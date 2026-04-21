Gay Father Charged After Punching Right-Wing Influencer

A gay father has been arrested and charged with felony vandalism after punching a right-wing social media personality who approached him and his husband while they were walking with their baby.
Video posted to Instagram by conservative commentator Ryley Niemi shows him approaching Anthony Vulin, a member of West Hollywood’s Business License Commission, and his husband, David, on Santa Monica Boulevard.
In the video, Niemi appears to conduct a man-on-the-street-style interview about same-sex parenting, but his questions echo common conservative talking points portraying gay men as child molesters or equating surrogacy with human trafficking.
“Have you ever heard about the statistics coming out that gay men are much more likely to commit child molestation?” Niemi asks. The couple appears shocked and says they have not, calling the claim “crazy.”
“Don’t you think it’s weird that you guys have a child but neither of you are a woman?” Niemi continues.
“No,” responds Anthony Vulin.
Niemi asks whether the couple used a surrogate. When they don’t respond, he says, “You paid a woman $50,000 to be pregnant?”
As the couple starts to walk away, David Vulin shouts at Niemi, “Who the fuck are you? I’m gonna fucking kick your ass,” and shoves him.
The edited footage then cuts to a fight in which David Vulin strikes Niemi in the head. A police officer appears in the background as the confrontation unfolds. The video also shows a passerby who had earlier helped break up the altercation telling Niemi and his crew they “deserve to be killed” before walking away.
In the video caption, Niemi claimed the man who struck him could face felony charges and that a $2,500 camera was broken during the encounter. He also linked to a fundraising page seeking donations for new equipment and security.
In a follow-up video, Niemi said that he tried to de-escalate the situation and claimed the couple “seemed to not care for their own baby’s safety.”
“If we were men who were morally delinquent, we may have fought back and hurt that baby,” he said. “But we do not do that.”
The couple tells a different story.
Anthony Vulin told the WeHo Times that he and his husband were walking when they were approached by four men — three with cameras — who claimed to be from CNN and asked them to participate in an interview about gay parenting.
Vulin said the questions quickly turned confrontational, and the situation escalated.
“They started right off the bat asking if we were aware of studies saying gay men who are parents are more likely to be child molesters,” he said. “People started pushing each other, and they were pushing me while I was holding the baby.”
Anthony Vulin also claimed that he and his husband were victims of a hate crime and that Niemi used anti-gay slurs. It was then that David Vulin struck Niemi, and the couple left the scene and went to the West Hollywood Sheriff’s Station to report the incident.
Anthony Vulin said deputies arrested his husband after he acknowledged striking someone during the confrontation. David Vulin was held for about 12 hours before being released. He said his husband was booked on a charge related to allegedly damaging camera equipment during the altercation.
“They said he broke a camera, which he didn’t,” he said. “Now we have to fight that.”
David Vulin was charged with a felony for “vandalism with loss valued equal or greater than $400.”
Many commenters on the Instagram video appeared to side with the Vulins.
“Go ask a straight couple questions implying they molest their newborn and I guarantee you the man will immediately behave aggressively to defend his family,” said one commentor. “That’s what happened in this video.”
“This isn’t a real conversation, it’s staged provocation,” wrote another. “Approaching a family with a baby and pressing them with loaded accusing questions isn’t a debate, it’s harassment for content.”
Anthony Vulin has launched a GoFundMe campaign seeking $100,000 to help cover his husband’s legal costs. The campaign has raised more than $59,000.
Idaho Republican Gov. Brad Little has signed a bill into law penalizing local governments, including the city of Boise, for flying Pride flags on government property.
House Bill 561, sponsored by State Rep. Ted Hill (R-Eagle), prohibits any "governmental entity" -- including counties, cities, and other political subdivisions -- from displaying non-approved flags on public property. The bill defines "government property" as "land owned and maintained by government entity, including buildings, adjoining land, parks, roads and boulevards."
Approved flags include the American flag, official city or county flags designated prior to 2023, military branch or unit flags, the prisoner of war-missing in action (POW/MIA) flag, Native American tribal flags, a single college or university flag, and flags that are "not political, religious, or ideological in nature."
An 18-year-old British woman says she was asked to leave a popular gay nightclub in Manchester after staff deemed her wheelchair a "safety risk."
Maddie Haining, of Oldham, told the BBC she was out with a friend on April 11 and had visited several bars before heading to Club Tropicana on Canal Street in Manchester's Gay Village. Within five minutes of entering, she says a bar manager asked her to leave.
In a video recorded by her friend and later posted to Instagram, Haining is seen speaking with the manager, whose face is blurred. She says she showed him the United Kingdom's 2010 Equality Act -- which prohibits discrimination against people with disabilities -- and told him that asking her to leave was discriminatory.
Gay adult film star Seth Peterson has died at 28, according to a post from his fiancé on Peterson’s X account.
"It is with a heavy heart that I share the passing of my Fiance and best friend Seth," Cyrus Stark wrote in a post published at 9:42 p.m. on March 21. "I'm truly at a loss for words, and my heart is broken."
No cause of death was mentioned.
Stark signed the post using the moniker "Kobe," a reference to one of his stage names, Kobe Marsh. Stark and Peterson, whose real name was Adam Aguirre, collaborated on several adult productions.
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