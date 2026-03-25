Spring Dance Preview 2026: Motion Takes the Stage

The word and feeling for dance this season is “immersive,” as companies and artists throughout the DMV invite audiences to fully experience the joy of motion, whether you’re watching from your seat or joining in the movement. A preponderance of performers promise interactive dances, games, and environments for viewing the classics, discovering experimental new visions, or just finding community in music and culture, be it Bhangra and Bharatanatyam dance or ballet and beatboxing. So dive in, immerse yourself, and let the rhythm move you.
chitra.MOVES — Movement classes drawing on Chitra’s diverse background in Indian Classical dance, Hip Hop, and contemporary movement, allowing students to explore, learn, and grow at their own pace (3/26 and 4/2, Marley Studio)
La Fille Mal Gardée, or the Girl Who Needed Watching — A joyful children’s production of the classic ballet following a girl’s search for true love (5/16, Fredgren Studio Theatre)
La Fille Mal Gardée — A multifaceted menu of classical ballet featuring excerpts from Paquita and Romeo & Juliet, and a main course of pastoral romance La Fille Mal Gardée (5/30-31, Kenmore Middle School, Falls Church)
Les Syphildes — Guest artists Kurumi Miwa and Wei-Yuan Tai join the company members in a performance of this classic “rêverie romantique” set to the music of Chopin, followed by a recital performance by the Baltimore Ballet School (5/24, Goucher College Kraushaar Auditorium)
Furia Flamenca Dance Company: ESCENAS FLAMENCAS — Estela and Daniel Paredez from Furia Flamenca choreographed and perform this intriguing program that brings flamenco to life by turning iconic oil paintings into live performances, also featuring music by Alma and Paul, with special guest Bruno Lucini, percussionist from Latin jazz band Downtown Tumbao (4/25)
VTDance/Vincent E. Thomas: Good Trouble — VTDance performs excerpts from this dance project designed to “ignite, instigate, investigate, and inspire dialogue and actions to strengthen the soil and soul of America” (5/9-10)
IN Series presents: The Song of Shakuntala — The world-premiere of composer Timothy Nelson’s dance-opera based on “India’s most famous dramatic work,” Kalidasa’s 5th century play Shakuntala, with direction and dance by Hari Krishnan (6/19-21)
Red & Black Gala — Celebrating the legacy of departing Founding Artistic Director Diane Coburn Bruning with a dinner soirée, and performances by CDP dancers and musicians, joined by jazz vocalist Lena Seikaly (4/11, Washington Golf and Country Club, Arlington)
June Season — The company marks its last season under the leadership of Bruning with a program featuring four pieces from CDP’s extensive repertoire, plus world premiere Murmur by resident choreographer at Pittsburgh Ballet Theatre William Moore (6/24-27, Woolly Mammoth)
CityDance Conservatory Spring Concert — Showcasing repertoire by guest artists, in-house choreographers, and Conservatory faculty, the Conservatory students bring classical ballet, contemporary, modern, jazz, and more to the stage (6/5-6, Klein Theatre)
TDPS Experimental Performance Series — A fresh collection of self-produced works from undergraduate and graduate students in UMD’s School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies (Series #4: 4/4, Series #5: 5/9)
Fearless New Works Festival — A four-day exploration of new dance and theatre performances and works-in-process from TDPS students, with one day, Saturday 4/11, devoted to dance pieces (4/9-12)
Maryland Day — A family-friendly day of music, dance, and theater, UMD’s annual campus-wide open house is loaded with free performances like artist showcase DANCE DANCE DANCE, dance classes (in hip-hop, West African dance, and classical Indian dance), and interactive experiences like Children’s Dance Class: Joy of Movement! and Movement Workshop: The Data Twist, combining dance games and data (4/25, Dance Theatre, Dance Studio 1, and around the UMD campus)
The Missing Element — Led by Chris Celiz and Anthony “Invertebrate” Rodriguez, a superstar crew of world champion beatboxers and street dancers representing breaking, krumping, and flexN bust out this immersive experience exploring music and movement, pushing the boundaries of both the human voice and body (4/25, Grand Pavilion)
Live! At the Library: Dana Tai Soon Burgess Celebrates Michio Itō — The Library of Congress celebrates the acquisition of the papers of iconic Japanese dancer and choreographer Michio Itō with a performance by DTSBDC featuring six of Itō’s modern dance works (3/26, Library of Congress)
An Asian American Dance Journey — In honor of Asian American Heritage Month, the company presents beloved pieces from their 33-year history repertoire with a special emphasis on the Asian American experience, plus the world premiere of Drawing in Space, a dance homage to visual artist Ruth Asawa (Program A: 4/24-26, Program B: 5/1-3, Woolly Mammoth)
VTDance/Vincent E. Thomas: LOVE, LAND, LEGACY — VTDance II ensemble and longtime collaborator, poet Michelle A. Nelson (a.k.a. Love the Poet) offer an intimate exploration of how we love, our place in the world, and the lasting impact we create (3/21-22)
DC Dance Festival — Dance Place marks its 45th season with this celebration of D.C.’s dance community, featuring choreographers and dancers specifically based in the DMV area (4/18-19)
Dance Place AFTER DARK: slowdanger presents ABYSS: post body — A site-specific dance and sound performance created and directed by slowdanger, “examining our bodies’ (abysses) states of being within public structures and its relationship to other bodies, i.e., the site, vibration, groove, physical labor, absurdity, power and release” (4/11)
New Releases Choreographers Showcase — Dance Place’s annual mixed-bill showcase designed to nurture and celebrate the talent of DMV-based emerging choreographers, this year featuring 2025 New Releases Commission Artist Recipients Sydney Goldston and Elan Robinson (5/8-9)
Spring Youth Showcase — This culminating performance for all students enrolled in Kids on the Move classes in the Winter/Spring semester highlights the discipline, artistry, and dedication of the young movers and shakers (5/16-17)
Ronya-Lee Anderson and The Light Factory: Flight! 1.0 — An evening-length work combining original live music and text with inventive movement melding West African, ballet, Afro-Caribbean, and modern dance reflective of mixed-race maroon communities (6/20-21)
Energizers Alumni Sneaker Ball — A night of dance, storytelling, live performances, delicious food, and fresh kicks in a tribute to the youth, mentors, and community that have shaped the legacy of Dance Place’s Energizers Creative Arts Programs (8/15)
DMV Adavus — Artist-in-residence DMV Adavus curates a vibrant South Asian Cultural Showcase celebrating the rich traditions and evolving artistry of South Asian music and dance, also featuring local groups Nootana, Sapan, Vishious Vicinity, and DC Sabha (4/3-4)
Gabriel Mata: Primer Impacto — An evening-length dance program created by Gabriel Mata, inspired by their Mexican-American upbringing and the ritual of watching the high-impact nightly news on Univision under the same name (5/2-3)
Peter and the Wolf and More! — Dance Loft on 14’s School presents the beloved, family-friendly ballet (5/15-16)
Youth Performance: Spring Recital — The entire Youth Program, from pre-ballet to trainee, showcases their work (5/17)
GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Concert Hall
4373 Mason Pond Drive
Fairfax, Va.
888-945-2468 cfa.gmu.edu
2026 Mason Dance Company Gala Concert — Dancers at the start of their professional careers perform works by world-renowned choreographers Alejandro Cerrudo, Branndi Lewis, Andrea Miller, Victor Quijada, and Medhi Walerski (3/27-28, Concert Hall)
International Week 2026: Dance Competition — Come out and support participating teams and individuals as Mason’s international student clubs present dances from around the world in this colorful and lively showdown (4/2, Concert Hall)
2026 NPHC Step Show — Members of the National Pan-Hellenic Council Fraternities and Sororities showcase precision stepping, rhythmic movement, chants, and storytelling in this show (postponed from February) celebrating culture, unity, and history while highlighting discipline, teamwork, and pride through powerful, synchronized performances (4/3, Concert Hall)
Circa: Humans 2.0 — Australian company Circa presents circus visionary Yaron Lifschitz’s symphony of acrobatics, sound, and light, “a tightly woven choreography of bodies, pulsing with music by composer Ori Lichtik and revealed in Paul Jackson’s dramatic lighting” (4/12, Concert Hall)
Doug Varone and Dancers — Celebrating its 40th year, the award-winning company presents this special FREE performance featuring premiere No Matter What the End, along with repertory works (4/25, Concert Hall)
Spring: Dance Innovations — A showcase of new choreography by School of Dance students, performed by the Mason Dance Company (5/1-2, Harris Theatre)
Spring Studio Series — An intimate studio performance of new works by GMU’s School of Dance (5/5, deLaski Performing Arts Bldg)
Bhangra Blowout XXXII — Back for its 32nd year, intercollegiate dance competition Bhangra Blowout hosts teams including MSU Jawani, Wolverine Bhangra, VT Bhangra, Virginia Di Shaan, Spartan Bhangra, Bluejay Bhangra, Maryland Bhangra, and Gator Bhangra banging out their best moves in the energetic South Asian folk dance form (4/4)
Benise: 25 Years of Passion! — Benise, “the Prince of Spanish Guitar,” marks 25 years of taking audiences on a musical journey through Spanish Flamenco, Cuban Salsa, Brazilian Samba, Parisian Waltz, exotic drumming, and more alongside his elaborately choreographed dancers (5/29)
HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Merchant Hall
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, Va.
703-993-7759 hyltoncenter.org
Virginia National Ballet: Swan Lake — A timeless production featuring exquisite music, choreography, costumes, and scenery, performed by Virginia National ballet’s world-class dancers (3/20)
Ordway Ballet: The Wizard of Oz — Ordway Conservatory of Classical Ballet brings The Wizard of Oz to life through classical ballet, reimagining the story with vibrant choreography and a cast of dedicated young artists (4/18)
Virginia National Ballet: Life in the Fast Lane — A wild ride featuring The Eagles greatest hits, choreographed by VNB Artistic Director Rafik Hegab, programmed with one work set to Vivaldi’s The Four Seasons, and another set to the music of Samuel Barber and Max Ritcher in a ballet honoring those we’ve lost (5/3)
Manassas Ballet Theatre: Don Quixote — MBT concludes its season with the vibrant and whimsical classic, set to Ludwig Minkus’ lively score, and performed live by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra (5/15-17)
Virginia National Ballet: Spring Recital — VNB students of all ages present dance and musical performances in ballet, contemporary, jazz, tap, acro, hip hop, musical theater, voice, and piano, with an awards ceremony to wrap up the evening (5/30)
ARTFactory Actors Theatre: Disney’s Newsies the Musical — Catch the dance-happy, Tony-Award-winning Broadway musical inspired by the true story of the 1899 Newsboy Strike(6/5-21, Gregory Family Theatre)
Manassas Ballet Theatre: Sleeping Beauty and More! — Manassas Ballet Academy presents its 2026 recital showcasing dances learned in each non-ballet class, plus a piece by Manassas Youth Ballet, and an abridged version of the classic fairy tale Sleeping Beauty (6/11)
FLOURISH Season Finale & Soirée — Moveius closes its milestone 10th season with a finale celebrating the company’s evolution and the vibrant community that shapes its future, featuring world premieres and audience favorites, including new commissions from local choreographers of color (6/12-14)
STRATHMORE
The Music Center at Strathmore
5301 Tuckerman Lane
North Bethesda, Md.
301-581-5100 strathmore.org
Washington National Opera presents West Side Story — Artistic Director Francesca Zambello’s production showcases the original Jerome Robbins choreography in a semi-staged performance, including singers and dancers in costume, with props, but no set (5/14-15)
TP Winter Showcase — Trainee 1, Trainee 2, and Junior Trainees come together to perform a variety of classical, character, and contemporary repertoire (3/27-29, TWB’s England Studio)
Dance for All: Storytime at National Building Museum — A special Cinderella story time featuring literature and dance in an interactive movement class related to the story (4/16, National Building Museum)
Adult Concert — Showcase for adult students of the Ballet School (4/16-19, England Studio)
The Washington Ballet Annual Gala — Enjoy fabulous performances and a swank night at the Cathedral celebrating dance and supporting TWB (4/17, Washington National Cathedral)
Cinderella — A bold reimagining of the timeless tale, with Sergei Prokofiev’s ballet choreographed by Edwaard Liang in a spectacular production showcasing the full professional company alongside over 85 talented student dancers (5/8-10, National Theatre)
TP Company Showcase — Trainee Program ensemble presents classical and contemporary dances (5/21, England Studio)
SE Spring Performance — A showcase for students at the Washington Ballet School’s SE Campus (6/5, THEARC Theater)
NW Spring Concert — A year of hard work by the Washington Ballet School’s dedicated NW Campus students culminates in this afternoon celebration of dance (6/6-7, THEARC Theater)
The Weather People + halfMAD Dance: Re-Leaf Agency — Movement art group halfMAD teams with horns-driven music ensemble The Weather People for a multi-disciplinary, immersive performance that takes cues from the natural world to encourage awareness of our interconnectedness and humanity (4/4, New Spire Stages, Frederick)
ArteInMovimento Dance Company: RADIUM — The contemporary dance company evokes the haunting true story and resilience of young women across the U.S. in the 1910s and ’20s hired to paint glow-in-the-dark details on clocks and toys, and watches for WWI soldiers, using radium-based paint that triggered tragic consequences (4/25, New Spire Stages)
Tablao Flamenco — Tablao Flamenco transforms the theater into an Andalusian-style nightclub with an evening of passionate performance, improvisation, and music that promises to “channel the heart of Southern Spain’s most iconic art form” (5/10, New Spire Stages)
WOLF TRAP
Filene Center
1551 Trap Road
Vienna, Va.
703-255-1900 wolftrap.org
Mythili Prakash: JWALA — An evening of classical Indian Bharatanatyam dance, presented and choreographed by Prakash, one of the world’s leading young practitioners of the form, performing her intimate solo work JWALA (Rising Flame) (3/20, The Barns)
Soul in Motion — Feel the beat at this family-friendly West African dance and drum performance (6/25, Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods)
Meki’s Temure Arts Group: Polynesian Music and Dance — Hula on over for a family-friendly, interactive drum and dance showcase that transports audiences into Polynesian island life (7/8, Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods)
Rhythmaya Dance: Bollywood Beats — Dancers perform a vibrant interactive show of Indian dance inspired by Bollywood and invite you to join in the fun, no dance experience required (7/9, Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods)
Lindsay Stirling: Duality Untamed Tour — Triple-threat electric violinist, dancer, and musical storyteller Stirling storms through her repertoire of viral hits like “Crystallize” and Billboard-charting albums Shatter Me and Brave Enough (7/14, Filene Center)
Semilla Cultural: Sofia’s Forest Adventure — A performance melding storytelling, dance, and live music to capture the vibrant rhythms of Bomba, one of Puerto Rico’s oldest musical traditions (7/24, Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods)
Maryland Youth Ballet: Sleeping Beauty — The timeless tale of a princess, a spindle, fairy magic, and the power of love from Wolf Trap fan-favorite, Maryland Youth Ballet (7/31 and 8/1-2, Children’s Theatre-in-the-Woods)
If the Shakespeare Theatre Company's On Beckett is a love letter, then Round House's own one-man show, Nothing Up My Sleeve...Simple Deceptions for Curious Humans is more of a love affair, this time with the magic of sleight of hand.
Recounted and performed by Dendy, previously seen to great effect as the mysterious Ariel in The Tempest, this is a coming-of-age story magician-style, which, not surprisingly, includes a parade of tricks marking the milestones of his journey.
Dendy's chosen moments as he goes from shy kid in rural Missouri to talented professional are engaging and filled with an appealingly self-deprecating humor. But what lifts Nothing Up My Sleeve into some interesting territory is the performer's perspective on the watched and the watcher. Magic, he contemplates, is an intimate exchange -- a very human kind of conversation: it can be fun, mischievous, and joyous, but occasionally it can be sobering. Put simply, its currency is a very singular kind of trust.
Lady Gaga, Robyn, Patti Labelle, and Jill Scott will return to D.C. to perform in the coming months -- as will The Boss, Mumford & Sons, Sting.
Yet even more noteworthy is the sheer number of bold-name LGBTQ musical artists set to hit stages this season -- including trailblazers like Melissa Etheridge, Marc Almond, and Meshell Ndegeocello who helped inspire today's remarkably more open and accepting live music scene than what they experienced when they came to fame.
With virtually every venue around hosting at least one queer-identified artist as part of their seasonal lineup, the result is a veritable queer bounty ready to appreciate and enjoy: Mika, St. Vincent, Calum Scott, Allison Russell, Bright Light Bright Light, Be Steadwell, Kaki King -- the list keeps going and going. But don't sleep on the many new and up-and-coming queer acts worth getting to know: Arlo Parks, Earth To Eve, Grant Knoche, Boy Golden, Gatlin, and VIAL among them.
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