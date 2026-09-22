Fall Arts Preview 2026: Dance in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

"Well, that was horny." So declared a knowledgeable patron to me following the amply entertaining opening night performance of Monumental Theatre's The Rocky Horror Show at Dance Place.

True, the cabaret-style production, staged by company co-artistic directors Jimmy Mavrikes and Michael Windsor, accentuates every lustful beat of Richard O'Brien's classic sci-fi horror musical. But the show boasts many other qualities in living up to the co-directors' stated aim for "something sexy, immersive, goofy, gay, and, above all, fun!"

The audience brings a lot of the fun to Rocky Horror, through call-outs and other means of participation, encouraged here by the bag of props at your seat and instructions on your program. Further tips from the show's ever-alert Usherette/Narrator (Cera Baker) also prove helpful for Rocky Horror virgins, such as myself.