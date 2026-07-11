Fairfax School Board Elects First Out Lesbian as Chair

The Fairfax County School Board has elected its first-ever out lesbian as chair of the board governing Virginia’s largest school system and an out bisexual man as vice chair.

At its July 9 meeting, the 12-member board selected Robyn Lady (Dranesville), who became the first out lesbian elected to the Fairfax County School Board in 2024, as chair for the 2026-27 school year.

Lady most recently served as the board’s vice chair under Sandy Anderson’s leadership as chair. She also chaired the Governance Committee, where she oversaw successful revisions to the school district’s grading policy. In addition, she served as the board’s liaison to the School Health Advisory Committee, the City of Fairfax School Board, and the Fairfax County Athletic Council.

The board also selected Kyle McDaniel (At-Large), a bisexual man who has served on the board since 2024, as vice chair.

Although school board seats are technically nonpartisan, both Lady and McDaniel were endorsed by the Fairfax County Democratic Committee during their campaigns.

“I’m deeply honored to serve as chair of the Fairfax County School Board,” Lady said in a statement. “I look forward to working alongside my fellow board members, Superintendent Reid, our dedicated staff, and our community to ensure every student has the opportunity to thrive. Together, we will continue building on FCPS’ tradition of excellence while keeping students at the center of every decision we make.”

Lady, an FCPS parent who lives in Herndon, is an award-winning former school counselor who worked at Marshall High School, Thomas Jefferson High School for Science and Technology, and McLean High School.

She also served as director of Student Services at Chantilly High School for 15 years before retiring. In that role, she led a comprehensive student support program addressing students’ academic, social-emotional, and career development needs.

“FCPS is home to extraordinary students, educators, staff, and families, and it is a privilege to help lead this incredible school division,” Lady said. “I’m committed to listening thoughtfully, fostering collaboration, and ensuring our work reflects both the aspirations of our community and the promise of every child we serve.”

McDaniel, an FCPS parent and Fairfax County resident for more than two decades, holds degrees from George Mason University and American University, where he studied public administration, public finance, and state and local government. Before joining the board, he founded and operated two family businesses, then transitioned to a career in aviation. As an airline transport pilot, he has partnered with secondary and postsecondary institutions to introduce students to careers in aviation.

“I’m grateful to my colleagues for the opportunity to serve as vice chair and look forward to supporting Chair Lady as we work together on behalf of Fairfax County students, families, and staff,” McDaniel said in a statement. “As an FCPS dad, I know our School Board is at its best when we work collaboratively, listen to our community, and remain focused on providing every student with the opportunities and support they need to succeed.”