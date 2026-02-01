At Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend, Community Was the Main Event

You really never know who you’ll run into at Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend. It was customarily cold in the capital this year, but warm enough inside the Hyatt Regency on Capitol Hill for throngs of MAL goers — those who hadn’t just rolled from their rooms to the exhibition hall — to check their clothes in the lobby and bare their most daring gear.

In tight black leather, or rubber, or spandex, you might meet the person of your dreams riding down the escalator, or reunite with your dearest friends. You might run into Wolverine at the Superhero Meetup, or bump into Harry Lighton, the writer-director of the upcoming leather biker dom-sub love story Pillion rocking his kilt, checking out the scene at Leather Cocktails.

“Not my first experience at a leather cocktail event,” said Lighton, who was attending his first MAL, while in Washington to promote the film, which stars Alexander Skarsgård and Harry Melling. “I’ve gone to a few leather drinks events, meetups back in the U.K. even before the idea of Pillion arrived.” But MAL might take the cake.

“It looked like there were about 7,000 people there,” he said, only slightly exaggerating the teeming turnout at the Hyatt. “And it seemed like the commitment, everyone really dressed to impress. I was very bowled away. The one I went to in England was a bit more low-key.”

Indeed, MAL 2026 — the 41st edition of this three-day celebration of the leather, kink, and LGBTQ communities, organized and hosted as ever by the Centaur M.C. — felt especially electric this year. Maybe these communities, made up of people from absolutely every walk of life, from all over the globe, really need this oasis of fellowship and freedom.

“There will be people of every type, every size, every identity that will welcome you and make sure that you feel special and feel safe in the best way possible,” said Wellington Nascimento, a.k.a. the good wizard Wellie, from Orlando, attending his first MAL.

“I’ve been to all the International Mr. Leather events in Chicago, where I was originally based, and Folsom Street Fairs [in San Francisco] as well,” he added. “But I think the vibe here is unique. I can’t really point out specifically what differentiates, but it’s the originality, the friendliness, the sex positivity of everyone that comes with an open heart and open mind to have a really good time and enjoy each other, and to be supportive to whatever kinks we are into.”

Richard P., from New Jersey, enjoying his second MAL and also in costume at Saturday’s Superhero Meetup, echoed the sentiment, sort of. “I had a blast last year,” he said, also admitting, “last year was a little overwhelming, so knowing what I was getting into this year, I felt a lot more prepared. And I’m having such a great time. I’m glowing this weekend.” Literally and figuratively, we’re sure.

The whole room was aglow for the ONYX Auction and Gear Show, the annual cocktail party organized by the Men of ONYX Mid-Atlantic. Everyone there is invited to bid on the sexy donated gear and clothing right off the backsides of the gorgeous models, while the DJ keeps the mood lit, and folks mingle and ogle all the leather and kink gear being modeled by attendees.

The party kicked off with a super-stimulating E-stim demo, with probes, whips, and floggers, by Master Volt and his assistant, before segueing to the gear show and auction, where all the proceeds go to a worthy charity — this year, the Transgender American Veterans Association. So it’s a good time with a purpose.

As Dominion ONYX, the event’s host and auctioneer, told the crowd, “Unfortunately, we all live in a country where every one of our rights is under assault. But especially our transgender siblings. ONYX’s colors are black and silver, but today I am flagging the transgender flag as a sign of support to our siblings. The money that we raise goes to support.”

Held in the hotel’s Congressional conference rooms, the ONYX auction might be MAL’s hottest (official) day party, in a weekend dominated for many by the Kinetic Presents parties that keep their nights and early mornings buzzing.

But another daytime pleasure of Leather Weekend, and the centerpiece event, is the Mr. MAL Contest. As with last year, the contest was hosted by Mr. MAL 2020/21 David Spivey and the venerable Frank Nowicki, the show’s veteran emcee (and also Mr. MAL 1993) winding down his 30-plus years conducting what always turns out to be a lively competition.

Seven luscious contestants took the stage. Sir Don, Mr. Virginia Leather 2025, represented for the mature leathermen, was cheered on from the crowd by his boy James. Adam Gold, Mr. Rehoboth Leather 2025, did his title proud and won many admirers for his adorable presentation.

Mr. Connecticut Leather 2026, Ricky Mestre, a freelance artist sporting a handlebar mustache some in the audience might have liked to handle, provided a little mystery. His masked bar leather look was a standout. And beefy Dante from North Carolina, a USPS network engineer, delivered packages from start to finish.

Hunky contestant Morbius Inkosi brought good vibes all the way from Atlanta, and was oiled up for our visual pleasure in his bar leather. Gage Rider, Mr. Pittsburgh Leather Fetish 2026, had “a smile that could sink ships,” and jokes galore in his well-delivered response to the all-important contestant question from the judges.

The final contestant, Boy Diesel, Mr. North Carolina Triangle Leather, towering in heels, proudly advocated for bisexual visibility in the community during his turn at the microphone.

The judges had a tough task before them to choose the strongest contestant to represent the Centaurs MC and the Mid-Atlantic region at the International Mr. Leather competition this spring. Those judges, of course, included the reigning International Mr. Leather, Rene Hebert.

He was joined by Asami the Fox, President of Steel City Pups; Matias Gomez Constenla, Mr. Eagle L.A. Leather 2025, serving sports fetish in a futbol jersey for his home nation Argentina; Jawn Marques, Mr. San Francisco Leather 2019 and former runner-up at IML-41; leatherman and performer Omar Ziese; and drag diva Sapphire Brilliance Dupree, who vamped like a champ when the sound on her track went out during her performance opening the show.

Rounding out the panel was the outgoing Mr. MAL 2025, and a genuine sweetheart of the leather community, Jason Elliott. Delivering a step-down speech that brought the audience to their feet, Elliott, with characteristic tearful sincerity, celebrated this community that has embraced him.

“Your hair is not too long,” he said, doffing his leather cap to unfurl flowing flaxen locks. “You are not too feminine. You’re not too girly to be up on stage, or too kinky. If you used to be a drag queen, or you still are a drag queen, that’s alright, too. Your gear doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. The money you pay doesn’t mean you’re worth more to this community. You don’t have to be a titleholder to have a place here. You do not have to be anything that anyone else says.”

Inspiring words to live by, Elliott’s sentiment resounded in the room and throughout the weekend. For the contest, in the end, good humor, a good attitude, and tight, tight leather ruled the day, with Gage Ryder crowned the new Mr. MAL 2026, the next ambassador for this sprawling leather, kink, and cosplay communion, where you never know who you’ll meet, but practically everyone can find the space and freedom to be themselves.

The next Mid-Atlantic Leather Weekend is Jan. 15 to 19, 2027. For more information as it becomes available, visit leatherweekend.org.

See more MAL Weekend 2026 photos here.