Thomas Massie Accuses Fox News Reporter of Liking Gay Porn

U.S. Rep. Thomas Massie (R-Ky.), who lost his Republican primary earlier this year, confronted a Fox News Digital reporter by filming him and asking him to respond to the assertion that he likes “gay porn.”

The confrontation began when reporter Nicholas Ballasy questioned Massie about comments made by a former staffer, Cynthia West, who claims to be the congressman’s ex-girlfriend.

During an appearance on right-wing influencer Laura Loomer’s podcast, Loomer Unleashed, West claimed that Massie pressured her to sign a nondisclosure agreement and bragged about an alleged sexual encounter with U.S. Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) following the 2024 death of his first wife, Rhonda Howard Massie.

Referring to West’s allegations, Ballasy asked, “Is that true, what she’s saying about you?”

Instead of answering, Massie asked Ballasy, “Who are you with?”

“Fox Digital,” Ballasy replied.

“It’s all false,” Massie said.

Ballasy then asked whether West’s claim that Massie had an affair with the divorced Boebert was true.

After Massie denied the allegation, Ballasy asked, “Why do you think she’s out there saying it? Was it because of the primary? Ahead of the primary? What do you think is motivating it?”

“When did you all become a tabloid?” Massie fired back. “Seriously, dude.”

The congressman then pulled out his phone and began recording Ballasy, hurling questions at him, according to The Hill.

Massie then pulled out his phone and began recording Ballasy, peppering him with questions.

“So let me ask you, I heard that you like gay porn. Is that true?” Massie asks Ballasy in a video of the encounter that he posted on X.

Massie captioned the post: “Voyeuristic Fox reporter @NicholasBallasy unsure and uneasy when questioned about alleged gay porn watching habit.”

Subscribe free to Metro Weekly’s daily newsletter for the LGBTQ stories that matter most.

“Congressman, I’m not…I just wanted to give you a chance to give your side of it, that’s all,” Ballasy responded.

“I’m giving you a chance to give your side,” Massie mocked.

“I’m not going to get into that,” Ballasy replied as he walked away, appearing to seek to de-escalate the situation.

“Are you a real news organization or not?” Massie asked. “No, come back, man. All you got to say is you don’t like it, that you haven’t been to those websites.”

“Of course I don’t like it,” Ballasy replied. “But thank you.”

“Oh really?” Massie responded. “That’s not what I heard.”

“Thank you for your time,” Ballasy said. “Just giving you a chance to respond.”

“And you’re with Fox? Is that a real news organization?” Massie said as he followed Ballasy down the street. “Is that what you do for a living, man?”

Ballasy then hurried away, saying something inaudible in the video.

In a later post on X, Ballasy wrote, “Congressman Massie made up that question on the fly — it’s based on nothing and it’s pretty sick that was the first thing on his mind. I was asking him about allegations made by an ex on the record and giving him a chance to respond. I deny the allegations he made up about me.”

Ballasy also questioned Boebert about the alleged affair earlier this month.

“Fuck you, first of all!” Boebert responded. “If you’re gonna bring me into this, like, this sexist stuff is, like, out of control. So there’s your clickbait that you were looking for. I don’t want to talk about anybody’s exes and the crazy shit that they do.”