Trump Military Trans Ban Ruled Illegal by Appeals Court

A federal appeals court has ruled that the Trump administration illegally discriminated against transgender service members by banning them from serving in the U.S. military.

The 2-1 ruling from the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia Circuit found that the Pentagon’s prohibition on transgender service members — adopted to comply with a January 2025 executive order issued by President Donald Trump — was designed to exclude people from military service based on their gender identity.

Trump’s executive order stated that the identity of transgender service members conflicts with service members’ “commitment to an honorable, truthful, and disciplined lifestyle, even in one’s personal life,” and asserted — despite past analyses finding otherwise — that the inclusion of such individuals in the military harms unit cohesion and military readiness.

Subsequently, Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth issued a policy presumptively disqualifying transgender people from serving and ordering them to leave by a specified date or risk being forcibly discharged and losing benefits, including pension and health care coverage.

Writing for the majority, Circuit Judge Robert Wilkins wrote that the Trump administration’s policy regarding transgender service members appears to be driven by hostility toward the transgender community — a conclusion previously reached by a federal judge who blocked the ban from taking effect after finding it was “soaked in animus” toward transgender people and likely unconstitutional.

“In this litigation, the government has not attempted to defend or provide any factual basis for these disparaging characterizations of American citizens,” Wilkins wrote in a June 1 opinion. “[T]he record shows that the purpose of the Hegseth Policy is to target applicants and servicemembers who express what the Administration believes is a ‘false gender identity,’ and the policy goes far beyond disqualifying persons currently or recently suffering from gender dysphoria. Some of those disqualifications are completely unexplained and have no reasonable justification.”

Wilkins also contrasted the administration’s current policy with a similar ban imposed during Trump’s first term that was less restrictive and allowed some service members to remain in the military as long as they did not pursue medical transition. He added that the current ban “appears to be driven by the bare desire to harm a politically unpopular group: persons who identify as transgender.”

The appeals court’s decision keeps the ban partially in effect but prevents the Pentagon from forcibly discharging current transgender service members who are plaintiffs in the lawsuit. However, it does not allow transgender recruits seeking to join the military to enlist in the Armed Forces.

The court stayed its decision in anticipation that the Trump administration will seek either a rehearing before the full D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals or review by the U.S. Supreme Court.

Circuit Judge Judith Rogers, who joined Wilkins’ majority opinion in part, also wrote a partial dissent in which she said she would have allowed the transgender recruits named in the lawsuit to enlist.

Meanwhile, dissenting Judge Justin Walker argued that courts lack the authority to second-guess the Trump administration’s actions, leaving it to Congress and the president to determine whether transgender individuals should be permitted to serve.

The Pentagon did not respond to the ruling, but Hegseth posted a brief message on social media — “See you at SCOTUS” — indicating that the administration intends to appeal.

In a separate lawsuit challenging the ban, transgender service members initially prevailed, but the U.S. Supreme Court blocked that ruling and allowed the Pentagon to move forward with its discharge plans.