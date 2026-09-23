Classical & Choral Music: Fall Arts Preview 2026

1101 6th St. SW 202-488-3300 arenastage.org

-- Step Afrika! commemorates America's 250th anniversary with this premiere production "exploring rhythm, resilience, and the unfinished story of the American experience" through stepping, percussion, and striking visuals created in collaboration with artists Jakari Sherman, Conrad R. Kelly II, and Vusi Mdoyi (9/10-11/1, Fichandler Stage)

1333 H St. NE 202-399-7993 atlasarts.org

-- A fast-paced, all-male, ages 13+ dance interpretation of Shakespeare's tragic love story, set to pop music by the likes of Rihanna, Madonna, and Måneskin, starring Tim Lewis as Romeo and Armani Colon as Julian (9/11-13, Lang Theatre)-- Weekly movement classes for adults drawing on Chitra's diverse background in Indian Classical dance, Hip Hop, and contemporary movement, allowing students to explore, learn, and grow at their own pace (9/17-10/22, Marley Studio)-- A powerhouse 10-piece ensemble of musicians, vocalists, dancers and narrators explore D.C.'s connection to Brazil's Salvador Bahia through a shared culture of music, song, dance, and stories (9/25, Lang)-- Furia Flamenco invites audiences into an immersive holiday fiesta weaving together flamenco footwork, soulful cante, and holiday villancicos (carols), with live music by Spanish guitarist Maestro Torcuato Zamora, flamenco guitarist and singer Juan L. Romero, singers Margarita Osorio and Jorge Porta, guitarists Guillermo J. Christie and Paul Villmoare, and the TorcuArt Choir (12/19, Sprenger Theatre)