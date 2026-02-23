Hockey Star Hilary Knight’s Olympic “Storybook Ending”

Hilary Knight, a member of the U.S. women’s gold medal-winning ice hockey team at the 2026 Milano Cortina Olympic Games, ended what she says will be her final Olympics with a Hallmark-worthy flourish.

Knight, who has been dating world record speed skater and fellow U.S. Olympian Brittany Bowe, posted a February 19 Instagram video of herself dropping to one knee and proposing in what appears to be a section of the Olympic Village. The two are among 49 out LGBTQ Olympians competing in Milano Cortina — eight of them representing the United States.

The video shows Bowe accepting the proposal and slipping on an engagement ring, followed by a still image of her proudly displaying it. Another clip captures Knight lifting Bowe off the ground as the couple embraces.

“Olympics brought us together. This one made us forever,” Knight wrote in the caption, referring to how their relationship began four years ago at the 2022 Beijing Winter Olympics.

The couple has represented the United States in a combined nine Olympic Games, winning seven medals over the course of their careers. Both athletes have said the 2026 Winter Games would be their final Olympic appearance.

As reported by Outsports, the proposal took place on the morning of Knight’s final Olympic appearance — the gold medal game between the United States and Canada. With the U.S. trailing, Knight scored the tying goal to force overtime, and the Americans ultimately prevailed, 2-1.

Knight previously described closing out her career with another gold medal as a “storybook ending,” but her engagement to Bowe only amplified the moment.

“Hilary always goes out with a bang,” fellow U.S. hockey player Kendall Coyne Schofield told The Athletic. “From the proposal that had me falling off a chair to her record-breaking goal. I mean, you can’t script it any better. Obviously, getting another gold medal for her, so happy for her. The greatest to do it and you literally can’t script it any better.”