Gay Indiana State Sen. J.D. Ford Wins Congressional Primary

Indiana State Sen. J.D. Ford (D-Carmel) won the Democratic nomination for Indiana’s 5th Congressional District in the May 5 primary election.

Ford, the first openly gay person elected to the Indiana General Assembly, will face Republican U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz in the general election. In 2019, he proposed a bill to protect minors from conversion therapy. A year later, he introduced legislation to prohibit schools that discriminate against LGBTQ people or other protected groups from receiving taxpayer-funded school vouchers.

The 5th Congressional District is rated R+8, meaning it typically votes about eight points more Republican than the national average. It is generally considered a “safe” Republican district.

However, the suburban district also has a relatively high level of educational attainment — a metric often seen as favorable for Democrats, as college-educated voters have increasingly backed Democratic candidates during the Trump era.

In the Republican-friendly election cycles of 2022 and 2024, Spartz’s performance largely mirrored both President Trump’s margins and the district’s partisan lean. But in 2020, a more favorable year for Democrats, she won by just 4 points.

As Indianapolis-based PBS affiliate WFYI reported in January, Ford said his decision to run was inspired by a controversy over mid-decade redistricting. At the urging of President Donald Trump, most Indiana Republicans attempted to redraw the state’s congressional map from a 7-2 Republican advantage to a 9-0 Republican map as part of a broader effort to preserve GOP control of Congress.

A handful of Republican lawmakers voted against the plan, preventing its passage and preserving the current map. Most later lost their primaries to Trump-backed challengers on Tuesday night.

“I couldn’t stand by the sidelines anymore, and I wanted to throw my hat in the ring and give Hoosiers a real option in this race,” Ford said of his decision to run.

Spartz announced in 2023 that she would not seek another term, only to reverse course and run again in both 2024 and 2026. On Tuesday, she underperformed expectations, earning just under 60% of the vote against primary challenger Scott King, an Army veteran and electrical engineer. Three other Republican incumbents in Indiana also received less than two-thirds of the primary vote.

Meanwhile, Ford easily won the Democratic primary, earning nearly 43% of the vote and finishing 25 points ahead of his nearest opponent in the seven-candidate field.

Ford used his victory speech to urge supporters to continue working together to “take back the United States Congress” and criticized Spartz for her loyalty to President Donald Trump, whose approval ratings have recently declined.

“My opponent, Victoria Spartz, has pledged blind loyalty to the chaos of Donald Trump, but it goes beyond that, because she has become an agent of that chaos,” he said. “She pretends to be a maverick and then buckles at the last minute every single time.”