Spring Music Preview 2026: The DMV’s Must-See Concerts

Lady Gaga, Robyn, Patti Labelle, and Jill Scott will return to D.C. to perform in the coming months — as will The Boss, Mumford & Sons, Sting.

Yet even more noteworthy is the sheer number of bold-name LGBTQ musical artists set to hit stages this season — including trailblazers like Melissa Etheridge, Marc Almond, and Meshell Ndegeocello who helped inspire today’s remarkably more open and accepting live music scene than what they experienced when they came to fame.

With virtually every venue around hosting at least one queer-identified artist as part of their seasonal lineup, the result is a veritable queer bounty ready to appreciate and enjoy: Mika, St. Vincent, Calum Scott, Allison Russell, Bright Light Bright Light, Be Steadwell, Kaki King — the list keeps going and going. But don’t sleep on the many new and up-and-coming queer acts worth getting to know: Arlo Parks, Earth To Eve, Grant Knoche, Boy Golden, Gatlin, and VIAL among them.

9:30 CLUB

815 V St. NW

202-265-0930

930.com

Alleycvt — 9 Lives Tour with openers Zen Selekta and Tazu (3/21)

— 9 Lives Tour with openers Zen Selekta and Tazu (3/21) Mindchatter — “Giving Up On Words” with support by aka Vinnie (3/21)

— “Giving Up On Words” with support by aka Vinnie (3/21) Gogol Bordello — Opening sets by Puzzled Panther plus Boris and the Joy (3/22)

— Opening sets by Puzzled Panther plus Boris and the Joy (3/22) The Brook & The Bluff — Werewolf Tour (3/23)

— Werewolf Tour (3/23) Rochelle Jordan — A show originally scheduled for The Atlantis but moved to accommodate the quickly growing fanbase of this rising star (3/25)

— A show originally scheduled for The Atlantis but moved to accommodate the quickly growing fanbase of this rising star (3/25) MxPx (3/26)

(3/26) Lotus (3/27)

(3/27) Dirty Three (3/30)

(3/30) Patrick Watson – Uh Oh Tour with La Force (3/31)

– Uh Oh Tour with La Force (3/31) rusowsky (4/1)

(4/1) Dogs In A Pile (4/2)

(4/2) Old 97’s — Opening set by Lizzie No (4/4)

— Opening set by Lizzie No (4/4) 1D Night — “A full night dedicated to One Direction” presented by @thestansociety (4/4)

— “A full night dedicated to One Direction” presented by @thestansociety (4/4) 49 Winchester (4/9)

(4/9) Strutman Lane — With Kids Table and Gabrielle Hights (4/11)

— With Kids Table and Gabrielle Hights (4/11) Naïka — Eclesia Tour (4/13)

— Eclesia Tour (4/13) Maisie Peters — “Before The Bloom” with Bella Kay, with $1 per ticket sale going to support nonprofits focused on “equity, access, and dignity for all” (4/14)

— “Before The Bloom” with Bella Kay, with $1 per ticket sale going to support nonprofits focused on “equity, access, and dignity for all” (4/14) Whitney — A vocally rich duo whose cover of The Roches’ “Hammond Song” and John Denvers’ “Country Roads” are transformational tributes (4/15)

— A vocally rich duo whose cover of The Roches’ “Hammond Song” and John Denvers’ “Country Roads” are transformational tributes (4/15) Quarters — With support from Malice K and Trophy Wife (4/16)

— With support from Malice K and Trophy Wife (4/16) GoldFord — Space of the Heart Tour with Rett Madison (4/17)

— Space of the Heart Tour with Rett Madison (4/17) Two Feet — The Next Steps Tour (4/17)

— The Next Steps Tour (4/17) I Love You But… I Chose The Maine — Opening sets by NIGHTLY, Grayscale, and Broadside (4/19)

— Opening sets by NIGHTLY, Grayscale, and Broadside (4/19) The Midnight — “Time Machines” concert with support from New Constellations (4/21-22)

— “Time Machines” concert with support from New Constellations (4/21-22) José González — Against The Dying Of The Light Tour with intrepid Swedish guitar virtuoso and opener Abby Sage (4/23)

— Against The Dying Of The Light Tour with intrepid Swedish guitar virtuoso and opener Abby Sage (4/23) St. Paul and the Broken Bones (4/24)

(4/24) Oklou (4/27)

(4/27) The Afghan Whigs — 40th Anniversary Tour with Mercury Rev (4/28)

— 40th Anniversary Tour with Mercury Rev (4/28) NewDad — Opening set by the artist known as “Freak Slug” (4/29)

— Opening set by the artist known as “Freak Slug” (4/29) Łaszewo (5/1-2)

(5/1-2) Searows — Via PLUS1, $1 from every ticket sold will go toward providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians and essential support services to LGBTQ youth (5/5)

— Via PLUS1, $1 from every ticket sold will go toward providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians and essential support services to LGBTQ youth (5/5) The Paper Kites – “If You Go There, I Hope You Find It” (5/6)

– “If You Go There, I Hope You Find It” (5/6) Cobrah – Torn Tour (5/7)

– Torn Tour (5/7) Chuwi — Primavera Tour (5/8)

— Primavera Tour (5/8) The Lemon Twigs (5/9)

(5/9) CMAT (5/10)

(5/10) Clara La San — Chosen Silences Tour (5/13)

— Chosen Silences Tour (5/13) Iron & Wine — We challenge you to keep “Flightless Bird, American Mouth” off of perpetual repeat (5/14)

We challenge you to keep “Flightless Bird, American Mouth” off of perpetual repeat (5/14) Between the Buried and Me — The Blue Nowhere Tour also featuring Imperial Triumphant, The World Is a Beautiful Place, and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die (5/18)

— The Blue Nowhere Tour also featuring Imperial Triumphant, The World Is a Beautiful Place, and I Am No Longer Afraid To Die (5/18) The Black Angels — 20th Anniversary of Passover, played in full (3/19)

— 20th Anniversary of Passover, played in full (3/19) The New Pornographers — The veteran quirky and eclectic pop-rock Canadian collective (5/21)

— The veteran quirky and eclectic pop-rock Canadian collective (5/21) Buckethead (5/24)

(5/24) Chet Faker (5/27)

(5/27) My Body My Festival — Yaya Bey and Nourished By Time headline event celebrating D.C. as a “safe haven for bodily autonomy,” with all proceeds benefiting the D.C. Abortion Fund, and support from Hamilton Leithauser, Bartees Strange, and Deakin (5/28)

— Yaya Bey and Nourished By Time headline event celebrating D.C. as a “safe haven for bodily autonomy,” with all proceeds benefiting the D.C. Abortion Fund, and support from Hamilton Leithauser, Bartees Strange, and Deakin (5/28) The Knocks — With Dragonette and Aquaria (5/29)

— With Dragonette and Aquaria (5/29) Built To Spill — With support from Guerilla Toss (6/1)

— With support from Guerilla Toss (6/1) Yebba — Jean Tour (6/4)

— Jean Tour (6/4) hemlocke springs — The Apple Tree Under The Sea Tour with special guest The Girl! (6/9)

— The Apple Tree Under The Sea Tour with special guest The Girl! (6/9) Holly Humberstone — Cruel World North American Tour (6/10)

— Cruel World North American Tour (6/10) underscores — “Galleria – North American Chapter” (6/11)

— “Galleria – North American Chapter” (6/11) Greensky Bluegrass — A special “pre-party” from the great progressive bluegrass/rock band before their set at this year’s All Good Now Festival at Merriweather (6/12)

— A special “pre-party” from the great progressive bluegrass/rock band before their set at this year’s All Good Now Festival at Merriweather (6/12) INJI — “This Tour Is Superlame” (6/14)

— “This Tour Is Superlame” (6/14) WolfMother — 20th Anniversary Tour (6/19)

— 20th Anniversary Tour (6/19) Josiah and the Bonnevilles — The Redline North America Tour (6/24)

— The Redline North America Tour (6/24) The Church — “THE SINGLES: 1980-2025” (6/26)

— “THE SINGLES: 1980-2025” (6/26) White Ford Bronco (6/27)

(6/27) American Football — $1 from every ticket sold to concert, also featuring Ian Sweet, will go toward “protecting immigrant rights and supporting deportees, migrants, and refugees” via PLUS1 (7/11)

— $1 from every ticket sold to concert, also featuring Ian Sweet, will go toward “protecting immigrant rights and supporting deportees, migrants, and refugees” via PLUS1 (7/11) Tomahawk (7/26)

(7/26) Chance Peña (8/7-8)

(8/7-8) Dogstar — All In Now Tour (8/11)

— All In Now Tour (8/11) Peter Hook & The Light – New Order’s former bassist returns (9/8)

THE ALDEN THEATRE

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave.

McLean, Va.

703-790-0123

mcleancenter.org

Jazz at Lincoln Center — “Great American Crooners” will feature some of the country’s best singers performing quintessentially American songs (4/12)

— “Great American Crooners” will feature some of the country’s best singers performing quintessentially American songs (4/12) Nicholas Rodriguez — The gay musical theater star, known to D.C. audiences for turns in Oklahoma! and Carousel at Arena Stage as well as a nationally touring production of The Sound of Music, performs the revue “Sincerely Sondheim,” partly inspired by his recent appearance in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Company (4/18)

— The gay musical theater star, known to D.C. audiences for turns in Oklahoma! and Carousel at Arena Stage as well as a nationally touring production of The Sound of Music, performs the revue “Sincerely Sondheim,” partly inspired by his recent appearance in the Tony-winning Broadway revival of Company (4/18) The Doo Wop Project — Five Broadway-caliber male vocalists share the genre’s story and evolution and demonstrate its signature tight-harmony sound by performing classic tunes of the original era as well as those from the Motown heyday, plus “doo-wopified” versions of contemporary pop hits (5/2)

THE ANTHEM

901 Wharf St. SW

202-888-0020

theanthemdc.com

Zara Larsson — Swedish pop chanteuse performs on her Midnight Sun Tour with support from Amelia Moore (3/31)

— Swedish pop chanteuse performs on her Midnight Sun Tour with support from Amelia Moore (3/31) The Last Dinner Party (4/07)

(4/07) Bush –- The Land of Milk and Honey Tour with opening sets by Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun (4/09)

–- The Land of Milk and Honey Tour with opening sets by Mammoth and James and the Cold Gun (4/09) The Neighbourhood — The Wourld Tour (4/10-11)

— The Wourld Tour (4/10-11) LANY — Soft World Tour with Aidan Bissett and Riah as support (4/12)

— Soft World Tour with Aidan Bissett and Riah as support (4/12) Bob Moses & Cannons — DC101 Presents two captivating alt-electronic/rock acts on their joint Afterglow Tour (4/15)

— DC101 Presents two captivating alt-electronic/rock acts on their joint Afterglow Tour (4/15) Waxahatchee & MJ Lenderman — With special guest Brennan Wedl (4/17)

— With special guest Brennan Wedl (4/17) DAVE – The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour (4/18)

– The Boy Who Played the Harp Tour (4/18) Calum Scott — The gay English troubadour and former Capital Pride headliner performs on The Avenoir Tour with an opening set by Jamie Fine (4/21)

— The gay English troubadour and former Capital Pride headliner performs on The Avenoir Tour with an opening set by Jamie Fine (4/21) Floetry — Say Yes Tour also featuring Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses (4/22)

— Say Yes Tour also featuring Raheem DeVaughn and Teedra Moses (4/22) Raye — The rising and gay-popular British chanteuse (04/26)

— The rising and gay-popular British chanteuse (04/26) Joost Klein (5/01)

(5/01) PinkPantheress — Two nights of “An Evening With” acoustic performance with opener Cece Natalie (5/3-4)

— Two nights of “An Evening With” acoustic performance with opener Cece Natalie (5/3-4) Hatsune Miku Expo 2026 (5/5)

(5/5) Ashnikko (5/9)

(5/9) Courtney Barnett –- Quirky and prolific lesbian indie-rocker from Down Under returns on her Creature of Habit Tour with openers Momma and Truman Sinclair (5/10)

–- Quirky and prolific lesbian indie-rocker from Down Under returns on her Creature of Habit Tour with openers Momma and Truman Sinclair (5/10) The Kid Laroi –- A Perfect World Tour with support from Tommy Richman (5/11)

–- A Perfect World Tour with support from Tommy Richman (5/11) Bilmuri –- Kinda Hard Tour (5/16)

–- Kinda Hard Tour (5/16) Baby Keem –- The Ca$ino Tour (5/28)

–- The Ca$ino Tour (5/28) How Sweet the Sound — “America’s #1 gospel music competition” showcasing top choirs, soloists, dance ensembles, and spoken-word artists (5/30)

— “America’s #1 gospel music competition” showcasing top choirs, soloists, dance ensembles, and spoken-word artists (5/30) Khalid — It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour with support from Lauv (5/31)

— It’s Always Summer Somewhere Tour with support from Lauv (5/31) James Blake -– Trying Times Tour (6/2)

-– Trying Times Tour (6/2) Martin Garrix — Young top Dutch house music DJ/producer performs two nights on his Americas Tour (6/5)

— Young top Dutch house music DJ/producer performs two nights on his Americas Tour (6/5) Yungblud — Idols: The World Tour with The Warning as opening act (6/7)

— Idols: The World Tour with The Warning as opening act (6/7) Amyl and the Sniffers (6/10)

(6/10) Madison Beer — Live Nation Presents the locket tour (7/6)

— Live Nation Presents the locket tour (7/6) Louis Tomlinson –- How Did We Get Here? World Tour with support from The Beaches (7/7)

–- How Did We Get Here? World Tour with support from The Beaches (7/7) Metric, Broken Social Scene, and Stars — Three of Canada’s leading indie-rock bands team up for the All The Feelings Tour (8/1)

— Three of Canada’s leading indie-rock bands team up for the All The Feelings Tour (8/1) Kaleo — Way Down We Go Tour (8/8)

— Way Down We Go Tour (8/8) Koe Wetzel — The Night Champion World Tour also featuring Shane Smith and the Saints, Bayker Blankenship, and Logan Jahnke (8/20)

— The Night Champion World Tour also featuring Shane Smith and the Saints, Bayker Blankenship, and Logan Jahnke (8/20) Social Distortion (9/4)

(9/4) Robyn –- Sweden’s leading lady of dance/pop and a favorite among gays the world over makes a triumphant return with The Sexistential, her first album in seven years, plus a tour with twice as many shows at the Anthem as last time (9/8-9)

THE ATLANTIS

2047 9th St. NW

202-579-9950

theatlantis.com

Sweet Pill — Support from Heart to Gold and Spaced (3/21)

— Support from Heart to Gold and Spaced (3/21) Alexander Stewart — What If? Tour with NERIAH (3/22)

— What If? Tour with NERIAH (3/22) Natalie Jane (3/23)

(3/23) Midnight Til Morning — World Tour with support from Alex Porat (3/24)

— World Tour with support from Alex Porat (3/24) White Ford Bronco — DC’s All ’90s Band (3/27)

— DC’s All ’90s Band (3/27) The Soul Rebels — All Good Presents (3/28)

— All Good Presents (3/28) Bryant Barnes — SOLACE Tour with opener RealestK (3/29)

— SOLACE Tour with opener RealestK (3/29) yung kai — “stay with the ocean, i’ll find you tour” (4/3)

— “stay with the ocean, i’ll find you tour” (4/3) Hannah Cohen — Opening set by mmeadows (4/4)

— Opening set by mmeadows (4/4) rum.gold (4/9)

(4/9) Boys Go To Jupiter (4/10)

(4/10) Voxtrot (4/11)

(4/11) The Rock and Roll Playhouse — “The Music of Grateful Dead + More for Kids / Celebrating the Music of Bob Weir” (4/12)

— “The Music of Grateful Dead + More for Kids / Celebrating the Music of Bob Weir” (4/12) Powfu — The Lofi Library Tour with SadBoyProlific and Jomie (4/12)

— The Lofi Library Tour with SadBoyProlific and Jomie (4/12) Femtanyl (4/14)

(4/14) Wallice — Supported by Fake Dad (4/15)

— Supported by Fake Dad (4/15) Pacifica (4/16)

(4/16) Black Pistol Fire — “Flagrant Act of Bliss” (4/17)

— “Flagrant Act of Bliss” (4/17) An Evening with Shadowgrass (4/18)

(4/18) Ashley Kutcher (4/19)

(4/19) Krooked Kings (4/20)

(4/20) Zinadelphia — “Zina’s Boutique” (4/21)

— “Zina’s Boutique” (4/21) Melrose Avenue — Openers are Autumn Kings and Stray View (4/22)

— Openers are Autumn Kings and Stray View (4/22) VANA — The Lady In Red Tour promises an active stage, with a whopping three opening acts: Cloudyfield, Deadlands, and RedHook (4/23)

— The Lady In Red Tour promises an active stage, with a whopping three opening acts: Cloudyfield, Deadlands, and RedHook (4/23) Courtney Marie Andrews — The Valentine Tour (4/24)

— The Valentine Tour (4/24) Eliza McLamb — Good Story Tour with girlpuppy (4/25)

— Good Story Tour with girlpuppy (4/25) Caroline Kingsbury — Shock Treatment Tour (4/26)

— Shock Treatment Tour (4/26) Hasan Raheem (4/27-28)

(4/27-28) Maya Hawke — Ethan and Uma’s daughter on her Maitreya Corso Tour (4/29)

— Ethan and Uma’s daughter on her Maitreya Corso Tour (4/29) Arkells (4/30)

(4/30) Big Something (5/02)

(5/02) Isaia Huron — Mister Lovebomb’s Tiny Little Tour (5/3)

— Mister Lovebomb’s Tiny Little Tour (5/3) Cass McCombs & Band (5/8)

(5/8) Underground Springhouse + The Wilson Springs Hotel (5/9)

(5/9) Sleaford Mods (5/10)

(5/10) Brigitte Calls Me Baby — Irreversible Tour (5/11)

— Irreversible Tour (5/11) Breakfield — Previously known as Boy Named Banjo (5/15)

— Previously known as Boy Named Banjo (5/15) Claire Rosinkranz — My Lover Tour (5/18)

— My Lover Tour (5/18) Grace Ives (5/19)

(5/19) High Fade — Twice as Nice Tour (5/27)

— Twice as Nice Tour (5/27) Ott. (5/28)

(5/28) Em Beihold — Tales Of A Failed Shapeshifter Tour (5/30)

— Tales Of A Failed Shapeshifter Tour (5/30) Solya (5/31)

(5/31) Trinix (6/6)

(6/6) Covet (6/7)

(6/7) Old Mervs (6/10)

(6/10) Ray Bull (6/11)

(6/11) Jessica Baio — The Other Side Tour (6/13)

— The Other Side Tour (6/13) Girli (6/14)

(6/14) PawPaw Rod — Picture Day Tour (6/16)

— Picture Day Tour (6/16) Daniela Andrade (6/22)

(6/22) Son Little — CityFolk Tour (6/23)

— CityFolk Tour (6/23) Bixby (6/24)

(6/24) Buck Meek (7/16)

(7/16) Marlon Magnée — of La Femme (9/8)

— of La Femme (9/8) Devotchka — “A Tribute to the Music of Little Miss Sunshine” (9/9)

BETHESDA THEATER

7719 Wisconsin Ave.

Bethesda, Md.

240-330-4500

bethesdatheater.com

Rahsaan Patterson — The gay neo-soul/R&B singer who came to fame as a child actor alongside Shanice and Fergie on the TV show Kids Incorporated will perform two intimate, acoustic evenings (3/27-28)

— The gay neo-soul/R&B singer who came to fame as a child actor alongside Shanice and Fergie on the TV show Kids Incorporated will perform two intimate, acoustic evenings (3/27-28) Remembering Marvin — A Tribute to Marvin Gaye performed by Shelton Cornelius Price (4/4)

— A Tribute to Marvin Gaye performed by Shelton Cornelius Price (4/4) Keke Wyatt (4/10)

(4/10) Luther Re-Lives — William “Smooth” Wardlaw personifies and sings like Luther Vandross in his popular, long-running tribute show (4/24)

— William “Smooth” Wardlaw personifies and sings like Luther Vandross in his popular, long-running tribute show (4/24) Mother’s Day with Howard Hewett (5/10)

(5/10) Sticky Fingers — “A Night of The Rolling Stones” stars The Boneshakers ft. Jenny Langer, Patty Reese, Shirleta Settles, Juliet Lloyd, Holly Montgomery, Lauren Reedy, Melinda Colaizzi, and a half dozen more artists (5/15)

— “A Night of The Rolling Stones” stars The Boneshakers ft. Jenny Langer, Patty Reese, Shirleta Settles, Juliet Lloyd, Holly Montgomery, Lauren Reedy, Melinda Colaizzi, and a half dozen more artists (5/15) Chanté Moore (5/16-17)

(5/16-17) Maysa (5/23)

(5/23) The 4 Queens — Vivian Ross shows off her range with multi-genre toast to four departed divas, from Tina’s rock to Aretha’s soul, and Whitney’s R&B to Donna’s disco (8/28)

THE BIRCHMERE

3701 Mount Vernon Ave.

Alexandria, Va.

703-549-7500

birchmere.com

ZZ Ward — With The Jesse Williams Band (3/21)

— With The Jesse Williams Band (3/21) Peter Rowan & Sam Grisman Project — “Playing Music From Old & In The Way And More!” (3/25)

— “Playing Music From Old & In The Way And More!” (3/25) Eaglemania –- “The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band” (3/28)

–- “The World’s Greatest Eagles Tribute Band” (3/28) Gaelic Storm –- “A Night At PJ Murphy’s with special guest JigJam” (3/29)

–- “A Night At PJ Murphy’s with special guest JigJam” (3/29) Lucius –- “A History Worth Repeating: Songs And Stories From Lucius”(3/30)

–- “A History Worth Repeating: Songs And Stories From Lucius”(3/30) Newmyer Flyer Presents Dream Discs — “A tribute to Van Morrison’s Moondance & Bruce Springsteen’s The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle, performed in their entirety!” (4/3)

— “A tribute to Van Morrison’s Moondance & Bruce Springsteen’s The Wild, The Innocent & The E Street Shuffle, performed in their entirety!” (4/3) Demola — “Live!” (4/4)

— “Live!” (4/4) LUNA w/Jeffrey Lewis (4/8)

(4/8) Who’s Bad –- “The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” (4/ 10)

–- “The Ultimate Michael Jackson Experience” (4/ 10) SGGL — AKA Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille (4/11)

— AKA Speidel, Goodrich, Goggin & Lille (4/11) Mike Doughty — Solo Tour 2026 (4/12)

— Solo Tour 2026 (4/12) Bread –- “Toast: The Best Of Bread” (4/14)

–- “Toast: The Best Of Bread” (4/14) Kindred The Family Soul (4/17-18)

(4/17-18) Los Lobos — Los Hermanos Alacranes will join as special guest (4/19-20)

— Los Hermanos Alacranes will join as special guest (4/19-20) 10,000 Maniacs — 45th Anniversary (4/24-26)

— 45th Anniversary (4/24-26) Dave Alvin & Jimmie Dale Gilmore — “Almost Acoustic Duo” (4/27)

— “Almost Acoustic Duo” (4/27) Alan Doyle — Already Dancing Tour with special guest Bandits On The Run (4/29)

— Already Dancing Tour with special guest Bandits On The Run (4/29) Leonid & Friends (5/1-2)

(5/1-2) Ms. Lisa Fischer & Grand Baton (5/3)

(5/3) Al Di Meola — “The Guitarchitect featuring Electric Band” (5/5)

— “The Guitarchitect featuring Electric Band” (5/5) Ottmar Liebert & Luna Negra — “An Evening With” (5/6)

— “An Evening With” (5/6) Asleep At The Wheel — Riding High Tour (5/7)

— Riding High Tour (5/7) Vanessa Carlton — “An Evening With” intimate, acoustic set from the pop singer-songwriter on her Veils Tour (5/8)

— “An Evening With” intimate, acoustic set from the pop singer-songwriter on her Veils Tour (5/8) BoDeans — 40th Anniversary concert celebrating the Wisconsin alt-rock band’s 1986 debut album Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams (5/9)

— 40th Anniversary concert celebrating the Wisconsin alt-rock band’s 1986 debut album Love & Hope & Sex & Dreams (5/9) Madeleine Peyroux – With The Carlile Family Band (5/12)

– With The Carlile Family Band (5/12) Marc Broussard — With Sway Wild (5/13)

— With Sway Wild (5/13) The Lone Bellow — “What A Time To Be Alive” Tour (5/14)

— “What A Time To Be Alive” Tour (5/14) Jeffrey Osborne (5/15-16)

(5/15-16) Marcus Miller (5/22-23)

(5/22-23) The Manhattans — Featuring Gerald Alston (5/24)

— Featuring Gerald Alston (5/24) Steve Earle –- Solo & Acoustic (5/26)

–- Solo & Acoustic (5/26) jackrabbit. featuring Dermot Mulroney (5/29)

(5/29) Happy Together Tour — The 17th year of touring for a multi-act collective performing what is billed as “an outrageous concert,” featuring members from bands of yore The Association, The Troggs, The Fortunes, The Vogues, and The Cowsills, along with singers Gary Puckett, Ron Dante from The Archies and The Turtles, and Jason Scheff, who replaced Peter Cetera as Chicago’s frontman (6/2-3)

— The 17th year of touring for a multi-act collective performing what is billed as “an outrageous concert,” featuring members from bands of yore The Association, The Troggs, The Fortunes, The Vogues, and The Cowsills, along with singers Gary Puckett, Ron Dante from The Archies and The Turtles, and Jason Scheff, who replaced Peter Cetera as Chicago’s frontman (6/2-3) Pete Yorn — A “Solo Acoustic” performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of Yorn’s debut album Musicforthemorningafter (6/4)

— A “Solo Acoustic” performance celebrating the 25th anniversary of Yorn’s debut album Musicforthemorningafter (6/4) The Smithereens — With special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw (6/6) Our House — “The Music Of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young” (6/7)

— With special guest vocalist Marshall Crenshaw (6/6) — “The Music Of Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young” (6/7) Cowboy Junkies -– “Celebrating 40 Years And Beyond” (6/8, 6/10)

-– “Celebrating 40 Years And Beyond” (6/8, 6/10) Jazz Funk Soul — Trio features Everette Harp, Jeff Lorber, and Paul Jackson, Jr. (6/11)

— Trio features Everette Harp, Jeff Lorber, and Paul Jackson, Jr. (6/11) AJ Ghent & His Singing Guitar (6/12)

(6/12) Tell Me Lies — “The Fleetwood Mac Experience” (6/13)

— “The Fleetwood Mac Experience” (6/13) Junior Brown (6/14)

(6/14) Stacey Kent (6/19)

(6/19) Ohio Players — “Live In Concert” (6/20)

— “Live In Concert” (6/20) Tarsha Fitzgerald — “Voices Of Motown Father’s Day Celebration” (6/21)

— “Voices Of Motown Father’s Day Celebration” (6/21) Stella Cole (6/25)

(6/25) Vincent Ingala (6/26)

(6/26) Lez Zeppelin — A 50th anniversary celebration of Led Zeppelin’s The Song Remains The Same, played in its entirety by this long-running all-ladies cover band (6/27)

— A 50th anniversary celebration of Led Zeppelin’s The Song Remains The Same, played in its entirety by this long-running all-ladies cover band (6/27) ÁSGEIR (6/28)

(6/28) Three Dog Night (7/2)

(7/2) Peter White (7/9)

(7/9) Lyfe Jennings (7/16)

(7/16) Magical Mystery Doors — “Tribute to Beatles/Zeppelin/Doors” (7/17)

— “Tribute to Beatles/Zeppelin/Doors” (7/17) Marion Meadows & Alex Bugnon (7/25)

(7/25) Pat McGann (7/31)

(7/31) 1964: The Tribute — “The #1 Beatles Show In The World” (8/8)

BLACK CAT

1811 14th St. NW

202-667-4490

blackcatdc.com

Dessa — Multi-genre artist affiliated with Minneapolis’s bold hip-hop collective Doomtree (3/22)

— Multi-genre artist affiliated with Minneapolis’s bold hip-hop collective Doomtree (3/22) DOGMA — Self-described as “four women united by melody, ideology, and chaos, sharpening hard rock and metal into weapons [and taking] furious aim at religious hypocrites and oppressive systems, summoning a cult of like-minded iconoclasts with songs of joyous rebellion” (4/1) Thursday w/Chris Conley — Full City Devolucion is the name of a special concert in three acts by this New Jersey post-hardcore band, starting with selections from their 20-year-old album A City By The Light Divided and 15-year-old set No Devolucion in Act 1, then switching it up completely for a rare solo performance by special guest Conley of the band Saves The Day as Act 2, and finally ending with with cuts from Thursday’s genre-defining 25-year-old set Full Collapse as well as other tracks from their catalogue as Act 3 (4/2)

— Self-described as “four women united by melody, ideology, and chaos, sharpening hard rock and metal into weapons [and taking] furious aim at religious hypocrites and oppressive systems, summoning a cult of like-minded iconoclasts with songs of joyous rebellion” (4/1) — Full City Devolucion is the name of a special concert in three acts by this New Jersey post-hardcore band, starting with selections from their 20-year-old album A City By The Light Divided and 15-year-old set No Devolucion in Act 1, then switching it up completely for a rare solo performance by special guest Conley of the band Saves The Day as Act 2, and finally ending with with cuts from Thursday’s genre-defining 25-year-old set Full Collapse as well as other tracks from their catalogue as Act 3 (4/2) Sports — With support from Chrissy (4/5)

— With support from Chrissy (4/5) The Wedding Present — A 35th Anniversary Tour in which this hitmaking U.K. band will perform their album Seamonsters in its entirety along with other songs, plus an opening set by Mark Robinson Sings Unrest (4/6)

— A 35th Anniversary Tour in which this hitmaking U.K. band will perform their album Seamonsters in its entirety along with other songs, plus an opening set by Mark Robinson Sings Unrest (4/6) Magnolia & Johnson Electric Co. (4/10)

(4/10) Mclusky — Late ’90s-era underground punk band from Wales (4/11)

— Late ’90s-era underground punk band from Wales (4/11) Sheer Mag + Daniel Romano’s Outfit — With Fast Kids (4/12)

+ — With Fast Kids (4/12) Heavenly — Swansea Sound and Lightheaded open (4/16)

— Swansea Sound and Lightheaded open (4/16) Chameleons — The Veldt opens (4/17)

— The Veldt opens (4/17) Frog (4/20)

(4/20) Ritt Momney (4/22)

(4/22) Liberation Weekend II — A three-day fundraiser for “trans liberation and mutual aid,” specifically benefitting the emergent grassroots and volunteer-run national collective Gender Liberation Movement and No More Dysphoria, which helps cover transition surgery and hormone replacement therapy costs. The festival kicks off on Day 1 with trans hard rock star Laura Jane Grace as headliner plus additional performances by Snowing, Gladie, Spring Silver, Eevie Echoes & The Locations, and ThisDogllHunt (4/24). It continues with Ekko Astral & Friends headlining the Day 2 lineup also including Pissed Jeans, Bambara, Ragana, Mx Lonely, and Adult Human Females (4/25). It concludes with Illuminati Hotties, Pool Kids, Ezra Furman, Pom Pom Squad, Pretty Bitter, and Pinky Lemon (4/26)

— A three-day fundraiser for “trans liberation and mutual aid,” specifically benefitting the emergent grassroots and volunteer-run national collective Gender Liberation Movement and No More Dysphoria, which helps cover transition surgery and hormone replacement therapy costs. The festival kicks off on Day 1 with trans hard rock star Laura Jane Grace as headliner plus additional performances by Snowing, Gladie, Spring Silver, Eevie Echoes & The Locations, and ThisDogllHunt (4/24). It continues with Ekko Astral & Friends headlining the Day 2 lineup also including Pissed Jeans, Bambara, Ragana, Mx Lonely, and Adult Human Females (4/25). It concludes with Illuminati Hotties, Pool Kids, Ezra Furman, Pom Pom Squad, Pretty Bitter, and Pinky Lemon (4/26) Fishbone — In Your Face 40th Anniversary Tour (4/28)

— In Your Face 40th Anniversary Tour (4/28) Yumi Zouma — Ducks Ltd opens (4/30)

— Ducks Ltd opens (4/30) Hit The Lights & Major League — A double-bill celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hit’s This Is A Stick Up… Don’t Make It A Murder and the 15th anniversary of Major’s The Truth Is, with opening sets by Rematch and Public Works (5/6)

— A double-bill celebrating the 20th anniversary of Hit’s This Is A Stick Up… Don’t Make It A Murder and the 15th anniversary of Major’s The Truth Is, with opening sets by Rematch and Public Works (5/6) Ultra Sunn (5/7)

(5/7) Inner Wave & Los Mesoneros (5/8)

(5/8) The Messthetics & James Brandon Lewis — Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty and bassist Joe Lally team up with guitarist Anthony Pirog for homegrown “jazz punk jam,” and then last year they added saxophonist Lewis and recorded the album Deface the Currency at Takoma Park’s Tonal Park studio(5/9)

— Fugazi drummer Brendan Canty and bassist Joe Lally team up with guitarist Anthony Pirog for homegrown “jazz punk jam,” and then last year they added saxophonist Lewis and recorded the album Deface the Currency at Takoma Park’s Tonal Park studio(5/9) The Casualties — With The Drowns (5/10)

— With The Drowns (5/10) Cradle Of Filth — With support from Suffocation, Ghost Bath, and Cultus Black (5/11)

— With support from Suffocation, Ghost Bath, and Cultus Black (5/11) Melody’s Echo Chamber — Strange Lot opens (5/12)

— Strange Lot opens (5/12) Flea And The Honora Band — The Red Hot Chili Pepper tours in support of Honora, his “kaleidoscopic, bracingly forward-looking, and defiantly colorful solo debut,” with Flea performing on his original instrument the trumpet as well as on electric bass accompanied by a few fellow itinerant improvising artists (5/13)

— The Red Hot Chili Pepper tours in support of Honora, his “kaleidoscopic, bracingly forward-looking, and defiantly colorful solo debut,” with Flea performing on his original instrument the trumpet as well as on electric bass accompanied by a few fellow itinerant improvising artists (5/13) Los Retros (5/14)

(5/14) Yot Club — Ryan Kaiser rails against gated suburban communities akin to one the Mississippian grew up in on his third album as Yot Club, with Simpleton propelled by “a lo-fi, classically cool indie rock sound grounded under a dreamlike haze” (5/16)

— Ryan Kaiser rails against gated suburban communities akin to one the Mississippian grew up in on his third album as Yot Club, with Simpleton propelled by “a lo-fi, classically cool indie rock sound grounded under a dreamlike haze” (5/16) Chapterhouse — The ’90s-era English shoegaze band has reunited to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their debut album Whirlpool, which they’ll perform in full, while She’s Green will perform as opener (5/17)

— The ’90s-era English shoegaze band has reunited to celebrate the 35th anniversary of their debut album Whirlpool, which they’ll perform in full, while She’s Green will perform as opener (5/17) Vundabar — Gawk 10 Year Anniversary Tour featuring Slow Fiction as opener (6/11)

— Gawk 10 Year Anniversary Tour featuring Slow Fiction as opener (6/11) Kill Lincoln — Band headlines the Bad Time Records Tour ’26 also featuring JER, Bad Operation, and Flying Raccoon Suit (6/17)

— Band headlines the Bad Time Records Tour ’26 also featuring JER, Bad Operation, and Flying Raccoon Suit (6/17) Sonido Gallo Negro — Mexico City band’s psychedelic tropical music mixes guitars, organs, synthesizers, and theremin into an exotic and esoteric stew that’ll “alter your perception and force you to dance until you get exhausted” (6/23)

— Mexico City band’s psychedelic tropical music mixes guitars, organs, synthesizers, and theremin into an exotic and esoteric stew that’ll “alter your perception and force you to dance until you get exhausted” (6/23) Stephen Sol & The 7 — A blended comedy/indie-rock experience with a playful, psychedelic sound (7/10)

CAPITAL ONE ARENA

601 F St. NW

202-628-3200

capitalonearena.com

Lady Gaga — The Mayhem Ball Tour (3/23-24)

— The Mayhem Ball Tour (3/23-24) Romeo Santos & Prince Royce — “Mejor Tarde Que Nunca Tour” (4/5)

— “Mejor Tarde Que Nunca Tour” (4/5) Cardi B — Little Miss Drama Tour (4/8)

— Little Miss Drama Tour (4/8) Tank, SWV, & Tamar Braxton — “R&B Music Experience” mini-festival concert also featuring Ginuwine, Silk, Lloyd, and H-Town (4/11)

— “R&B Music Experience” mini-festival concert also featuring Ginuwine, Silk, Lloyd, and H-Town (4/11) Ricardo Arjona — “Lo Que El Seco No Dijo Tour” (4/13)

— “Lo Que El Seco No Dijo Tour” (4/13) Demi Lovato — It’s Not That Deep Tour with special guest Adéla (4/16)

— It’s Not That Deep Tour with special guest Adéla (4/16) Florence + The Machine — “Everybody Scream” with special guest Sofia Isella (4/18)

THE CLARICE

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-2787

theclarice.umd.edu

Jazz Jam hosted by Elijah Jamal Balbed — A regular community-wide music jam led by D.C.-based saxophonist and his band and co-presented by The Clarice at the nearby Busboys and Poets location (3/25, 4/29, 5331 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, Md.)

— A regular community-wide music jam led by D.C.-based saxophonist and his band and co-presented by The Clarice at the nearby Busboys and Poets location (3/25, 4/29, 5331 Baltimore Ave., Hyattsville, Md.) Lab Band — One of jazz music’s first prominent women is feted in “A Celebration of Melba Liston’s Centennial” (4/25, Dekelboum Concert Hall)

— One of jazz music’s first prominent women is feted in “A Celebration of Melba Liston’s Centennial” (4/25, Dekelboum Concert Hall) Broadway Today — Students in UMD’s Musical Theatre Workshop perform scenes from some of the best-known contemporary musicals (4/25, Grand Pavilion)

— Students in UMD’s Musical Theatre Workshop perform scenes from some of the best-known contemporary musicals (4/25, Grand Pavilion) Final Jazz Showcase — UMD Jazz Ensemble, UMD Jazz Lab Band, and University Jazz Band perform a mix of classic standards and contemporary interpretations to showcase “the energy and groove that only live jazz can deliver” (5/6, Kay Theatre)

DAR CONSTITUTION HALL

1776 D St. NW

202-628-4780

dar.org/constitution-hall

Patti Labelle — “A Salute to Women Veterans” is a special concert featuring the legendary Labelle and part of “DAR Celebrates America 250!” (4/18)

— “A Salute to Women Veterans” is a special concert featuring the legendary Labelle and part of “DAR Celebrates America 250!” (4/18) Reik — Mexican pop rock band (5/1)

— Mexican pop rock band (5/1) Keith Sweat (5/9)

DC9

1940 9th St. NW

202-483-5000

dc9.com

The Sophs (3/21)

(3/21) Moontower (3/22)

(3/22) iyla — Up-and-coming R&B/soul/pop artist from L.A. on The Angel Tour with Abby Jasmine (3/23)

— Up-and-coming R&B/soul/pop artist from L.A. on The Angel Tour with Abby Jasmine (3/23) Clover County — Fine Things Tour with Ethansroom (3/24)

— Fine Things Tour with Ethansroom (3/24) SEXFACES — Self-described “weird punk” fourpiece from D.C. combining “the droney madness of Velvet Underground and wordsmith of The Fall,” with The Replacements and Ramones mixed in for good measure (3/25)

— Self-described “weird punk” fourpiece from D.C. combining “the droney madness of Velvet Underground and wordsmith of The Fall,” with The Replacements and Ramones mixed in for good measure (3/25) Gooseberry — The Dune Flowers open (3/27)

— The Dune Flowers open (3/27) HighSchool (3/28)

(3/28) Pearly Drops (4/4-5)

(4/4-5) Mila Degray (4/8)

(4/8) Wild Party — The Good Feelings Tour with Pretoria (4/9)

— The Good Feelings Tour with Pretoria (4/9) Couch Dog (4/10)

(4/10) Josee Molavi & Natasha Blaine — A double bill of young neo-soul/pop artists, Molavi from the Baltimore-Washington area, Blaine a Nashville-based Seattle native perform with D.C.-based Italian-American jazz vocalist Dominique Bianco as opener (4/12)

— A double bill of young neo-soul/pop artists, Molavi from the Baltimore-Washington area, Blaine a Nashville-based Seattle native perform with D.C.-based Italian-American jazz vocalist Dominique Bianco as opener (4/12) The Braymores / Echo Plum — Noah Richardson supports (4/15)

— Noah Richardson supports (4/15) JFDR — Young Icelandic experimental electro-pop artist (4/16)

— Young Icelandic experimental electro-pop artist (4/16) Buffalo Traffic Jam (4/17)

(4/17) Merce Lemon (4/18)

(4/18) Rec Hall (4/19)

(4/19) Clarion — Blue Fairy Tour with opening sets by Forest and Bed (4/20)

— Blue Fairy Tour with opening sets by Forest and Bed (4/20) Jared Benjamin — A Charlie Puth/Ed Sheeran-inspired singer-songwriter from New York (4/23)

— A Charlie Puth/Ed Sheeran-inspired singer-songwriter from New York (4/23) Black Viiolet (4/24)

(4/24) Luna Luna (4/25)

(4/25) Liz Cooper (4/27)

(4/27) Gatlin — L.A.-based queer artist sings about her journey of growing up and growing beyond her conservative, religious upbringing in the American south on debut album The Eldest Daughter (4/28)

— L.A.-based queer artist sings about her journey of growing up and growing beyond her conservative, religious upbringing in the American south on debut album The Eldest Daughter (4/28) SNACKTIME (4/29)

(4/29) harf. (4/30)

(4/30) Foxtide (5/1)

(5/1) Essenger — Kansas City-based synthwave/EDM artist is billed as “[one] on the cutting edge of electronic music” (5/2)

— Kansas City-based synthwave/EDM artist is billed as “[one] on the cutting edge of electronic music” (5/2) Sophia Stel (5/3)

(5/3) Accessory (5/8)

(5/8) Noah Guy — The Circle of Us Tour (5/9)

— The Circle of Us Tour (5/9) The Scratch (5/11)

(5/11) Grant Knoche — Four years after coming out as LGBTQ in “First Hello,” a song he wrote for his dad, this 23-year-old Dallas native showcases his synth-heavy, bass-driven pop style on his first headlining tour (5/15)

— Four years after coming out as LGBTQ in “First Hello,” a song he wrote for his dad, this 23-year-old Dallas native showcases his synth-heavy, bass-driven pop style on his first headlining tour (5/15) Black Smurf — Hustle Chaos 2.0 North American Tour (5/17)

— Hustle Chaos 2.0 North American Tour (5/17) Femi and the Foundation & Rock Creek Kings — A double bill featuring two D.C.-based five-piece bands, one a funk/rock/hip-hop outfit promoted as “The Roots meet the Red Hot Chili Peppers,” the other a folk/funk/rock ensemble known for “mesmerizing saxophone and guitar solos and powerful vocal harmonies” (5/23)

— A double bill featuring two D.C.-based five-piece bands, one a funk/rock/hip-hop outfit promoted as “The Roots meet the Red Hot Chili Peppers,” the other a folk/funk/rock ensemble known for “mesmerizing saxophone and guitar solos and powerful vocal harmonies” (5/23) Portrayal of Guilt — Street Sects and The Infinity Ring open (6/4)

— Street Sects and The Infinity Ring open (6/4) Glom (6/6)

(6/6) Jena Malone (7/16)

(7/16) Playlunch (8/23)

ECHOSTAGE

2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE

202-503-2330

echostage.com

Armin van Buuren (3/21)

(3/21) Galantis — The energetic and charismatic Swedish dance-pop bro duo (4/10)

— The energetic and charismatic Swedish dance-pop bro duo (4/10) KSHMR (4/11)

(4/11) The Martinez Brothers — “Órbita” (4/17)

— “Órbita” (4/17) Audien & Nicky Romero — Progressive House Never Died Tour (4/24)

— Progressive House Never Died Tour (4/24) Steve Aoki — Dim Mak 30 Tour (4/25)

— Dim Mak 30 Tour (4/25) Said The Sky — Icarus & I Tour (5/2)

— Icarus & I Tour (5/2) Disclosure — DJ Set (5/6)

— DJ Set (5/6) Poppy — Constantly Nowhere Tour (7/7)

FESTIVAL GROUNDS AT RFK CAMPUS

2500 Independence Ave. SE

eventsdc.com

Project GLOW ’26 — Porter Robinson, Eric Prydz, Gryffin, and Zeds Dead are headliners of this year’s two-day electronic/dance music festival, set for the last two days of May, when nearly 50 acts will perform. There’s a noteworthy number of female artists represented among the lineup, led by rising powerhouse vocalist Hayla, trailblazing “femme house” activist and producer/DJ LP Giobbi, and the sharp duo of Eli & Fur, with a few other known highlights worth seeking out Coco & Breezy, Kream, and Spencer Brown (5/30-31, projectglowfest.com)

— Porter Robinson, Eric Prydz, Gryffin, and Zeds Dead are headliners of this year’s two-day electronic/dance music festival, set for the last two days of May, when nearly 50 acts will perform. There’s a noteworthy number of female artists represented among the lineup, led by rising powerhouse vocalist Hayla, trailblazing “femme house” activist and producer/DJ LP Giobbi, and the sharp duo of Eli & Fur, with a few other known highlights worth seeking out Coco & Breezy, Kream, and Spencer Brown (5/30-31, projectglowfest.com) Vans Warped Tour DC ’26 — This even larger two-day festival takes over the same space, with nearly twice as many acts performing. A quick scan of the lineup reveals some obvious highlights, among them Coheed and Cambria, Dance Gavin Dance, Of Mice & Men, Taking Back Sunday, Third Eye Blind, TRXVIS (6/13-14, vanswarpedtourdc.com)

FILLMORE SILVER SPRING

8656 Colesville Rd.

Silver Spring, Md.

301-960-999

fillmoresilverspring.com

Cameron Whitcomb — Fragile Egos Tour (3/24)

— Fragile Egos Tour (3/24) Stephen Wilson Jr. — Gary The Torch Tour (3/27-28)

— Gary The Torch Tour (3/27-28) KWN (3/31)

(3/31) Nate Smith — Long Live Country Rock And Roll Tour (4/3)

— Long Live Country Rock And Roll Tour (4/3) Steel Panther – Twenty Twenty $ex Tour (4/4)

– Twenty Twenty $ex Tour (4/4) ODUMODUBLVCK — The Industry Machine Tour (4/5)

— The Industry Machine Tour (4/5) Boys Like Girls — The Soundtrack Of Your Life Tour (4/10)

— The Soundtrack Of Your Life Tour (4/10) Slaughter To Prevail — North America tour of this Russian deathcore band with Whitechapel and Attila opening (4/11)

— North America tour of this Russian deathcore band with Whitechapel and Attila opening (4/11) DaBaby (4/12)

(4/12) Helloween — 40th Anniversary North American Tour (4/14)

— 40th Anniversary North American Tour (4/14) Hayley Williams — “At A Bachelorette Party” featuring opener Water From Your Eyes, with $1 from every ticket sold donated to The Ally Coalition and their work for LGBTQ+ youth (Wed 4/ 15, 2026)

— “At A Bachelorette Party” featuring opener Water From Your Eyes, with $1 from every ticket sold donated to The Ally Coalition and their work for LGBTQ+ youth (Wed 4/ 15, 2026) Flatland Cavalry (4/16)

(4/16) Good Kid — Can We Hang Out? Tour (4/21)

— Can We Hang Out? Tour (4/21) Danny Brown (4/23)

(4/23) Vincent Mason — There I Go: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour (4/24)

— There I Go: Monster Energy Outbreak Tour (4/24) Nettspend — “Early Life Crisis” (4/29)

— “Early Life Crisis” (4/29) Behemoth — The Godless IV (4/30)

— The Godless IV (4/30) Mika — Spinning Out Tour with a rare stop in D.C. for the gay global popstar (5/1)

— Spinning Out Tour with a rare stop in D.C. for the gay global popstar (5/1) Protoje — Reggae Invasion (5/3)

— Reggae Invasion (5/3) Biffy Clyro — The Futique Tour (5/6)

— The Futique Tour (5/6) Elmiene — Sounds for Someone Tour (5/7)

— Sounds for Someone Tour (5/7) Black Label Society (5/11)

(5/11) The Hu + Apocalyptica — With special guest The Rasmus (5/12)

+ — With special guest The Rasmus (5/12) The Mountain Goats (5/15)

(5/15) Toadies — The Charmer Tour (5/17)

— The Charmer Tour (5/17) Iration (5/28)

(5/28) Black Veil Brides — North American Tour (5/29)

— North American Tour (5/29) Corinne Bailey Rae — “Like a Star: Celebrating 20 Years” tour (6/2)

— “Like a Star: Celebrating 20 Years” tour (6/2) The Cab (6/23)

(6/23) idobi Radio Summer School — A mini-festival concert with a whopping five supporting acts, including Honey Revenge, Games We Play, Winona Fighter, South Arcade, and Chase Petra (6/30)

— A mini-festival concert with a whopping five supporting acts, including Honey Revenge, Games We Play, Winona Fighter, South Arcade, and Chase Petra (6/30) Flyleaf — 20th Anniversary Tour with Lacey Sturm (7/15)

— 20th Anniversary Tour with Lacey Sturm (7/15) RX Bandits — And The Battle Begun: 20th Anniversary Tour with Catbite (7/22)

— And The Battle Begun: 20th Anniversary Tour with Catbite (7/22) Qveen Herby — Isle of Qveen Tour (7/31)

GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS

Concert Hall

4373 Mason Pond Dr.

Fairfax, Va.

703-993-2787

cfa.gmu.edu

Silkroad Ensemble with Rhiannon Giddens — The Grammy Award-winning ensemble is in its 4th year as a Mason Artist-in-Residence, and returns with Giddens, the acclaimed artist who is also Silkroad’s artistic director, to perform Sanctuary: The Power of Resonance and Ritual, called an “exhilarating musical ride” demonstrating types of trance-inducing communal music-making experienced in many different cultures, from Italy to the Middle East, the Congo to India (3/22)

— The Grammy Award-winning ensemble is in its 4th year as a Mason Artist-in-Residence, and returns with Giddens, the acclaimed artist who is also Silkroad’s artistic director, to perform Sanctuary: The Power of Resonance and Ritual, called an “exhilarating musical ride” demonstrating types of trance-inducing communal music-making experienced in many different cultures, from Italy to the Middle East, the Congo to India (3/22) Artists in Conversation: Silkroad Resonance Circle — Co-presented by the City of Fairfax, this complimentary, off-campus “Community Jam” is partly inspired by, and comes in conjunction with, the Silkroad Ensemble’s Sanctuary program (3/23, Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center, 3740 Blenheim Blvd., Fairfax)

— Co-presented by the City of Fairfax, this complimentary, off-campus “Community Jam” is partly inspired by, and comes in conjunction with, the Silkroad Ensemble’s Sanctuary program (3/23, Stacy C. Sherwood Community Center, 3740 Blenheim Blvd., Fairfax) International Jazz Day Concert — The Mason Jazz Department takes part in a United Nations-led worldwide initiative celebrating jazz music that this year also honors the 250th anniversary of the United States and the centennial of leading jazz pioneer Miles Davis (4/30)

THE HAMILTON

600 14th St. NW

202-787-1000

live.thehamiltondc.com

Kashmir — “The Spirit of Led Zeppelin Live” (3/21)

— “The Spirit of Led Zeppelin Live” (3/21) Patchai Reyes — Former member of Gipsy Kings (3/22)

— Former member of Gipsy Kings (3/22) Joe Pug — With an opening set by Dillon Warnek (3/28)

— With an opening set by Dillon Warnek (3/28) Eilen Jewell (4/3)

(4/3) Mamma Mania — “The American Tribute to ABBA” (4/4)

— “The American Tribute to ABBA” (4/4) Howard Gospel Choir — Easter Brunch (4/5)

— Easter Brunch (4/5) Sons of Legion — Brother Elsey opens (4/7)

— Brother Elsey opens (4/7) Paul Hoffman — The Greensky Bluegrass vocalist stops by for a solo outing, with opener Andy Dunnigan (4/10)

— The Greensky Bluegrass vocalist stops by for a solo outing, with opener Andy Dunnigan (4/10) Pink Talking Fish (4/11)

(4/11) Fantastic Cat — Jilette Johnson opens (4/17)

— Jilette Johnson opens (4/17) The James Hunter Six (4/19)

(4/19) U2TOPIA (4/24)

(4/24) The Steel Wheels — Maya de Vitry opens (4/25)

— Maya de Vitry opens (4/25) White Ford Bronco (5/1)

(5/1) Live Dead and Brothers (5/2)

(5/2) Howie Day (5/3)

(5/3) Amy Helm (5/6)

(5/6) Tyler Rich and James Barker Band (5/8)

(5/8) One Irish Rover — “A Van Morrison Tribute” (5/9)

— “A Van Morrison Tribute” (5/9) The Fab Faux (5/15)

(5/15) Earth, Wind & Fire Tribute Band (5/23)

(5/23) Cowboy Mouth (5/29)

(5/29) Kylie Morgan — With support by Kaleb Sanders (6/19)

— With support by Kaleb Sanders (6/19) Robert Jon & The Wreck — The Steepwater Band opens (7/16)

— The Steepwater Band opens (7/16) Keller Williams’ Grateful Grass — A rotating lineup of musicians perform what is described as “anything-but-traditional bluegrass versions of Grateful Dead favorites” (7/31)

THE HOWARD THEATRE

620 T St. NW

202-803-2899

thehowardtheatre.com

Snow Tha Product – Bilingual powerhouse known for a distinctive blend of hip-hop and Latin music and as a “voice for empowerment: championing women, the LGBTQ+ community, and first-generation narratives” (4/8)

– Bilingual powerhouse known for a distinctive blend of hip-hop and Latin music and as a “voice for empowerment: championing women, the LGBTQ+ community, and first-generation narratives” (4/8) Sarah Kinsley (4/25)

(4/25) Dry Cleaning — English post-punk band led by Florence Shaw noted for unconventional lyrics unconventionally delivered, in the form of spoken word more often than that of sung vocals, with (5/8)

— English post-punk band led by Florence Shaw noted for unconventional lyrics unconventionally delivered, in the form of spoken word more often than that of sung vocals, with (5/8) Arlo Parks — Five years after winning Best New Artist at the BRIT Awards, the 25-year-old bisexual Black British singer-songwriter tours in support of forthcoming third album, Ambiguous Desire (8/29)

— Five years after winning Best New Artist at the BRIT Awards, the 25-year-old bisexual Black British singer-songwriter tours in support of forthcoming third album, Ambiguous Desire (8/29) Aldous Harding — Critically acclaimed indie-folk/psychedelic-pop artist from New Zealand tours to promote forthcoming fifth album Train on the Island (9/11)

JAMMIN JAVA

227 Maple Ave. E.

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1566

unionstagepresents.com/jammin-java

Dissonant Innocence — The full lineup of this all-local showcase of up-and-coming rock bands also includes The Exchange Project, Son Of Avery, and The People Psycologic (3/29)

— The full lineup of this all-local showcase of up-and-coming rock bands also includes The Exchange Project, Son Of Avery, and The People Psycologic (3/29) Emily Scott Robinson (4/2)

(4/2) Cory Branan (4/3)

(4/3) Renee Christine (4/8)

(4/8) Elizabeth and the Catapult — Record Release Show (4/13)

— Record Release Show (4/13) Shakedown Citi – “The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience” (4/15)

– “The Ultimate Grateful Dead Experience” (4/15) Rebecca Loebe & Jess Klein (4/19)

(4/19) AMPLIFEST — WGMU Radio presents this one-evening showcase featuring we are the dirt, The North Country, and Playrite (4/22)

— WGMU Radio presents this one-evening showcase featuring we are the dirt, The North Country, and Playrite (4/22) Trevor Jackson — A multi-hyphenate talent familiar as an actor on TV in series including American Crime, Grown-ish, and Grey’s Anatomy, but at the moment the focus is on his career as an up-and-coming R&B artist (4/28)

— A multi-hyphenate talent familiar as an actor on TV in series including American Crime, Grown-ish, and Grey’s Anatomy, but at the moment the focus is on his career as an up-and-coming R&B artist (4/28) Mama’s Black Sheep — The veteran local lesbian duo presents the annual Sirens of Spring Tour also featuring Regina Sayles and Colleen Clark. This year’s show will also honor Christine Havrilla, the tour co-founder and regular who succumbed to breast cancer last year, by performing from her catalog and also raising funds for a legacy scholarship fund in her name (4/30)

— The veteran local lesbian duo presents the annual Sirens of Spring Tour also featuring Regina Sayles and Colleen Clark. This year’s show will also honor Christine Havrilla, the tour co-founder and regular who succumbed to breast cancer last year, by performing from her catalog and also raising funds for a legacy scholarship fund in her name (4/30) Izzy Escobar — Up-and-coming classically trained soul-pop chanteuse from Massachusetts whom Forbes asserted in a headline last fall, “Will Be Your Pop Queen In 2026” (5/8)

— Up-and-coming classically trained soul-pop chanteuse from Massachusetts whom Forbes asserted in a headline last fall, “Will Be Your Pop Queen In 2026” (5/8) Kim Richey (5/10)

(5/10) Toby Lightman (5/13)

(5/13) Lissie (5/14)

(5/14) Lucca, Simons & Halter — An “In-The-‘Round” concert featuring three lifelong friends and solo singer-songwriters Tony Lucca, Keaton Simmons, and Ernie Halter (5/17)

— An “In-The-‘Round” concert featuring three lifelong friends and solo singer-songwriters Tony Lucca, Keaton Simmons, and Ernie Halter (5/17) Earth To Eve — Queer-identified indie-folk/pop singer-songwriter known for “her raw, emotionally charged storytelling, her socio-politically fueled angst, and her fiercely DIY creative approach” (5/17)

— Queer-identified indie-folk/pop singer-songwriter known for “her raw, emotionally charged storytelling, her socio-politically fueled angst, and her fiercely DIY creative approach” (5/17) Shiny Metal Boxes — “A Tribute to The Police” (5/24)

— “A Tribute to The Police” (5/24) Caligula Blushed — “The Smiths & Morrissey Tribute” (5/30)

— “The Smiths & Morrissey Tribute” (5/30) Andrés — The Purgatoryland Tour (6/3)

— The Purgatoryland Tour (6/3) No Surprises — “The DMV’s Tribute to Radiohead” performs Kid A Mnesia with special guest Time In The Wilderness (6/5)

— “The DMV’s Tribute to Radiohead” performs Kid A Mnesia with special guest Time In The Wilderness (6/5) Inara George — L.A.-based singer-songwriter better known as one-half of The Bird And The Bee tours supporting Songs of Douglass and Littell, revisiting jazzy showtunes written years ago by a gay composing duo (6/17)

— L.A.-based singer-songwriter better known as one-half of The Bird And The Bee tours supporting Songs of Douglass and Littell, revisiting jazzy showtunes written years ago by a gay composing duo (6/17) Siamese Dreamers — Cover band pays tribute to The Smashing Pumpkins with PrimeMoose, an opener paying tribute to Primus (6/27)

— Cover band pays tribute to The Smashing Pumpkins with PrimeMoose, an opener paying tribute to Primus (6/27) BBMAK — They’re back (7/1)

— They’re back (7/1) Hudson River Line — “The Music of Billy Joel” (7/17)

— “The Music of Billy Joel” (7/17) Band Battle #31 — Jammin Java presents its annual competition for up-and-coming acts offering a grand prize of $2,000 cash, a recording session at a “top studio,” and a headlining show at the club, kicking off with four preliminary shows in early July, with the prelim winners advancing to the Finals and show toward the end of August

JIFFY LUBE LIVE

7800 Cellar Door Drive

Bristow, Va.

703-754-6400

livenation.com

Peso Pluma & Tito Double P — Dinastia Tour with additional friends performing (4/28)

— Dinastia Tour with additional friends performing (4/28) Godsmack w/Stone Temple Pilots — The Rise of Rock World Tour (5/10)

— The Rise of Rock World Tour (5/10) Kid Cudi — The Rebel Ragers Tour also featuring M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak (5/29)

— The Rebel Ragers Tour also featuring M.I.A., Big Boi, and A-Trak (5/29) mgk — The initials stand for this rap/rock artist’s former artistic moniker, Machine Gun Kelly, tours in support of last year’s Lost Americana album, with support from Wiz Khalifa and De’Wayne (6/3)

— The initials stand for this rap/rock artist’s former artistic moniker, Machine Gun Kelly, tours in support of last year’s Lost Americana album, with support from Wiz Khalifa and De’Wayne (6/3) Dave Matthews Band (6/13)

(6/13) Mumford & Sons — Prizefighter Tour (6/19)

— Prizefighter Tour (6/19) Santana and The Doobie Brothers – Oneness Tour (6/24)

– Oneness Tour (6/24) Evanescence — Also featuring Spiritbox and Nova Twins (6/27)

— Also featuring Spiritbox and Nova Twins (6/27) Ne-Yo and Akon — Nights Like This Tour (7/17)

— Nights Like This Tour (7/17) Motionless In White: The Sweat and Blood Tour Metal (7/18)

Chicago and Styx — The Windy Cities Tour (7/20)

— The Windy Cities Tour (7/20) Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner — Double Trouble Double Vision Tour (7/25)

— Double Trouble Double Vision Tour (7/25) John Mellencamp — Dancing Words Tour: The Greatest Hits (7/29)

— Dancing Words Tour: The Greatest Hits (7/29) Hilary Duff w/La Roux — The Lucky Me Tour with opening set by Jade Lemac (8/2)

— The Lucky Me Tour with opening set by Jade Lemac (8/2) Mötley Crüe — “The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins” with opening sets by Tesla and Extreme (8/3)

— “The Return Of The Carnival Of Sins” with opening sets by Tesla and Extreme (8/3) Riley Green — Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 (8/8)

— Cowboy As It Gets Tour 2026 (8/8) Tim McGraw — Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026 (8/15)

— Pawn Shop Guitar Tour 2026 (8/15) Pitbull — I’m Back with special guest Lil Jon (8/19)

— I’m Back with special guest Lil Jon (8/19) Iron Maiden — Run For Your Lives World Tour with Megadeth (9/11)

LINCOLN THEATRE

1215 U St. NW

202-888-0050

thelincolndc.com

Perfume Genius — What started as the solo project of queer solo artist Mike Hadreas is now a joint venture with his partner in life and music Alan Wyffels (3/31)

— What started as the solo project of queer solo artist Mike Hadreas is now a joint venture with his partner in life and music Alan Wyffels (3/31) Moonchild — Waves Tour with an opening set from Brittney Carter (4/4)

— Waves Tour with an opening set from Brittney Carter (4/4) Sunn O ))) (4/10)

(4/10) Oh Wonder (4/11)

(4/11) Kishi Bashi — Sonderlust 10th Anniversary Tour with support from Bayonne (4/12)

— Sonderlust 10th Anniversary Tour with support from Bayonne (4/12) Alice Phoebe Lou — Oblivion Tour with John Andrews & the Yawns (4/15)

— Oblivion Tour with John Andrews & the Yawns (4/15) Sir Chloe — Queer indie-rock artist Dana Foote tours in support of their most recent album Swallow the Knife (4/17)

— Queer indie-rock artist Dana Foote tours in support of their most recent album Swallow the Knife (4/17) Killer Queen — A Tribute To Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury (4/28)

— A Tribute To Queen featuring Patrick Myers as Freddie Mercury (4/28) John Butler with Band (4/29)

(4/29) Julien Doré — The 2007 winner of Nouvelle Star, the French American Idol (5/2)

— The 2007 winner of Nouvelle Star, the French American Idol (5/2) Nitty Gritty Dirt Band — “The Farewell Tour: 60 Years of Dirt” with Kathleen Edwards as opener (5/7)

— “The Farewell Tour: 60 Years of Dirt” with Kathleen Edwards as opener (5/7) Bahamas — The Industrial Sport & Sound Tour with Sister Ray (5/10)

— The Industrial Sport & Sound Tour with Sister Ray (5/10) Andrés Cepeda (5/16)

(5/16) Gay Men’s Chorus of Washington — “Soul Divas” (6/6-7)

— “Soul Divas” (6/6-7) Audrey Hobert — The Staircase To Stardom Tour (6/8-9)

— The Staircase To Stardom Tour (6/8-9) Honne — Part of the 10 Year Anniversary Tour with Beka (6/10)

— Part of the 10 Year Anniversary Tour with Beka (6/10) Kevin Morby (6/12)

(6/12) Ryan Bingham and The Texas Gentlemen — Still Gettin’ Away With It Tour (6/13)

— Still Gettin’ Away With It Tour (6/13) Thee Phantom & Illharmonic Orchestra — Expect “a party-rocking DJ, a soul-stirring female vocalist, and a fire-breathing MC” at this hip-hop concert also mixing in strings, horns, and piano (6/27)

MERRIWEATHER POST PAVILION

10475 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

410-715-5550

merriweathermusic.com

M3 Rock Festival — Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Queensryche, Buckcherry, White Lion, Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room, Faster Pussycat, Trixter, and Soundcheck Rock Academy are featured at this year’s hard rock/heavy metal festival to kick off another season at Merriweather (5/2)

— Cinderella’s Tom Keifer, Queensryche, Buckcherry, White Lion, Barry Goudreau’s Engine Room, Faster Pussycat, Trixter, and Soundcheck Rock Academy are featured at this year’s hard rock/heavy metal festival to kick off another season at Merriweather (5/2) Tucker Wetmore and McCoy Moore — “Hardy: The Country! Country! Tour!” (6/11)

— “Hardy: The Country! Country! Tour!” (6/11) All Good Now — Brimming with a number of today’s top-tier rock, folk, and bluegrass acts, this festival, named after the region’s heralded music-presenting entity, returns for two days of performances including Widespread Panic, Claypool Gold (featuring Primus, Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade, and The Claypool Lennon Delirium), Greensky Bluegrass, Dark Star Orchestra, Larkin Poe, The Wood Brothers, Lettuce, The Hip Abduction, Leftover Salmon, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Cris Jacobs, BALTHVS, The Main Squeeze, and Jennifer Hartswick (6/13-14)

— Brimming with a number of today’s top-tier rock, folk, and bluegrass acts, this festival, named after the region’s heralded music-presenting entity, returns for two days of performances including Widespread Panic, Claypool Gold (featuring Primus, Les Claypool’s Frog Brigade, and The Claypool Lennon Delirium), Greensky Bluegrass, Dark Star Orchestra, Larkin Poe, The Wood Brothers, Lettuce, The Hip Abduction, Leftover Salmon, Andy Frasco & the U.N., Cris Jacobs, BALTHVS, The Main Squeeze, and Jennifer Hartswick (6/13-14) The Black Crowes and Whiskey Myers — Southern Hospitality Tour (6/16)

— Southern Hospitality Tour (6/16) Jack Johnson — SURFILMUSIC Tour also featuring Hermanos Gutiérrez (6/26)

— SURFILMUSIC Tour also featuring Hermanos Gutiérrez (6/26) Goose — An extraordinary group of improvisational instrumentalists (6/28)

— An extraordinary group of improvisational instrumentalists (6/28) Still Woozy and Thundercat –- Loveseat Tour (7/11)

–- Loveseat Tour (7/11) Alex Warren — “Little Orphan Alex Live” with the burgeoning chart-topping pop artist (7/11)

— “Little Orphan Alex Live” with the burgeoning chart-topping pop artist (7/11) Train –- “Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere” with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson (7/17)

–- “Drops of Jupiter: 25 Years in the Atmosphere” with Barenaked Ladies and Matt Nathanson (7/17) Phish (7/18-19)

(7/18-19) Death Cab for Cutie w/Japanese Breakfast — The bisexual-identified artist Michelle Zauner and her indie-pop band from Philly will open for Ben Gibbard’s merry band of indie-poppers from Washington state who’ve become known around these parts as Merriweather staples (7/21)

— The bisexual-identified artist Michelle Zauner and her indie-pop band from Philly will open for Ben Gibbard’s merry band of indie-poppers from Washington state who’ve become known around these parts as Merriweather staples (7/21) O.A.R. — Three Decades Tour also featuring Gavin DeGraw and Lisa Loeb (7/24)

— Three Decades Tour also featuring Gavin DeGraw and Lisa Loeb (7/24) Caamp — Captivating live band out of Ohio known for “electric performances that blur the lines between modern folk and indie-rock” (7/25)

— Captivating live band out of Ohio known for “electric performances that blur the lines between modern folk and indie-rock” (7/25) The Red Clay Strays — The Revivalists and Haley Reinhart serve as opening acts (7/30)

— The Revivalists and Haley Reinhart serve as opening acts (7/30) “Weird Al” Yankovic — Bigger & Weirder Tour, and not just because Puddles Pity Party is opening (8/2)

— Bigger & Weirder Tour, and not just because Puddles Pity Party is opening (8/2) The Fray w/Dashboard Confessional –- Summer of Light Tour with opener Colony House (8/14)

–- Summer of Light Tour with opener Colony House (8/14) Zac Brown Band — Love & Fear Tour also featuring Old Crow Medicine Show (8/15)

MGM NATIONAL HARBOR

7100 Harborview Ave.

Oxon Hill, Md.

301-971-5000

mgmnationalharbor.com

KC & The Sunshine Band (3/27)

(3/27) NMIXX — K-pop girl group perform “Episode 1: Zero Frontier” on their 1st World Tour (4/2) Bismil Ki Mehfil — Indian Sufi singer Mohd Asif performs his original immersive live music experience “blending traditional Sufi poetry, Qawwalis, and ghazals with modern, soulful, and fusion sounds” (4/3)

— K-pop girl group perform “Episode 1: Zero Frontier” on their 1st World Tour (4/2) — Indian Sufi singer Mohd Asif performs his original immersive live music experience “blending traditional Sufi poetry, Qawwalis, and ghazals with modern, soulful, and fusion sounds” (4/3) The Temptations and The Four Tops (4/12)

(4/12) Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy — Indian music trio celebrate the iconic Bollywood songs they created 25 years ago as the acclaimed soundtrack to the 2001 Bollywood film Dil Chahta Hai (4/17)

— Indian music trio celebrate the iconic Bollywood songs they created 25 years ago as the acclaimed soundtrack to the 2001 Bollywood film Dil Chahta Hai (4/17) Aaron Lewis and The Stateliners (4/18)

(4/18) Dethklok & Amon Amarth — “The Amonklok Conquest” (5/5)

— “The Amonklok Conquest” (5/5) Charlie Wilson (5/10)

(5/10) Electric Callboy — Tanzneid World Tour (5/25)

— Tanzneid World Tour (5/25) Ari Lennox — Young R&B singing sensation performs two hometown shows of The Vacancy Tour (5/30-31)

— Young R&B singing sensation performs two hometown shows of The Vacancy Tour (5/30-31) Jill Scott — The legendary neo-soul/R&B diva from Philly drops down for three nights in the DMV on the To Whom This May Concern Tour, which in point of fact concerns a whole lot of us (6/11, 6/13-14)

— The legendary neo-soul/R&B diva from Philly drops down for three nights in the DMV on the To Whom This May Concern Tour, which in point of fact concerns a whole lot of us (6/11, 6/13-14) Sammy Hagar — The Best of All Worlds (6/26-27)

— The Best of All Worlds (6/26-27) Darius Rucker — Songs of Summer Tour (7/16)

— Songs of Summer Tour (7/16) Backyard Band (7/25)

(7/25) Simple Plan — “Bigger Than You Think! Tour: The Sequel!” (8/16)

NATIONALS PARK

1500 S. Capitol St. SE

202-675-6287

mlb.com/nationals/tickets/events

Bruce Springsteen & The E Street Band — Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour (5/27)

— Land of Hope & Dreams American Tour (5/27) Shakey Graves — Alejandro Rose-Garcia, an Americana/country-rock artist from Austin, swings through the capital on his Fondness, Etc. Tour with opening act The Man The Myth The Meatslab specifically for an outdoor concert on the special pop-up stage adjacent to center field run by Union Stage Presents as “D.C.’s only outdoor music venue.” It’s worth noting that this concert as well as all others scheduled for Nats Park overall will proceed come rain or shine (6/11, Plaza Stage)

— Alejandro Rose-Garcia, an Americana/country-rock artist from Austin, swings through the capital on his Fondness, Etc. Tour with opening act The Man The Myth The Meatslab specifically for an outdoor concert on the special pop-up stage adjacent to center field run by Union Stage Presents as “D.C.’s only outdoor music venue.” It’s worth noting that this concert as well as all others scheduled for Nats Park overall will proceed come rain or shine (6/11, Plaza Stage) Wale and Smino — Also scheduled for the Union Stage Presents’ outdoor venue is this hip-hop double-bill featuring a D.C.-reared rap star known for his work with Gaga (as in Lady) and go-go (via samples) and a fellow Grammy nominee hailing from St. Louis who stands out for his “smart rapping and crowd-pleasing, futuristic R&B grooves,” as one critic put it (6/20, Plaza Stage)

— Also scheduled for the Union Stage Presents’ outdoor venue is this hip-hop double-bill featuring a D.C.-reared rap star known for his work with Gaga (as in Lady) and go-go (via samples) and a fellow Grammy nominee hailing from St. Louis who stands out for his “smart rapping and crowd-pleasing, futuristic R&B grooves,” as one critic put it (6/20, Plaza Stage) Noah Kahan — The Great Divide North American Tour with Gigi Perez and Annabelle Dinda (7/22)

— The Great Divide North American Tour with Gigi Perez and Annabelle Dinda (7/22) Foo Fighters — Take Cover Tour with Queens of the Stone Age and Mannequin Pussy (8/17)

— Take Cover Tour with Queens of the Stone Age and Mannequin Pussy (8/17) My Chemical Romance — The Black Parade with special guest Modest Mouse (8/18)

PEARL STREET WAREHOUSE

33 Pearl St. SW

202-380-9620

unionstagepresents.com/pearl-street

Pryvt — Vancouver-based “atmospheric indie pop/synth duo (3/22)

— Vancouver-based “atmospheric indie pop/synth duo (3/22) Moon Walker — The Wasteland Country Tour from the Brooklyn indie rocker headliner features two support acts, including Sarah and The Safe Word, a cabaret-rock band known for crafting big tales and holding space for queer joy and the rock/emo-styled act Demi the Daredevil, who creates “dark theatrical alt-pop for the underdog” (3/24)

— The Wasteland Country Tour from the Brooklyn indie rocker headliner features two support acts, including Sarah and The Safe Word, a cabaret-rock band known for crafting big tales and holding space for queer joy and the rock/emo-styled act Demi the Daredevil, who creates “dark theatrical alt-pop for the underdog” (3/24) Mietze Conte — Eclectic and innovative up-and-coming indie-electronic artist from Austria (5/4)

— Eclectic and innovative up-and-coming indie-electronic artist from Austria (5/4) Hat Band Showcase 2026 — Two months after several dozen musicians of varying levels of experience threw their names into a hat to get randomly selected, one by one, the “brand-new bands” formed as a result will each perform 10-minute sets to demonstrate how well they gelled, or not; the show “centers Disabled-, female-, POC-, queer-, and trans folx in a welcoming, no-pressure environment,” with proceeds benefiting Girls Rock! DC (5/16)

— Two months after several dozen musicians of varying levels of experience threw their names into a hat to get randomly selected, one by one, the “brand-new bands” formed as a result will each perform 10-minute sets to demonstrate how well they gelled, or not; the show “centers Disabled-, female-, POC-, queer-, and trans folx in a welcoming, no-pressure environment,” with proceeds benefiting Girls Rock! DC (5/16) Emerson Woolf & the Wishbones (5/19)

(5/19) Kelsy Karter & The Heroines — Three English musician friends, mates since childhood, form the core of this rebellious modern rock group led by “an Australian theater kid turned rock frontwoman” whose “advocacy for self-expression and anti-bullying have made her a powerful and influential voice both on and off stage” (6/13)

PIE SHOP

1339 H St. NE

202-398-7437

pieshopdc.com

Eli Lev & MUSICGIFF — Kimberly Shires opens (3/25)

— Kimberly Shires opens (3/25) Cas Cleo — With support from Eliza Harrison Smith and Madison Steinbruck (4/2)

— With support from Eliza Harrison Smith and Madison Steinbruck (4/2) Innerlove — Spring Tour with support from Courage Mouther, Peak Bloom, and Muhnday (4/9)

— Spring Tour with support from Courage Mouther, Peak Bloom, and Muhnday (4/9) Deaf Andrews w/Paper Driver (4/11)

(4/11) CeCe Coakley (4/28)

(4/28) Cheerleader Roadkill — Awannabe and Pure Intention open (4/29)

— Awannabe and Pure Intention open (4/29) Volare — “We Deserve To Party” with Deborah Bond, Griefcat, and Renriot (4/30)

— “We Deserve To Party” with Deborah Bond, Griefcat, and Renriot (4/30) Avery Lynch (5/7)

(5/7) JVK — Support from Soul Meets Body and Mac N’ Toss (5/9)

— Support from Soul Meets Body and Mac N’ Toss (5/9) Kali Masi — Opening sets by Cuni and Rosslyn Station (5/11)

— Opening sets by Cuni and Rosslyn Station (5/11) Kara Levchenko — Album Release Show with Miss Moon and Sean Custer (5/15)

— Album Release Show with Miss Moon and Sean Custer (5/15) Lily Vakili (5/19)

(5/19) Memorials (5/20)

(5/20) Minka (8/8)

SONGBYRD MUSIC HOUSE

540 Penn St. NE

202-450-2917

songbyrddc.com

Miss Monster and Brendan Lane & The Sugar Packets — A dynamic rock band from D.C. offering “an electrifying blend of old-school rock and soulful funk” shares the stage with an Annapolis-reared, D.C.-based “soul-rockin'” singer-songwriter (3/21)

— A dynamic rock band from D.C. offering “an electrifying blend of old-school rock and soulful funk” shares the stage with an Annapolis-reared, D.C.-based “soul-rockin'” singer-songwriter (3/21) Hieroglyph — Alternative pop-rock fourpiece from D.C. said to offer “the perfect blend of boy-youth angst and buffoonery” (3/22)

— Alternative pop-rock fourpiece from D.C. said to offer “the perfect blend of boy-youth angst and buffoonery” (3/22) The Technicolors (3/24)

(3/24) Ben Reilly (3/26)

(3/26) Westbound Train — 3rd Annual Swing A Ling! (3/27)

— 3rd Annual Swing A Ling! (3/27) Shelby Morgan — An ’80s-inspired synth-pop singer-songwriter out of Baltimore (3/28)

— An ’80s-inspired synth-pop singer-songwriter out of Baltimore (3/28) Valencia Grace — British-born artist with a hypnotic, soul-stirring voice and dark, theatrical sensibility (3/29)

— British-born artist with a hypnotic, soul-stirring voice and dark, theatrical sensibility (3/29) Patty Reese & Dave Chappell — This “Roots & Revelry” show is part of the Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series (4/1)

— This “Roots & Revelry” show is part of the Mars Arts D.C. Concert Series (4/1) Grag Queen and Bright Light Bright Light — The original Queen of the Universe and Drag Race Brasil host has teamed up with the under-appreciated queer synth-pop artist born Rod Thomas for The Cosmic Light Tour to promote music from his rich catalog and her debut album Cosmica (4/7)

— The original Queen of the Universe and Drag Race Brasil host has teamed up with the under-appreciated queer synth-pop artist born Rod Thomas for The Cosmic Light Tour to promote music from his rich catalog and her debut album Cosmica (4/7) Claire Ernst and Dani Offline — “One Night Live” (4/8)

— “One Night Live” (4/8) Jae Stephens (4/9)

(4/9) The Antlers (4/10)

(4/10) Matt Pryor (4/11)

(4/11) Field Medic — With Euphoria Again as opener (4/13)

— With Euphoria Again as opener (4/13) JayDon — Originally known as child actor JD McCrary, this 18-year-old singer is now focused on becoming a star akin to Usher, who signed JayDon to his label last year (4/14)

— Originally known as child actor JD McCrary, this 18-year-old singer is now focused on becoming a star akin to Usher, who signed JayDon to his label last year (4/14) GENA — The duo of LIV.E and Karreim Riggings perform on The Pleasure Is Yours Tour (4/15)

— The duo of LIV.E and Karreim Riggings perform on The Pleasure Is Yours Tour (4/15) Six Sex (4/16)

(4/16) Leton Pe (4/17)

(4/17) Easy Honey (4/20)

(4/20) Sosocamo — Big Country Tour (4/22)

— Big Country Tour (4/22) Oceanic and Borderline (4/26)

(4/26) Emily Yacina (4/29)

(4/29) Wicca Phase Springs Eternal and The Mystery Mountain Band (5/1)

(5/1) Katie Tupper (5/2)

(5/2) Lucy Bedrogue — 19-year-old nonbinary artist Jeremiah Mark has sparked mystique by using this feminine-named moniker to release original music labeled as “digicore” and “hardcore hip-hop” (5/3)

— 19-year-old nonbinary artist Jeremiah Mark has sparked mystique by using this feminine-named moniker to release original music labeled as “digicore” and “hardcore hip-hop” (5/3) Gelli Haha (5/4)

(5/4) The Hip Snacks — Out On A Limb Tour (5/5)

— Out On A Limb Tour (5/5) Sessa (5/7)

(5/7) Wes Parker (5/8)

(5/8) Puuluup (5/12)

(5/12) Katelyn Tarver (5/13)

(5/13) MAE (5/14-15)

(5/14-15) Never Ending Fall (5/16)

(5/16) By Storm (5/17)

(5/17) VIAL — Minneapolis-based all-queer indie pop-punk trio of rabble-rousing women are out on a rare national tour to support their fourth album Hellhound (5/19)

— Minneapolis-based all-queer indie pop-punk trio of rabble-rousing women are out on a rare national tour to support their fourth album Hellhound (5/19) Kerosene Heights (5/26)

(5/26) The North Country — D.C.-based experimental pop collective known for an “eclectic mix of danceable indie-rock, catchy art-pop, poignant and political lyrics, and high-energy shows” (5/29)

— D.C.-based experimental pop collective known for an “eclectic mix of danceable indie-rock, catchy art-pop, poignant and political lyrics, and high-energy shows” (5/29) Just Mustard (5/30)

(5/30) Gracie and Rachel — Queer-identifying baroque-pop duo from Brooklyn tour in support of their most personal and daring album thus far, If We Could, Would We (6/5)

— Queer-identifying baroque-pop duo from Brooklyn tour in support of their most personal and daring album thus far, If We Could, Would We (6/5) Sunny War (6/15)

(6/15) Derya Yildirim & Grup Şimşek (6/18)

(6/18) Prewn (6/24)

(6/24) Weird Nightmare (6/25)

(6/25) Lowertown (6/26)

(6/26) Mikaela Davis (7/20)

(7/20) Emm — Queer indie-pop artist and classically trained musician whose music explores themes of identity, misogyny, and self-expression (8/19)

STRATHMORE

The Music Center

5301 Tuckerman Lane, North Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100

strathmore.org

AIR: Chris Hon — A member of the 2026 Class of Strathmore’s prestigious Artists In Residence Program, this keyboardist will highlight his “fresh and forward-looking” style, flowing from “the crossroads of jazz, R&B, hip-hop, neo-soul, and more” (3/25, The Mansion)

— A member of the 2026 Class of Strathmore’s prestigious Artists In Residence Program, this keyboardist will highlight his “fresh and forward-looking” style, flowing from “the crossroads of jazz, R&B, hip-hop, neo-soul, and more” (3/25, The Mansion) Miles and Coltrane at 100 — Pianist Emmet Cohen leads a dynamic quintet paying tribute to two towering jazz icons in the centennial of their births (3/21)

— Pianist Emmet Cohen leads a dynamic quintet paying tribute to two towering jazz icons in the centennial of their births (3/21) The Okee Dokee Brothers — Outdoor-inspired Americana for all ages (3/22)

— Outdoor-inspired Americana for all ages (3/22) Diana Krall (3/24)

(3/24) Ladysmith Black Mambazo (3/26)

(3/26) Meshell Ndegeocello — An evening of bold, bass-driven jazz, soul, and R&B from the queer icon and iconoclast (3/27)

— An evening of bold, bass-driven jazz, soul, and R&B from the queer icon and iconoclast (3/27) Angélique Kidjo — The African pop/soul superstar (4/9)

— The African pop/soul superstar (4/9) Max Jacobs Trio — Jazz with Balkan roots (4/11, Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center, Silver Spring)

— Jazz with Balkan roots (4/11, Good Hope Neighborhood Recreation Center, Silver Spring) Biribá Union — Named after a Brazilian wild sugar apple, this dynamic globally inspired trio is Grammy-winning cellist Mike Block, Grammy-nominated rapper/multi-instrumentalist and Strathmore AIR alum Christylez Bacon, and electric bassist Patricia Ligia (4/12, Mansion)

— Named after a Brazilian wild sugar apple, this dynamic globally inspired trio is Grammy-winning cellist Mike Block, Grammy-nominated rapper/multi-instrumentalist and Strathmore AIR alum Christylez Bacon, and electric bassist Patricia Ligia (4/12, Mansion) Ukulele Orchestra of Great Britain — Witty all-ukulele takes of classic songs (4/12)

— Witty all-ukulele takes of classic songs (4/12) Natalia Lafourcade — A pair of stripped-back sets from the Latin pop/rock sensation (4/14-15)

— A pair of stripped-back sets from the Latin pop/rock sensation (4/14-15) AIR: Ellen Gira — Fiddle traditions with fresh perspective from this 2026 Strathmore Artist In Residence (4/15, 4/22, 4/29, Mansion)

— Fiddle traditions with fresh perspective from this 2026 Strathmore Artist In Residence (4/15, 4/22, 4/29, Mansion) Eliades Ochoa — A founding member of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club who has been referred to as “Cuba’s Johnny Cash” returns for another showcase of his “masterful guitar-playing and gravel-edged voice” (4/19)

— A founding member of the legendary Buena Vista Social Club who has been referred to as “Cuba’s Johnny Cash” returns for another showcase of his “masterful guitar-playing and gravel-edged voice” (4/19) Bernard/Ebb Songwriting Awards Concert — Finalists from this year’s competition of up-and-coming songwriters take the stage (4/24)

— Finalists from this year’s competition of up-and-coming songwriters take the stage (4/24) SilkBeat — The gay JChris partners with fellow Strathmore AIR alum Qi Yu in this duo blending Peruvian and Chinese influences and performing with a full band (5/9, Bloom at Good Hope)

— The gay JChris partners with fellow Strathmore AIR alum Qi Yu in this duo blending Peruvian and Chinese influences and performing with a full band (5/9, Bloom at Good Hope) AIR: Juan Manú — Another 2026 Artist In Residence offers “folkloric sounds without borders” (5/13, 5/20, 5/27, Mansion)

— Another 2026 Artist In Residence offers “folkloric sounds without borders” (5/13, 5/20, 5/27, Mansion) Jason Mraz — An evening of “solo acoustic hits and deep cuts” from the bisexual pop star (5/26)

— An evening of “solo acoustic hits and deep cuts” from the bisexual pop star (5/26) AIR: Kanysha — This 2026 Strathmore Artist In Residence offers a “dynamic voice across stage and studio” (6/10, 6/17, 6/24, Mansion)

— This 2026 Strathmore Artist In Residence offers a “dynamic voice across stage and studio” (6/10, 6/17, 6/24, Mansion) Cécile McLorin Salvant — “Book of Ayres” finds the quirky and singular artist reimagining early music and jazz (6/11)

— “Book of Ayres” finds the quirky and singular artist reimagining early music and jazz (6/11) Christylez Bacon & Friends — Hip-hop with global influences (6/13, Bloom at Good Hope)

— Hip-hop with global influences (6/13, Bloom at Good Hope) Straight No Chaser — “A cappella takes on summer hits” (6/23)

— “A cappella takes on summer hits” (6/23) Jesse & Joy — Grammy-winning Mexican sibling duo performs their popular original Latin pop/folk tunes 20 years after their debut (6/24)

— Grammy-winning Mexican sibling duo performs their popular original Latin pop/folk tunes 20 years after their debut (6/24) Chris Botti — Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter and composer (6/26)

— Grammy-winning jazz trumpeter and composer (6/26) Bruce Hornsby & The Noisemakers — Indigo Park Tour featuring new songs and classic hits because, you know, “(That’s Just) The Way It Is” (7/29)

— Indigo Park Tour featuring new songs and classic hits because, you know, “(That’s Just) The Way It Is” (7/29) UkeFest (8/8)

UNION STAGE

740 Water St. SW

877-987-6487

unionstage.com

Rin — Fawn Tour! with Sierra Sikora (3/23)

— Fawn Tour! with Sierra Sikora (3/23) Hieroglyphics –- 360 Tour featuring Del the Funky Homosapien, Souls Of Mischief, DJ Tourè, Pep Love, Domino, and Casual (3/24)

–- 360 Tour featuring Del the Funky Homosapien, Souls Of Mischief, DJ Tourè, Pep Love, Domino, and Casual (3/24) Georgetown Cabaret — The multi-genre student band celebrates its 50th anniversary with this special concert (3/27)

— The multi-genre student band celebrates its 50th anniversary with this special concert (3/27) Slomosa (3/28)

(3/28) Nick Lutsko & The 100k Band (3/29)

(3/29) Joseph — Closer to Happy Tour (4/3)

— Closer to Happy Tour (4/3) 1300SAINT (4/4)

(4/4) NateWantsToBattle — The music-making moniker of Korean-American actor/writer Nathan Sharp performing with support from Cam Steady and GENWUNNER (4/7)

— The music-making moniker of Korean-American actor/writer Nathan Sharp performing with support from Cam Steady and GENWUNNER (4/7) Jason Schmidt (4/8)

(4/8) Happy Landing — With support from Morrissey Boulevard (4/9)

— With support from Morrissey Boulevard (4/9) White Ford Bronco (4/10)

(4/10) Jake Xerxes Fussell and Sam Amidon (4/11)

(4/11) Cut Worms (4/17)

(4/17) Trauma Ray and Glixen — An all-shoegaze concert supported by another two bands that are related, nominally speaking: Her New Knife and Knifeplay (4/18)

— An all-shoegaze concert supported by another two bands that are related, nominally speaking: Her New Knife and Knifeplay (4/18) Concrete Boys — It’s Us: Vol. 2 Tour (4/19)

— It’s Us: Vol. 2 Tour (4/19) Magnolia Park –- Nights After VAMP Tour with support from Silly Goose and Pink Noise (4/21)

–- Nights After VAMP Tour with support from Silly Goose and Pink Noise (4/21) The Moss (4/22)

(4/22) Asim Azhar (4/24)

(4/24) Wu Lyf (4/26)

(4/26) Aaron Hibell (4/28)

(4/28) Michael Nau — Natalie Jane Hill opens (4/29)

— Natalie Jane Hill opens (4/29) Daya — The 27-year-old bisexual pop chanteuse known for hit singles including “Sit Still, Look Pretty” and “Don’t Let Me Down” (with The Chainsmokers), both from 2016, tours in support of her album released last year Til Every Petal Drops (4/30)

— The 27-year-old bisexual pop chanteuse known for hit singles including “Sit Still, Look Pretty” and “Don’t Let Me Down” (with The Chainsmokers), both from 2016, tours in support of her album released last year Til Every Petal Drops (4/30) DrugDealer (5/3)

(5/3) Unprocessed (5/5)

(5/5) Troy Doherty (5/6)

(5/6) Son Rompe Pera (5/7)

(5/7) Lords of Acid — The full lineup also includes Dead On A Sunday, Princess Superstar, Tony & The Kiki, and Mz Neon (5/9)

— The full lineup also includes Dead On A Sunday, Princess Superstar, Tony & The Kiki, and Mz Neon (5/9) Bill Callahan (5/11)

(5/11) Cat Clyde and Boy Golden — Two queer Canadian artists who are taking the music world by storm (5/14)

— Two queer Canadian artists who are taking the music world by storm (5/14) Middleway Music Studios — “The Studio Concert” features a lineup of the most talented adult learners from this private teaching studio in Silver Spring accompanied by a top-notch backing band (5/16)

— “The Studio Concert” features a lineup of the most talented adult learners from this private teaching studio in Silver Spring accompanied by a top-notch backing band (5/16) Drayton Farley — Landon Smith supports (5/19)

— Landon Smith supports (5/19) Miles Minnick — New Mainstream Tour (5/27)

— New Mainstream Tour (5/27) Fulton Lee — Sing With Me Tour (6/17)

— Sing With Me Tour (6/17) Ally The Piper — Viral internet sensation renowned for modernizing the Great Highland bagpipe, giving a Celtic twist to covers of rock and heavy metal standards (6/23)

— Viral internet sensation renowned for modernizing the Great Highland bagpipe, giving a Celtic twist to covers of rock and heavy metal standards (6/23) Argo & The Violet Queens — An eclectic night of synth-pop, moody alternative rock, and dance-oriented psych from an all D.C.-based lineup also including Maysuns and Mystery Friends (6/26)

WARNER THEATRE

513 13th St. NW

202-783-4000

warnertheatredc.com

Jose Maria Napoleon — “Hasta Siempre Tour de Despedida USA” (4/5)

— “Hasta Siempre Tour de Despedida USA” (4/5) Marisela — Mexican-American platinum blonde singer sometimes referred to as “the Latin Madonna” (4/10)

— Mexican-American platinum blonde singer sometimes referred to as “the Latin Madonna” (4/10) Bridget Everett — “Big Titties, Big Dreams” is the touring show from New York’s vivacious and bawdy cabaret act more widely known these days as the star of HBO’s super-sweet series Somebody Somewhere (4/12)

— “Big Titties, Big Dreams” is the touring show from New York’s vivacious and bawdy cabaret act more widely known these days as the star of HBO’s super-sweet series Somebody Somewhere (4/12) Snarky Puppy — Somni Tour (4/13)

— Somni Tour (4/13) Paul Anka (4/14)

(4/14) Lily Allen — The British pop firebrand performs West End Girl (4/19)

— The British pop firebrand performs West End Girl (4/19) The Fab Four — HELP! (5/1)

— HELP! (5/1) Let’s Sing Taylor — “A Live Band Experience Celebrating Taylor Swift” (5/3)

— “A Live Band Experience Celebrating Taylor Swift” (5/3) Luka Sulic — The Croatian-Slovenian cellist also known as one-half of the duo 2Cellos (5/10)

— The Croatian-Slovenian cellist also known as one-half of the duo 2Cellos (5/10) LeAnn Rimes — “30 Years of Blue: The Voice. The Journey. The Truth” (5/15)

— “30 Years of Blue: The Voice. The Journey. The Truth” (5/15) David Lee Roth (5/16)

(5/16) Orchestra Noir — Atlanta-based orchestra performs “an immersive concert experience that evokes and celebrates the spirit of early 2000s culture,” playing hip-hop and R&B hits of the era through an orchestral lens (5/23)

— Atlanta-based orchestra performs “an immersive concert experience that evokes and celebrates the spirit of early 2000s culture,” playing hip-hop and R&B hits of the era through an orchestral lens (5/23) Echo & The Bunnymen — “More Songs to Learn & Sing” (6/5)

— “More Songs to Learn & Sing” (6/5) Bill Murray & His Blood Brothers — The veteran comic actor dabbles as a singer, performing covers of rock classics backed by three guitarists/”brothers” in name only (6/20)

— The veteran comic actor dabbles as a singer, performing covers of rock classics backed by three guitarists/”brothers” in name only (6/20) Rick Ross — Port of Miami Orchestra Tour (8/15)

— Port of Miami Orchestra Tour (8/15) Celtic Thunder (9/7)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

weinbergcenter.org

Nashville Nights — “The Sound of New Nashville” featuring Bennett Hall Band, Dylan Armour, and Erin James (3/21)

— “The Sound of New Nashville” featuring Bennett Hall Band, Dylan Armour, and Erin James (3/21) Allyn Johnson — Pianist and composer billed as a “masterful jazz with soul, spirit, and innovation” (3/26)

— Pianist and composer billed as a “masterful jazz with soul, spirit, and innovation” (3/26) Rakish — Contemporary folk duo (4/2, New Spire Arts)

— Contemporary folk duo (4/2, New Spire Arts) Buffalo Rome — A soulful tribute to the legends of Laurel Canyon (4/11, New Spire Arts)

— A soulful tribute to the legends of Laurel Canyon (4/11, New Spire Arts) The Grass Roots — Classic rock legends (4/11)

— Classic rock legends (4/11) The World Famous Glenn Miller Orchestra (4/19)

(4/19) Stayin’ Alive — The Legacy of the Bee Gees (4/24)

— The Legacy of the Bee Gees (4/24) Squirrel Nut Zippers — “Jazz From the Back O’ Town” offers “a musical journey to the birthplace of jazz in 1920s New Orleans” (4/25)

— “Jazz From the Back O’ Town” offers “a musical journey to the birthplace of jazz in 1920s New Orleans” (4/25) Eric Byrd Trio — “From Ragtime to Right Now” is a special concert to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month (4/26, New Spire Arts)

— “From Ragtime to Right Now” is a special concert to celebrate Jazz Appreciation Month (4/26, New Spire Arts) Gregory Harrington — “Emerald Strings” is a story-driven concert experience offering “an enchanting night of Irish music” (5/15, New Spire Arts)

— “Emerald Strings” is a story-driven concert experience offering “an enchanting night of Irish music” (5/15, New Spire Arts) Air Supply — A Matter of Time Tour (6/3)

— A Matter of Time Tour (6/3) Jackie Venson — A rising artist touted as “blazing the future of blues, rock & funk” (6/4, New Spire Arts)

— A rising artist touted as “blazing the future of blues, rock & funk” (6/4, New Spire Arts) ABBAFAB — “The Premier ABBA Tribute” (6/14, New Spire Arts)

WOLF TRAP

Filene Center

1551 Trap Rd.

Vienna, Va.

703-255-1900

wolftrap.org

Tribute to Fleetwood Mac (3/28-29, The Barns)

(3/28-29, The Barns) Micky Dolenz — Hey, hey, the original Monkee still singing from and reminiscing about his past with his show “60 Years of The Monkees” (4/15-16, The Barns)

— Hey, hey, the original Monkee still singing from and reminiscing about his past with his show “60 Years of The Monkees” (4/15-16, The Barns) Duane Betts & Palmetto Motel — Steeped in southern rock as the son of an Allman Brothers Band member and musical partner of Devon Allman in the Allman Betts Band will focus on his solo material at this concert featuring his own band (4/17-18, The Barns)

— Steeped in southern rock as the son of an Allman Brothers Band member and musical partner of Devon Allman in the Allman Betts Band will focus on his solo material at this concert featuring his own band (4/17-18, The Barns) Sting — “Sting 3.0” (5/21-23)

— “Sting 3.0” (5/21-23) SATCHVAI Band — Featuring Joe Satriani and Steve Vai (5/30)

— Featuring Joe Satriani and Steve Vai (5/30) Gary Clark Jr. — Christone “Kingfish” Ingram opens (6/6)

— Christone “Kingfish” Ingram opens (6/6) The Beach Boys (6/7)

(6/7) Songwriters Celebrate John Prine — Emmylou Harris leads roughly a dozen top-notch folk and country-tipped artists who’ll perform in tribute to the late, great Prine, including LGBTQ-identified artists Allison Russell, Fancy Hagood, and Jobi Riccio, outspoken queer allies Patty Griffin, Margo Price, the ladies of Lucius (Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig), and the I’m With Her trio (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O’Donovan), plus Hayes Carll, Jobi Riccio, and the youngest of Prine’s progeny, Tommy Prine (6/9)

— Emmylou Harris leads roughly a dozen top-notch folk and country-tipped artists who’ll perform in tribute to the late, great Prine, including LGBTQ-identified artists Allison Russell, Fancy Hagood, and Jobi Riccio, outspoken queer allies Patty Griffin, Margo Price, the ladies of Lucius (Jess Wolfe and Holly Laessig), and the I’m With Her trio (Sara Watkins, Sarah Jarosz, and Aoife O’Donovan), plus Hayes Carll, Jobi Riccio, and the youngest of Prine’s progeny, Tommy Prine (6/9) Lauren Daigle (6/11)

(6/11) Young the Giant — w/Cold War Kids and opening act almost monday (6/12)

— w/Cold War Kids and opening act almost monday (6/12) Orville Peck — The masked gay man takes the Filene stage (6/14)

The masked gay man takes the Filene stage (6/14) Wilco (6/18)

(6/18) Broadway in the Park (6/20)

(6/20) Melissa Etheridge and Wynonna Judd — The Raised on Radio Tour also features Potomac-native Maggie Rose as opener (6/24)

— The Raised on Radio Tour also features Potomac-native Maggie Rose as opener (6/24) NSO: St. Vincent — The powerful and eclectic rock tunes created by the lesbian-identified Annie Clark undergoes symphonic embellishment for this special concert with the National Symphony Orchestra (6/25)

— The powerful and eclectic rock tunes created by the lesbian-identified Annie Clark undergoes symphonic embellishment for this special concert with the National Symphony Orchestra (6/25) The Human League with Soft Cell — Philip Oakey’s pioneering synth-pop trio will perform their hits on a tour with two special guests also synth-pop hitmakers from the early ’80s and the so-called “Second British Invasion,” Soft Cell’s flamboyant and gay frontman Marc Almond (“Tainted Love”) and the emotionally resonant powerhouse vocalist Alison Moyet of Yaz (“Don’t Go”) (6/30)

— Philip Oakey’s pioneering synth-pop trio will perform their hits on a tour with two special guests also synth-pop hitmakers from the early ’80s and the so-called “Second British Invasion,” Soft Cell’s flamboyant and gay frontman Marc Almond (“Tainted Love”) and the emotionally resonant powerhouse vocalist Alison Moyet of Yaz (“Don’t Go”) (6/30) Daniel Donato’s Cosmic Country & Molly Tuttle (7/1)

(7/1) Harry Connick Jr. (7/3)

(7/3) Sarah McLachlan — The illustrious artist and groundbreaking Lilith Fair founder tours with a rising queer folk artist and fellow Canadian Allison Russell (7/5)

— The illustrious artist and groundbreaking Lilith Fair founder tours with a rising queer folk artist and fellow Canadian Allison Russell (7/5) Pepe Aguilar (7/12)

(7/12) Lindsey Stirling w/PVRIS — The dazzling electronic artist and “dancing violinist” who’s made the electric violin her signature performs on her Duality Untamed Tour with an opening set from the alt-rock band led by gay-identified Lynn Gunn(7/14)

— The dazzling electronic artist and “dancing violinist” who’s made the electric violin her signature performs on her Duality Untamed Tour with an opening set from the alt-rock band led by gay-identified Lynn Gunn(7/14) Alison Krauss & Union Station (7/16-17)

(7/16-17) Trombone Shorty & Orleans Avenue — The bold and brassy young multi-genre artist tours with his jazzy Big Easy band and opening sets by two wondrous R&B acts, Mavis Staples and The War And Treaty (7/18)

— The bold and brassy young multi-genre artist tours with his jazzy Big Easy band and opening sets by two wondrous R&B acts, Mavis Staples and The War And Treaty (7/18) Tori Amos — In Times of Dragons Tour with the longtime LGBTQ ally and Maryland native who got her start in D.C. (7/22)

— In Times of Dragons Tour with the longtime LGBTQ ally and Maryland native who got her start in D.C. (7/22) The Head and the Heart — The 15th Anniversary Tour (7/26)

— The 15th Anniversary Tour (7/26) Joe Bonamassa and Govt Mule (7/29)

(7/29) Jason Isbell and the 400 Unit — Patty Griffin serves as opener (7/30)

— Patty Griffin serves as opener (7/30) Chance the Rapper (8/1)

(8/1) The Concert: A Tribute to ABBA (8/8)

(8/8) Blues Traveler and Gin Blossoms — And if that’s not enough ’90s-era bluesy pop, don’t miss opening set from Spin Doctors (8/11-12)

— And if that’s not enough ’90s-era bluesy pop, don’t miss opening set from Spin Doctors (8/11-12) Yacht Rock Revue (8/16)

(8/16) NSO: Jon Batiste (8/21)

(8/21) NSO: Josh Groban (8/22)

(8/22) Gipsy Kings (8/23)

(8/23) NSO: Gregory Alan Isakov (8/26)

(8/26) Tedeschi Trucks Band — Future Soul Tour with the large bluesy rock jam band plus Willy’s son Lukas Nelson as opener (8/28-29)

— Future Soul Tour with the large bluesy rock jam band plus Willy’s son Lukas Nelson as opener (8/28-29) James Taylor — With His All-Star Band (8/30-9/2)

— With His All-Star Band (8/30-9/2) Squeeze (9/3)

(9/3) NSO: Jerry Garcia Symphonic Celebration (9/4)

(9/4) NSO: The Jazz at Lincoln Center Orchestra with Wynton Marsalis (9/12)

(9/12) Ray LaMontagne (9/13)

(9/13) John Fogerty and Steve Winwood — The Legacy Tour (9/15)

— The Legacy Tour (9/15) Thee Sacred Souls — The Constellation Tour with LA LOM and The Womack Sisters (9/17)

— The Constellation Tour with LA LOM and The Womack Sisters (9/17) The Avett Brothers (9/18-19)

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