Drug Overdose Spike in D.C. Prompts Warning from HIPS

HIPS is warning residents after a recent spike in drug overdoses across the District.

The Washington, D.C.-based LGBTQ-affirming harm reduction nonprofit posted a warning on Instagram urging residents to take precautions to avoid overdoses, particularly during the July Fourth holiday weekend. The organization also cited the ongoing heat wave and poor air quality, warning that both can increase the risk of overdose.

Cyndee Clay, HIPS’ executive director, told Metro Weekly that the organization has seen an increase in nonfatal overdoses across the District, according to data from the DC Department of Behavioral Health, which is based on reports from DC Fire and Emergency Medical Services.

“We were worried when we saw the spike start — and a spike is more than 21 nonfatal overdoses in 24 hours — on Wednesday into Thursday,” Clay says. “What was different about this spike is that it seemed to be fairly widespread across Northeast and Northwest D.C. It wasn’t confined to one area. Chinatown, the Union Station area, and Columbia Heights saw the most clusters, but overdoses were occurring across the city, which led us to believe it was related to the general drug supply rather than a bad batch in one area.”

Reports of a mass overdose in the H Street area on Thursday, June 25, turned out to be unfounded. However, HIPS staff had noticed overdoses gradually increasing and were already monitoring the situation.

Although the Wednesday-to-Thursday spike appears to have subsided, Clay said harm reduction advocates want to ensure D.C. residents remain aware of the risks and take precautions to protect themselves.

“It’s really hot right now, and we know that, when it’s hot, people are more susceptible to overdoses,” Clay says, noting that studies have shown opioids and stimulants disrupt the body’s ability to regulate its temperature, putting users at greater risk of heat exhaustion or heatstroke.

“We also know that the air quality in D.C. this upcoming weekend is maybe not going to be the best, because of the planned fireworks displays, which can also cause problems for people with their breathing,” Clay adds. “So we’re basically telling people to take care of themselves, stay hydrated, try to stay cool, go to cooling centers if you need to, and test your drugs if you can.”

Clay says harm reduction advocates are somewhat hampered in responding to overdoses because they lack the capacity to conduct widespread drug testing, and federal regulations have blocked efforts to distribute test strips more effectively. Still, HIPS and other harm reduction organizations are doing what they can to help D.C. residents prevent potentially fatal overdoses.

“We have test strips available, both through HIPS outreach and other locations around the city,” she continues. “You can go to DBH’s website and find out where you can have naloxone on hand. We also urge people to to use alone if they can, to offer to be in person or on the phone with people so they’re not alone, and someone can intervene if there’s a medical emergency.

“And I believe test strips and naloxone are still available at different night spot locations. It’s important for people to stay safe, have naloxone on hand for your neighbors, and just keep an eye out for each other, and take care of each other.”

Some business owners have expressed concerns about expired naloxone, but Clay says tests have found it to be chemically stable and 99% effective for years beyond its expiration date.

“The most important thing is to be able to use naloxone to save a life,” Clay says. “But if anyone is concerned, just contact us. We’re happy to help people get a new supply if they need it, and swap it out for them.”

HIPS offers testing supplies and naloxone at the Downtown Day Services Center, 1313 New York Ave. NW, from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily; at HIPS’ Drop-In Center, 906 H St. NE, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and at its Shaw “Hotspot,” at 7th and T streets NW, from 2 to 6 p.m., Monday through Friday. For more information, visit hips.org.

Weekend and evening hours may vary. Residents can contact the HIPS Mobile Van at hips@hips.org for information about its schedule and locations.

Residents can also visit the DBH website to find pharmacies and harm reduction vending machines that offer test strips and naloxone.