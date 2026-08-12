Two Men Beaten in Suspected Anti-Gay Attack in Manhattan

Two men were beaten and subjected to anti-gay slurs in what police believe was a bias-motivated attack in downtown Manhattan last month.
The victims, ages 31 and 37, were walking on Broadway near West 29th Street around 7:30 p.m. on July 31 when two men approached them and made anti-LGBTQ remarks, according to the New York Daily News.
The assailants then repeatedly punched and kicked the victims while shouting homophobic slurs, according to police. The suspects fled south on Broadway.
Both victims suffered minor injuries. The younger man was treated at the scene, while the older victim was taken to NYU Langone Tisch Hospital. The relationship between the two victims remains unclear.
The New York Police Department released images of the suspects, both of whom had dark hair and wore dark T-shirts and light-colored sneakers. One wore black track pants with a white stripe down each side and carried a black bag with two large colored dots, while the other wore blue or gray pants.
No arrests have been made. The NYPD’s Hate Crime Task Force is investigating the assault as a possible hate crime.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), submit a tip through the Crime Stoppers website or mobile app, or text 274637 (CRIMES) followed by TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers may call 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). All calls and tips will remain confidential.
GxBar, an LGBTQ-friendly salon in Kyiv, was vandalized by unidentified individuals who poured blood and left severed pig heads and entrails around its main entrance.
The vandalism targeted the GxBar Special salon, which has faced other attacks in recent months that the business believes are linked to its support for the LGBTQ community.
According to a post on GxBar's Instagram account, the salon was defaced around 6:17 a.m. on July 21. Security footage from inside the salon shows at least one person -- and possibly others -- dousing the entrance in blood and placing the pig heads on the building's front stoop.
A Clovis, New Mexico, man was arrested on federal charges after allegedly posting threatening comments targeting a Pride festival in nearby Lubbock, Texas.
According to the U.S. Department of Justice, Michael Kenneth Thompson, 44, allegedly made the threatening comments on June 27 in response to a Facebook post about Lubbock Pride Fest 2026 published by the Lubbock Avalanche-Journal.
In response to the post, numerous Facebook users -- many from West Texas and New Mexico -- disparaged LGBTQ people, labeled them "mentally ill" or sinful, or called for the festival to be "burned down."
German police shot and killed a 21-year-old man on July 26, a day after he allegedly drove a minivan into a crowd in Berlin's Tiergarten park, crashed into a tree, and attacked several people with a machete.
The crash occurred around 10 p.m. on July 25, just a few hundred yards from Berlin's annual Christopher Street Day celebration, one of Europe's largest Pride events. Police said the victims appeared to include Pride attendees and others who were in the park.
Authorities told Reuters that one person was killed and 29 others were injured, many in the machete attack.
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