Eureka Says She Was Kicked Out of Madonna Event at The Abbey

Eureka, the drag queen best known for RuPaul’s Drag Race and All Stars, says she was forcefully “kicked out” of a Madonna Confessions II album teaser event at the Abbey, a popular West Hollywood LGBTQ nightclub.

She shared videos and photos from inside the event on social media, including footage of an alleged altercation with a security guard. She also posted an Instagram video explaining how she was removed from the party, which was held to promote the sequel to Madonna’s 2005 album Confessions on a Dance Floor, set for release July 3.

Eureka told Entertainment Weekly she was allegedly “treated like trash at the door” when she tried to enter the Abbey for the event, which she attended with Drag Race All Stars 6 winner Kylie Sonique Love and drag entertainer Lushious Massacr.

The co-star of the HBO Emmy-winning series We’re Here told the outlet there was “an armed security threatening violence” who eventually escorted her through the bar. In her Instagram video, she claims she was pulled into a booth near the DJ, where she and Lushious stayed briefly before being moved to another section of the booth.

She said it felt like security singled her out because she didn’t fit the aesthetic the club was promoting for the Madonna event. Later, while talking with Kylie Sonique Love, she said she was confronted and told to leave the booth entirely.

In videos posted to social media, she can be seen standing behind Madonna as the singer performs a DJ set with longtime producer and Confessions on a Dance Floor collaborator Stuart Price. As the crowd dances, an unidentified figure appears to confront her and tell her to move. She objects, noting she is the only one being moved and that she is with friends in the booth.

She said following the confrontation, three security guards “yoked me up” and tried to escort her out of the Abbey. The guards attempted to force her out the back door, but one officer, Kevin, ultimately allowed her to walk through the club and exit through the front, near where her car was parked.

A source familiar with the situation told Entertainment Weekly that she was allegedly “causing a ruckus” at the venue door before entering the event, and that the booth she referenced was Madonna’s personal booth — which the Abbey did not control, according to the source.

When confronted with the source’s allegations, she said she was unaware it was Madonna’s booth, noting she was “pulled into the booth” while “content” standing off to the side.

“I absolutely spoke up at the door,” she said, claiming the person working the door was “nasty” and rude to several Drag Race contestants waiting to get inside.

In a subsequent Instagram post and a direct message to Entertainment Weekly, she shared what appeared to be a screen recording of an Instagram conversation she claims took place between her and the Abbey’s verified account.

“Not only were all the Drag Race girls treated like we were nothing at the front door but then this happens,” she captioned the screen recording. “The invited Drag Race girls whom were guests were told to get to the back of the line or they weren’t coming in at all! Then this happens. Drag artists are expendable to these people and mean nothing.”

In the exchange, a person asks her to take down her Instagram Story recounting the incident.

“This is Brian Rosman on the social and PR team,” the person writes. “We met at the front door. As someone we work with, I would hope you understand how your content and behavior at the Abbey reflects on the Abbey. Please remove the content.”

When she objected to removing the story, Rosman — who has been quoted in several online articles as a public relations representative for the Abbey — reportedly wrote: “It was not Abbey security, staff, or management that removed you. You were in a reserved booth, and the team whose booth it was and their security removed you. My request was about the stories, because posting about it reflects badly on everyone involved.”

In her post, Eureka clarified that she does not work for the Abbey and occasionally works for a promoter who hosts events at the nightclub, who invited her to the Madonna event.

“I thought I was welcomed and going to be celebrated and although enjoyed by time, despite the entrance and exit of the night, this experience and their response leaves me to wonder what my future with the Abbey looks like at all.”

She later posted another Instagram video saying she holds no animosity toward the Abbey, Madonna, or anyone involved in the incident.

“I’m honestly choosing to no longer have anger or emotion around this situation at all,” she says. “Especially [being] in recovery, I have to stay in a positive place. I have to forgive and forget, as well as…apologize for whatever wrongdoings are mine…and I accept and forgive anyone else and their wrongdoings.”