Coachella’s Parent Company Funds Anti-LGBTQ Republicans

Despite featuring a lineup packed with LGBTQ-friendly artists, Coachella is organized by a company whose parent corporation has donated hundreds of thousands of dollars to Republican groups that support anti-LGBTQ politicians.

The festival, which runs from April 10 to 19, features a lineup of queer artists and performers with large LGBTQ followings, including CMAT, KATSEYE, The xx, Ethel Cain, Slayyyter, Gigi Perez, Karol G, Kacey Musgraves, Sabrina Carpenter, and Luísa Sonza.

According to Popular Information, the festival is run by Anschutz Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of The Anschutz Corporation, owned by right-wing billionaire Philip Anschutz. The company has donated to the Republican Governors Association for four consecutive years — $100,000 annually in 2022 and 2023, and $125,000 in 2024 and 2025. It’s unclear whether it has donated in 2026, as the RGA has not yet disclosed contributions for this year.

Over that same period, the Anschutz Corporation has not donated to the Democratic Governors Association, unlike some donors who give to both parties to maintain relationships regardless of who is in power.

The Anschutz Corporation also gave $100,000 to the Republican Attorneys General Association last year, after donating $125,000 in 2022, but has not contributed to its Democratic counterpart, the Democratic Attorneys General Association.

The Anschutz Corporation donated $250,000 to the Senate Leadership Fund, a super PAC backing Republican control of the U.S. Senate, in 2025, after giving $500,000 in both 2024 and 2023. In those same years, it contributed a combined $375,000 to the Congressional Leadership Fund, which supports Republican control of the U.S. House. The company has not donated to super PACs backing Democrats.

Republican officials at both the state and federal levels have advanced policies that many Coachella performers and attendees oppose, including funding for ICE, abortion restrictions, and anti-LGBTQ measures.

Popular Information‘s Judd Legum notes that artists performing at Coachella — regardless of what they say onstage or the causes they support — ultimately generate profits for Anschutz, who then donates to elect politicians backing similar policies.

Responding to 2022 reporting on its donations to the Republican Attorneys General Association, the Anschutz Corporation said contributions to political groups should not be seen as endorsing all of their views.

“Mr. Anschutz makes contributions to numerous organizations, usually for specific reasons,” a spokesperson said at the time. “He does not review or support each of the positions taken by such organizations.”

In 2017, Anschutz faced criticism after his foundation donated to anti-LGBTQ groups, including Alliance Defending Freedom and the Family Research Council, both of which are part of a coalition to roll back same-sex marriage rights.

As reported by Rolling Stone at the time, Anschutz denied financing anti-LGBTQ causes, calling such claims “fake news.” He said he “unequivocally” supports “the rights of all people without regard to sexual orientation” and claimed to have “immediately ceased all contributions” to groups engaged in anti-LGBTQ advocacy.