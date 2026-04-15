Commentator Says Gay Volleyball Player Should Be Punched

Charlie Brande, a college volleyball legend-turned-commentator is apologizing after suggesting during a broadcast that an openly gay opposing player should be punched in the face.

The former University of California-Irvine player and coach made the remark during a broadcast of an April 9 men’s match between the UC-Irvine Anteaters and the Cal State Northridge Matadors.

As reported by Outsports, Brande grew tired of what he called on-court “antics” by Cal State Northridge player Jordan Lucas during the match, which UC-Irvine won 3-1. Both teams are ranked in the NCAA Division I men’s volleyball top 25.

Lucas, a redshirt junior who transferred from Grand Canyon University, scored an ace and eight kills and recorded seven digs across the match’s four sets. Outsports notes he has the second-most kills on his team and a serve percentage above 90%.

Lucas’s “antics” included what appeared to be an imaginary hair flip, sassily strutting after scoring points, and holding up a finger or waving his hands dismissively at opposing players. The behavior was described as flamboyant and, to some, stereotypically “gay.”

“I’m amazed Jordan Lucas hasn’t been popped by somebody,” Brande said during the broadcast. “The antics he’s making under the net, it’s very distasteful.”

Lucas declined to comment but confirmed to Outsports that he is gay.

Arielle Houlihan, a volleyball coach with a large Instagram following who says she has watched Lucas play since he was 14, posted a clip of the broadcast including Brande’s comment, writing that “[i]t was very apparent to me from the moment I heard about [Lucas] and saw him, that he was going to irritate a lot of people.” She said she had long felt conflicted about his on-court behavior, questioning whether it was a distraction, until speaking with an assistant coach.

“[The coach] went on to explain that as a closeted kid, he NEVER saw other people play or act in this way. He never felt able to be who he was when playing volleyball and how different life would have been for him if he had seen it,” Houlihan wrote. “It made me realize how the culture had changed over the past 8 years since Jordan Lucas started playing, and how many more volleyball kids had found a place where they could feel empowered because they didn’t have to hide who they were.”

Houlihan was blunt in her reaction to Brande’s comment. “Jail. That’s the only word I have for it. My mouth dropped. An absolute abomination. Popped? So like a hate crime right?”

Volleyball commentator Canaan also criticized Brande in an Instagram video, saying, “This is actually disgusting. Because if a straight player did this, it’s seen as tough. But because what Jordan did is feminine and flamboyant, all of a sudden he needs to be ‘popped’?”

Canaan called for the Big West Conference and the NCAA to take action against Brande.

“Gay people are allowed to be intense in their own way, and do what they think is intense. Because he didn’t just stand there and stare somebody down, it’s not okay,” Canaan said. Brande later issued a statement apologizing, which was posted on UC-Irvine’s social media accounts. “I’d like to publicly apologize for my comment on the UC Irvine vs CSUN Broadcast, Thursday, April 9,” he wrote. “Most importantly, I apologize to Jordan, I whole-heartedly regret my comment towards him. I take full accountability for my comment and the damage it may have caused. Violence should never be acceptable or tolerated.

“I have spent my life promoting the game of volleyball and regret any harm to the sport or the people that play it,” Brande added. “I will learn from this and work to do better.”