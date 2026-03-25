DeSantis Restores Funding to Protect HIV Medication Access

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has signed a bill ensuring that some Floridians living with HIV can access three more months of life-saving antiretroviral medications through the state’s ADAP program.

ADAP, the AIDS Drug Assistance Program, is a state-level initiative that helps low-income and uninsured people living with HIV access medications that would otherwise be prohibitively expensive.

Amid stagnant federal funding and rising health care costs, many states’ ADAP programs have faced shortfalls, prompting cuts or stricter income eligibility requirements that reduce the number of people who qualify.

In response to an alleged $120 million budget shortfall, Florida introduced an emergency rule earlier this month lowering income eligibility to those earning less than 130% of the federal poverty level, or about $20,500 annually, as previously reported by POZ magazine.

The change threatened to leave between 10,000 and 16,000 Floridians without access to medications needed to achieve viral suppression, or “undetectable” status, which helps prolong life and prevent transmission.

As of 2025, Florida ranks third in the nation for HIV diagnoses, with about 4,290 new cases annually — accounting for roughly 11% of all diagnoses nationwide and far surpassing fourth-place Georgia, which reports 2,511 new cases per year.

HIV advocates warned the proposed funding cut could have serious public health consequences. MISTR, the nation’s largest telehealth platform for sexual health, recently brought several reality TV stars from Bravo’s Real Housewives franchise to Capitol Hill to lobby for expanded access to HIV prevention and treatment. The effort drew national attention, with several stars singling out Florida’s budget cuts as especially concerning.

A bipartisan group of Florida lawmakers crafted and passed an emergency stopgap funding bill that cleared both chambers unanimously and was signed into law by DeSantis on March 24.

The stopgap measure provides nearly $31 million to keep the program running through June 30, the end of fiscal year 2026. It also restores the income threshold to 400% of the federal poverty level, allowing enrollees earning less than $64,000 annually to access HIV medications during that period. An estimated 12,000 people will continue receiving coverage through the end of June.

However, Florida lawmakers have not agreed on a final budget for fiscal year 2027, with the Republican-led House and Senate ending the regular session without a deal. A long-term funding solution for ADAP is still needed.

The stopgap bill does not reverse the state’s decision to stop covering Biktarvy, the most widely prescribed antiretroviral medication in the United States. As a result, patients who relied on it through ADAP must switch to alternative treatments — in some cases moving from a once-daily pill to more complex, multi-pill regimens to remain undetectable.

Still, HIV advocates and pro-LGBTQ groups praised the temporary fix as much-needed relief for low-income Floridians.

“For ten weeks, 12,000 Floridians living with HIV did not know if they could fill their next prescription,” said Esteban Wood, director of advocacy and legislative affairs at AIDS Healthcare Foundation. “Today, they can.”