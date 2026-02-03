Winter Games Reach Record High for Out LGBTQ Athletes

At least 44 out LGBTQ athletes will compete at the 2026 Milan Winter Olympics, setting a record for a Winter Games, according to the LGBTQ sports news site Outsports.

The Games, which officially kick off on Friday, February 6, will feature 34 out women and 10 out men — a roughly 7-to-2 ratio that is significantly lower than the 9-to-1 ratio seen at the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris.

According to Outsports, the lower ratio reflects the fact that the Winter Olympics feature fewer team sports, where out female athletes are more common. In Milan, 22 of the 34 out women are ice hockey players, making hockey the sport with the largest LGBTQ presence.

Figure skating is the only major sport at this year’s Games in which out male athletes outnumber women, with six men and one woman competing — three-time U.S. women’s figure skating champion Amber Glenn.

Other sports with out athletes include Alpine and freestyle skiing, with six competitors; speed skating, with four; skeleton, with two; and snowboarding, curling, and biathlon, each with one out athlete.

The out athletes competing in the Games represent 13 different countries.

Eight American athletes — about 3% of Team USA — are out, including seven women and one man, speedskater Conor McDermott-Mostowy.

There is one out transgender athlete competing at the Games — the first in Winter Olympics history: Ellis Lundholm of Sweden, a moguls skier.

Despite a global backlash against LGBTQ visibility amid the rise of right-wing populist movements, the number of out athletes at the Winter Olympics has continued to grow — from seven in 2014 to 15 in 2018 and 36 in 2022, according to Outsports.

The Summer Olympics typically feature far more out LGBTQ athletes, with 199 competing at the 2024 Paris Games.

Based on past precedent, the final tally is likely to grow as the Games continue, as some athletes who are more circumspect about their sexual orientation or gender identity are added over time.

Notably, according to Outsports, out male athletes — who remain fewer overall — have typically come out publicly. By contrast, many female competitors, including some in same-sex marriages or long-term relationships, are more likely to avoid explicitly labeling their identity, often requiring extensive social media research and reporting across multiple outlets to confirm whether an athlete identifies as LGBTQ.