David Archuleta, Monroe Alise Are Capital Pride’s Grand Marshals

David Archuleta and Monroe Alise have been announced as the grand marshals of the 2026 Capital Pride Parade on Saturday, June 20.

The annual parade, which draws thousands of revelers, will step off at 3 p.m. from the intersection of 14th and T Streets NW. Floats, vehicles, and marchers will proceed down 14th Street before ending near Pennsylvania Avenue NW around 7 p.m.

Archuleta, who performed at WorldPride last year, first rose to fame as the runner-up on the seventh season of American Idol. He went on to launch a two-decade music career and release eight studio albums.

Raised in a conservative Mormon family, Archuleta struggled to reconcile his identity with his faith. After serving a two-year mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, he came out as a member of the LGBTQ community in June 2021 and later embraced the label “queer.” Since then, he has spoken openly about the LDS Church’s teachings on homosexuality and advocated for greater acceptance of LGBTQ people within religious communities.

Ahead of the parade, Archuleta will discuss his memoir, Devout, at the Martin Luther King Jr. Memorial Library at 901 G St. NW. The book chronicles his experience navigating a queer identity within the Mormon Church, his rise to fame, and his journey toward self-acceptance.

Alise, a Washington, D.C. native, has appeared in television series including P-Valley and The Chi and built a large following through her viral Instagram and TikTok series I’m CLOCKABLE, in which she explores culture, dating, and self-discovery through a queer lens. A vocal advocate for transgender rights, she has spoken out against anti-transgender violence and served as a keynote speaker at D.C.’s Transgender Day of Remembrance.

Alise will kick off the day’s celebrations at the Crack of Noon Parade Brunch at the Viceroy Washington DC, 1430 Rhode Island Ave. NW, from noon to 3 p.m.

Both grand marshals will appear in the parade alongside Capital Pride Heroes and other honorees recognized at the Audacity Brunch, which was held on June 7.

“We’re recognizing two individuals whose stories exemplify what it means to live their truth,” Capital Pride Alliance President and CEO Ryan Bos said in a statement. “David’s openness about his journey of self-discovery has helped countless people feel seen and supported, while Monroe has used her platform to bring visibility, empowerment, and opportunity to the community. Together, they represent the power of living authentically and sharing your story to create change.”

The Capital Pride Parade precedes the annual Pride Festival and Concert, presented by Pride365 Radio, from noon to 10 p.m. on June 21. The concert lineup features Grammy Award-winning singer Maren Morris, queer rapper Leikeli47, pop icon Lisa Lisa, electronic musician and DJ Harrison, and Myki Meeks, winner of Season 18 of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

For more information on Capital Pride’s official events, visit capitalpride.org.