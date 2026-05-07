Maren Morris to Headline Capital Pride Concert on June 21

The Capital Pride Alliance, organizer of the annual celebration of Pride in the nation’s capital, has announced that Grammy Award-winning, multi-platinum musical artist Maren Morris, will headline the 2026 Capital Pride Concert on Sunday, June 21.

Known for her music combining elements of country, pop, R&B, rock, and soul, Morris will be joined by acclaimed queer rapper Leikeli47, pop icon Lisa Lisa, the Toronto-based electronic musician and DJ Harrison — a two-time JUNO Award nominee, whose music appears on the soundtrack for the gay-themed HBO series Heated Rivalry — and Myki Meeks, winner of Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

Morris, who is bisexual, is known for her outspoken support of LGBTQ rights and has performed with drag entertainers, expressing opposition to anti-LGBTQ legislation, including the state of Tennessee’s law restricting drag performances in places where they might be viewed by children.

In 2023, during the pro-LGBTQ Love Rising benefit concert at Nashville’s Bridgestone Arena, Morris introduced her son to drag performers and issued a challenge on social media, daring Tennessee law enforcement to arrest her. She has also previously appeared as a judge on RuPaul’s Drag Race.

“In a moment when LGBTQ+ people are being challenged across the country, the Capital Pride Concert is a space where our community is fully seen and heard,” Ryan Bos, CEO and president of Capital Pride Alliance, said in a statement. “Bringing Maren Morris to the stage reflects this year’s theme — ‘Exist. Resist. Have the Audacity!’ stands for using your platform and voice to push culture forward.”

The annual Pride concert, which takes place on the Capitol Stage, on Pennsylvania Avenue in the shadow of the U.S. Capitol Building, coincides with the annual Capital Pride Festival, which runs from noon to 10 p.m., and features live performances by local and international artists, food and drink vendors, and tabling by LGBTQ and local community organizations.

Following the Capitol Stage performances, which end around 8 p.m., the celebration will continue with the Capital Sunset Dance Party, featuring two hours of music spun by Pride favorite DJ Tracy Young, with dancing in the shadow of the Capitol against the backdrop of the night sky.

For more information on the Capital Pride Concert and Festival, or for a schedule of upcoming Pride events, visit capitalpride.org.