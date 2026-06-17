Alaska Brings Her “Revolution” to Kinetic’s Toyland

When Alaska Thunderfuck was dating her former partner, fellow drag queen and the winner of the fourth season of RuPaul’s Drag Race, Sharon Needles, they used to play the radio as white noise when they’d go to sleep. But in the mornings, at a certain hour, they’d be awoken by the rantings of right-wing radio host Glenn Beck.

“We would listen to it sort of as a camp factor of how preposterous it was, because he’s really a drag queen,” the winner of RuPaul’s Drag Race All Stars 2 says, referring to Beck’s over-the-top characterizations of political scenarios, his theatrical method of storytelling, and his emotional, excitable style of talking.

“These right-wing personalities are so drag,” she says. “I mean, with the little fucking bowtie and trying to say or do the most shocking things just to get attention. That’s what they’ve always been.

“And honey, they’re wearing so much makeup. So, yes, it’s drag,” she adds, smiling wryly. “It’s evil, stupid drag that isn’t pretty, but it’s drag.”

Throughout the summer, Alaska is traveling to different Prides, visiting cities such as Seattle, Phoenix, San Francisco, Louisville, Nashville, and even her hometown of Erie, Pennsylvania. That’s before heading to Fire Island and eventually embarking on a tour around Europe.

“It’s Pride season, and so I feel like Batman, in the sense that when the bat signal goes up into the sky, that’s where I go,” she says. “I’ve been going here, there, and everywhere, and putting the finishing touches on some really fierce new music.”

One of those stops, naturally, will be Washington, D.C. on Capital Pride Weekend. The popular drag queen, singer, and podcaster is scheduled to perform at KINETIC’s Toyland, on Saturday, June 20, at Echostage.

The party will feature a “playground for grown-ups” with oversized toys, light displays, and six hours of dance-heavy music, courtesy of DJs GSP and Matt Suave.

“I don’t really do backflips or splits or jump out of the ceiling or dance, but I can make noises come out of my mouth,” Alaska says. “So ever since I started doing drag, I was like,’ ‘I need to have a microphone in my hand.’ I’ve never really been that good at lip-syncing, but I do enjoy making noises into a microphone. It’s one of my favorite things.

“So I’m going to come and I’m going to sing a few songs really late at night to a room full of dancing, sweaty people,” she continues. “And I can’t wait.”

Alaska notes that she often sings Whitney Houston songs. “I don’t think I’m doing it that night, but I’ve also done Tina Turner songs. I have no idea what I’m doing yet. So when I don’t know what I’m doing, I usually just say ‘It’s a surprise!’”

She’s almost certain to perform some of her newer songs, including the recently released “Revolution.”

“I’m looking most forward to the dressing room. Seeing drag queens in a dressing room, I always feel like I’m at home instantly, no matter where I am,” she says.

“The thing I love about drag is there aren’t really rules — especially now,” she says. “I feel like it’s way more sort of opened up and I like that. I like the lawlessness of the art form of drag.

“Drag can be entertaining, but it can also make people uncomfortable. I think it can do both. And some people should be uncomfortable. Revolution is uncomfortable. If you have something to say, drag is a space to say it.”

KINETIC Presents Toyland, featuring Alaska Thunderfuck, is Saturday, June 20, from 10 p.m. to 4 a.m. at Echostage, 2135 Queens Chapel Rd. NE. Must be 18 or older to attend. Admission is included in every KINETIC Pride 2026 DC Weekend Pass. Visit kineticpresents.com.