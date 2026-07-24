House Rejects Boebert Bid to Codify Transgender Military Ban

The U.S. House of Representatives rejected an amendment to the National Defense Authorization Act, the annual defense policy bill, that would have barred transgender people from serving in the military.
Introduced by U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), the amendment sought to codify President Trump’s executive order barring transgender people from enlisting and requiring the discharge of active-duty transgender service members.
Trump’s executive order, issued in January 2025, claims that the “medical, surgical, and mental health constraints” associated with gender dysphoria, including time away from duty for treatment, are incompatible with military readiness. It also asserts that using pronouns that do not reflect a person’s assigned sex at birth conflicts with military values and hinders unit cohesion.
The order further declares that “expressing a false ‘gender identity’ divergent from an individual’s sex cannot satisfy the rigorous standards necessary for military service.” It adds: “A man’s assertion that he is a woman, and his requirement that others honor this falsehood, is not consistent with the humility and selflessness required of a service member.”
Despite a federal judge finding that Trump’s ban was “soaked in animus,” discriminates against and stigmatizes transgender people, and draws conclusions that “bear no relation to fact,” the U.S. Supreme Court allowed it to take effect while legal challenges proceed. In June, a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia ruled 2-1 that the ban violates transgender people’s constitutional rights by targeting them based on their gender identity.
Had Boebert’s amendment become law, it would have made the ban significantly harder to overturn. Reps. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.) and Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.), along with Dels. Kimberlyn King-Hinds (R-Northern Mariana Islands) and James Moylan (R-Guam), joined Democrats in defeating the amendment by a 217-212 vote.
However, House Republicans, joined by a handful of Democrats, approved two amendments introduced by U.S. Rep. Nancy Mace (R-S.C.) targeting transgender people.
Mace’s first amendment prohibits TRICARE, the health insurance program for service members and their families, from covering “gender-related medical treatment” for people under 18, including puberty blockers, hormone therapy, and surgical interventions. Critics say that by removing the phrase “could result in sterilization” from the existing restriction, the amendment could also be interpreted as prohibiting mental health care and counseling for youth with gender dysphoria.
Mace’s second amendment bans transgender athletes from competing on teams that align with their gender identity at Department of War Education Activity schools, which serve children of military members. Beginning in preschool and continuing through high school, students would be required to compete on teams matching their assigned sex at birth, as determined by their reproductive biology.
Critics say the provision could lead to invasive questioning and genital examinations of school-age children, including those who are not transgender, leaving them vulnerable to abuse by adults claiming to “verify” their sex.
Five Democrats — Reps. Henry Cuellar (Texas), Vicente Gonzalez (Texas), Shomari Figures (Ala.), Terri Sewell (Ala.), and Don Davis (N.C.) — voted for both amendments. King-Hinds was the only Republican to oppose the restrictions on gender-affirming care.
The Congressional Equality Caucus celebrated the defeat of the transgender military ban while condemning the addition of the two anti-transgender amendments to the must-pass defense policy bill.
“Republicans tried to codify Trump’s trans military ban into law, but my fellow members of the Congressional Equality Caucus and I put in countless hours of work in order to kill this amendment — and we were successful. I’m grateful for the bipartisan vote to defeat this discriminatory amendment,” caucus chair Rep. Mark Takano (D-Calif.) said in a statement.
“Nevertheless, Republicans were able to add two anti-LGBTQI+ amendments that endanger service members’ children at DoDEA schools and restrict access to medically-necessary healthcare, including mental healthcare for service members’ trans children,” Takano continued. “When Americans know they or their families are going to be targeted by or not supported by the military, that leads them to avoid signing up to serve or staying in the service — making it harder to keep the ranks of the armed services full and our nation safe.”
Student athletes in Washington State who wish to compete in girls' sports could face genital exams under an anti-transgender ballot initiative headed to voters in November.
The initiative would require students to compete on teams corresponding to their sex assigned at birth and verify their "biological sex" before being cleared to play. The measure would bring Washington in line with laws or regulations in 27 states that bar transgender girls from competing on female-designated middle and high school teams.
Under the initiative, students could verify their biological sex through a visual genital exam, a genetic test, or a blood test measuring testosterone levels. The genital exam, which could be conducted by a medical professional without physical contact, would likely be the simplest option to administer, according to Seattle NPR affiliate KUOW.
The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that state bans prohibiting transgender athletes from competing on girls' and women's sports teams in high school and college are constitutional and do not violate transgender athletes' right to equal protection under the law.
The 6-3 decision does not apply to intramural mixed-gender sports teams, such as voluntary adult leagues that do not receive federal funding.
The nation's highest court found that Title IX -- the federal law prohibiting sex-based discrimination in educational settings -- allows schools to maintain separate women's and men's sports teams based on biological sex due to the inherent physical differences between biological men and biological women.
U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who lost his Republican primary earlier this year, confronted a Fox News Digital reporter by filming him and asking him to respond to the assertion that he likes "gay porn."
The confrontation began when reporter Nicholas Ballasy questioned Massie about comments made by a former staffer, Cynthia West, who claims to be the congressman's ex-girlfriend.
During an appearance on right-wing influencer Laura Loomer's podcast, Loomer Unleashed, West claimed that Massie pressured her to sign a nondisclosure agreement and bragged about an alleged sexual encounter with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) following the 2024 death of his first wife, Rhonda Howard Massie.
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