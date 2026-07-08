Bisexual Ex-Mayor Andrew Gillum Arrested on Drug Charges

Andrew Gillum, the former mayor of Tallahassee and the Democratic nominee for Florida governor in 2018, has been arrested in Alabama on drug possession charges.

As first reported by TMZ, Baldwin County jail records show Gillum was arrested around 11:44 p.m. on July 2 in Daphne, Alabama, on charges of possessing dangerous drugs, marijuana, and drug paraphernalia. He was released the following day.

It remains unclear what “dangerous drugs” Gillum is accused of possessing.

The 46-year-old could face up to a year in jail and a $6,000 fine if convicted of the marijuana charge, a Class A misdemeanor under Alabama law.

In the 2018 gubernatorial race, Gillum narrowly lost to Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis by fewer than 33,000 votes. After the loss, he became depressed and struggled with addiction, using alcohol to numb his feelings, he later told journalist Tamron Hall during a September 2020 interview on her self-titled talk show.

In March 2020, Gillum was found in a South Beach hotel room with escort and OnlyFans performer Travis Dyson after another man, identified as one of Dyson’s clients, called 911 fearing the two had overdosed on drugs. Paramedics found Dyson suffering from a heart attack, allegedly caused by a methamphetamine overdose.

Responding officers said Gillum was vomiting in a toilet when they arrived and was too intoxicated to answer questions. He was not arrested and later returned home.

Police body camera footage later released publicly appeared to show several prescription pill bottles and empty beer bottles in the room. Officers also recovered three small bags of methamphetamine. However, neither Gillum nor Dyson was charged because authorities said there was insufficient evidence linking either man to the drugs, which were not found on their persons.

After recovering, Dyson told the Miami Herald he had met Gillum on the gay dating app Grindr two weeks before the hotel rendezvous and claimed they had taken drugs together. Gillum denied using drugs, saying he had only consumed too much alcohol, and later checked himself into rehab for alcohol addiction.

Gillum later admitted in his interview with Tamron Hall that he had struggled not only with alcoholism but also with his sexuality, publicly coming out as bisexual.

“I…know that alcoholism is often a symptom of deeper struggles. I am committed to doing the personal work to heal fully and show up in the world as a more complete person,” he told the talk show host.

In 2022, Gillum and an associate were indicted on charges of conspiracy, wire fraud, and making false statements. After a jury failed to reach a verdict on most counts and acquitted Gillum on one false statements charge, a federal judge dismissed the remaining charges against both men.