San Antonio Man Sentenced to 200 Years for Grindr Murders

Jer Auntey Pleasant, a 25-year-old San Antonio man, has been sentenced to four concurrent 50-year prison terms — totaling 200 years — for the murders of 54-year-old Larry Wilson and 22-year-old Joseph West, whom he met through the gay dating app Grindr, as well as for shooting a third victim during an attempted robbery and sexually assaulting a minor.

The sentences were imposed by Judge Kristina Escalona of Texas’ 186th District Court.

According to prosecutors, Pleasant first used the Grindr app to meet a victim in March 2022. When the two met, Pleasant allegedly shot the victim during a robbery attempt. In July of that year, he allegedly sexually assaulted a 13-year-old, with DNA evidence identifying him as the perpetrator, the district attorney’s office said.

On April 14, 2023, Pleasant allegedly chatted with Wilson on Grindr and arranged to meet at the Banyan Tree Apartments in San Antonio, as reported by San Antonio NBC and CW affiliate WOAI. Police arrived at the complex and found Wilson in the driver’s seat of a white Ford Expedition. He had been shot several times and was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told investigators they saw a man wearing a red hoodie standing on the passenger side of the SUV, firing several shots before grabbing a black duffel bag from the vehicle and running away.

According to the San Antonio Express-News, investigators later accessed Wilson’s phone with the help of his family and discovered messages between Wilson and a Grindr user with the handle “Derek.” Police later identified Pleasant as the person behind that account.

The following day, April 15, 2023, a friend of Joseph West asked police to perform a wellness check after being unable to reach him. Officers arrived at West’s apartment and found the 22-year-old dead from a gunshot wound to the head.

Investigators said fingerprints matching Pleasant were found at both crime scenes, and ballistics testing confirmed the same firearm was used in the two murders. According to Law & Crime, one piece of forensic evidence recovered from both scenes was Pleasant’s fingerprint on condom wrappers.

Investigators later connected the cases and pursued charges against Pleasant. After years of court proceedings, including mental health evaluations and multiple trial delays, Pleasant pleaded no contest on March 6, 2026, to all four charges against him.

A no-contest plea allows a defendant to accept conviction and punishment without formally admitting guilt. Because of that, Pleasant’s conviction cannot automatically be used as an admission of liability if the victims’ families pursue civil lawsuits.

In a statement, Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales praised law enforcement and prosecutors for securing the conviction, calling it a measure of accountability in the case.

“While today’s outcome will never restore the lives that were lost, it represents a step toward justice for the victims and their loved ones,” Gonzales said.