forced to emote by straining his neck muscles to the point of bursting. Still, he remains an inoffensive presence, buoyed by enough leftover goodwill from his Guardians of the Galaxy days that we can look the other way and forgive the Pratt fall.

Mercy (★★☆☆☆) is rated R and playing in theaters nationwide. Visit www.fandango.com.