South Dakota Supreme Court Blocks Trans Birth Certificate Change

The South Dakota Supreme Court has denied a request from Sigrid Nielsen, a transgender woman seeking to change the sex on her birth certificate.

Nielsen filed a petition in September 2024 asking a court to amend the gender marker on her birth certificate from male to female and issue a replacement record. A lower court denied the request, prompting Nielsen to appeal.

The state’s highest court ruled 5-0 to uphold Sixth Judicial Circuit Judge Margo Northrup’s decision denying Nielsen’s request, according to The Dakota Scout.

In its ruling, the court said no South Dakota law allows a person to change the sex on their birth certificate to reflect their gender identity, holding that such records may only be amended to correct a factual error in the original document.

Writing for the court, Justice Patricia DeVaney said any amendments must explain what error is being corrected and must “relate to the facts existing at the time of birth.”

The justices also noted that only the legislature can determine what information must be recorded on a birth certificate or pass legislation defining the term “sex.”

“Nielsen’s petition seems less an effort to correct data under [the administrative rule] and more an attempt to expand the type of data recorded on a birth certificate or perhaps even the definition of sex, both of which are topics better left to the Legislature,” DeVaney wrote.

South Dakota lawmakers are considering a bill that would define the terms “man” and “woman” based solely on a person’s sex assigned at birth.

Critics say imposing rigid definitions of sex — and applying them throughout state law — could negatively affect state agencies or local governments with contracts involving businesses or other organizations. They also warn that amending existing statutes across the board could create complications or conflicts with civil rights law.

The South Dakota House of Representatives passed the bill by a 57-9 vote. The Senate Judiciary Committee approved it unanimously on March 5.

LGBTQ advocacy group Equality South Dakota is urging community members to contact their senators and oppose the bill.

“Under HB 1184, state agencies may be prohibited from updating identification documents to match a transgender person’s lived gender,” the organization wrote in a Facebook post outlining arguments against the bill. “This could impact: driver’s licenses, birth certificates, health and social service records, employment documents. Accurate IDs are essential for safety, employment, travel, housing, and healthcare. HB 1184 would force many transgender South Dakotans to carry mismatched documents, increasing the risk of discrimination, outing, and denial of services.”

The organization also argued that requiring identity documents to list only a person’s sex assigned at birth could create legal inconsistencies and confusion. It also warned the law could prove costly for the state if a federal court finds it unconstitutional and could make it harder for South Dakota businesses to recruit and retain workers if the measure is seen as discriminatory.