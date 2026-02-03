USA Hockey Restricts Transgender Access to Certain Programs

USA Hockey has quietly adopted a new policy barring transgender athletes from participating in single-sex programs that do not align with their assigned sex at birth.

On November 15, 2025, the organization approved a participant eligibility policy requiring that in any programs restricted by sex — including adult recreational “beer” leagues — athletes may only compete against others of the same biological sex, according to The Athletic.

Under the policy, transgender men who have undergone hormone therapy are barred from competing in both men’s leagues and women’s leagues at the high school or adult levels.

The policy will officially take effect on April 1.

The policy notes that the “vast majority” of USA Hockey programs are co-ed and will not be affected, including youth and junior leagues, disabled hockey programs, high school and prep school co-ed leagues, and adult co-ed or “open” hockey leagues. Because those programs are not sex-specific, athletes remain eligible to compete regardless of assigned sex at birth.

USA Hockey’s Board of Directors said the policy was adopted in response to directives from the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee, which barred transgender females from competing in women’s sporting events last year. That ban was instituted to align with an executive order issued by Donald Trump that threatens to yank federal funds from organizations that allow transgender women to participate in female-designated sports programs.

USA Hockey’s previous athlete eligibility policy, adopted in January 2019, allowed transgender women and girls to compete in competitive women’s leagues after completing a year of testosterone suppression therapy, and required transgender men who had begun hormone therapy to compete in men’s leagues. Nonbinary individuals were allowed to register for any league for which they met the requirements.

Harrison Browne, a former professional hockey player who is now an actor on the HBO gay-themed hockey series Heated Rivalry, called attention to the new policy last week in an Instagram post.

Browne, who played in the National Women’s Hockey League for three years, came out as transgender in 2016, but delayed hormone treatment until the end of his playing career. As a Canadian citizen, he isn’t directly impacted by the new policy, but has expressed concerns about the restrictions on transgender men, saying that he believes many will leave the sport if they cannot play in women’s leagues that have historically been more inclusive of transgender and nonbinary players.

“I played women’s hockey my entire career,” Browne told The Athletic. “A lot of trans men played women’s hockey their entire career, and women’s spaces are more safe for queer individuals, especially in hockey. If the choice is given to play in the men’s league or not play at all, most trans men would choose not to play at all.”

Browne stressed that some transgender men are happy to play in men’s-only hockey leagues, but will be barred from that as well under the new policy.

“I’m not advocating for trans men to be able to take testosterone while playing competitive leagues,” Browne said. “I’m talking about beer league, where the discrepancy of skill level is huge. It’s broken up into skill, and that’s the way that we should be breaking that up, in something that’s just for fun, exercise, and community. That also applies at the youth level, of just playing recreationally to gain friendships.”