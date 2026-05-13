Lesbian Couple Sues Key West Over Fine for Rainbow Fence

A lesbian couple in Key West has sued the city in federal court, alleging officials violated their First Amendment rights by fining them for painting their fence in rainbow Pride colors.

Nicole “Coley” Sohn and Linda Bagley-Sohn repainted a series of fence pickets in rainbow colors after Key West removed its rainbow crosswalks at the direction of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — part of a broader Trump administration push to eliminate LGBTQ-themed public art.

After Sohn and Bagley-Sohn repainted their fence, nearly 50 other Key West residents followed suit.

“We posted on Facebook as a joke, like anyone else want the rainbow fairy to come visit?” Sohn told Miami-based NBC affiliate WTVJ. “And we were inundated. My wife and I ran around that weekend painting a bunch of fences and gates, and it just took off.”

Sohn and Bagley-Sohn applied in December for a permit to paint the fence pickets in rainbow colors, but the city ruled in February that the display violated historic appearance guidelines because the colors were not approved under city code.

Soon, the lesbian couple — along with others who followed their lead — faced fines of $250 per day unless they agreed to paint over the rainbow pickets with white paint. On March 26, Sohn and Bagley-Sohn painted the fence posts white to avoid further penalties, as did many other residents.

Believing their First Amendment rights had been violated, the couple enlisted the help of the American Civil Liberties Union of Florida and sued the city in U.S. District Court for the Southern District of Florida.

In the lawsuit, they argue the city engaged in viewpoint discrimination by “selectively and arbitrarily” enforcing Historic District regulations against them because officials objected to the message conveyed by the rainbow fence pickets.

The couple’s attorney, Nick Warren, of the ACLU of Florida, told WTVJ the city’s actions amount to political censorship because other homes in the area feature shutters and doors with colors or designs that also violate city code.

“If you walk around Old Town Key West, you’ll see lots of colorful displays and different colored paints on fences and houses,” Warren said. “Many of them violate the same rules that the city is citing — but if the city is only enforcing the law against some people because of the message they’re expressing. That’s viewpoint discrimination.”

Sohn and Bagley-Sohn also allege the city’s decision to fine them stemmed from a complaint by Penny Walker-Pourciau, who accused them of violating Historic Architectural Review Commission guidelines.

The couple claim Walker-Pourciau and her husband, Jules Pourciau, have posted anti-gay messages on social media, arguing the complaint was motivated by anti-LGBTQ animus and political hostility.

Sohn said she and her wife have the right to express themselves.

“We have the right, as anyone else does, to protest what they want to protest,” she told WTVJ. “If the powers that be don’t agree with what we’re protesting, it doesn’t mean they can silence us.”