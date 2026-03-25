Spring Dance Preview 2026: Motion Takes the Stage

If the Shakespeare Theatre Company's On Beckett is a love letter, then Round House's own one-man show, Nothing Up My Sleeve...Simple Deceptions for Curious Humans is more of a love affair, this time with the magic of sleight of hand.

Recounted and performed by Dendy, previously seen to great effect as the mysterious Ariel in The Tempest, this is a coming-of-age story magician-style, which, not surprisingly, includes a parade of tricks marking the milestones of his journey.

Dendy's chosen moments as he goes from shy kid in rural Missouri to talented professional are engaging and filled with an appealingly self-deprecating humor. But what lifts Nothing Up My Sleeve into some interesting territory is the performer's perspective on the watched and the watcher. Magic, he contemplates, is an intimate exchange -- a very human kind of conversation: it can be fun, mischievous, and joyous, but occasionally it can be sobering. Put simply, its currency is a very singular kind of trust.