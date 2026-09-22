Fall Arts Preview 2026: Dance in D.C., Maryland and Virginia

Step Afrika!: The Fruits of Our Labor — Step Afrika! commemorates America’s 250th anniversary with this premiere production “exploring rhythm, resilience, and the unfinished story of the American experience” through stepping, percussion, and striking visuals created in collaboration with artists Jakari Sherman, Conrad R. Kelly II, and Vusi Mdoyi (9/10-11/1, Fichandler Stage)
Romeo — A fast-paced, all-male, ages 13+ dance interpretation of Shakespeare’s tragic love story, set to pop music by the likes of Rihanna, Madonna, and Måneskin, starring Tim Lewis as Romeo and Armani Colon as Julian (9/11-13, Lang Theatre)
chitra.MOVES — Weekly movement classes for adults drawing on Chitra’s diverse background in Indian Classical dance, Hip Hop, and contemporary movement, allowing students to explore, learn, and grow at their own pace (9/17-10/22, Marley Studio)
Afrocidade — A powerhouse 10-piece ensemble of musicians, vocalists, dancers and narrators explore D.C.’s connection to Brazil’s Salvador Bahia through a shared culture of music, song, dance, and stories (9/25, Lang)
Furia Flamenco Dance Company: Zambomba! — Furia Flamenco invites audiences into an immersive holiday fiesta weaving together flamenco footwork, soulful cante, and holiday villancicos (carols), with live music by Spanish guitarist Maestro Torcuato Zamora, flamenco guitarist and singer Juan L. Romero, singers Margarita Osorio and Jorge Porta, guitarists Guillermo J. Christie and Paul Villmoare, and the TorcuArt Choir (12/19, Sprenger Theatre)
The Nutcracker — BB presents its world-class take on the Tchaikovsky classic, featuring guest artists, and a Sunday pre-show “Tea with Clara” meet-and-greet for kids (12/12-13, Goucher College Kraushaar Auditorium, Towson)
Aula de Flamenco — To highlight the cultural richness hidden behind the word “Ole!” — three letters that “can contain grief, pain, joy, partying, love, or heartbreak” — TorcuArt presents a night of flamenco artistry (12/19-20)
Aru Dell’Arte’s Christmas Legend: A Modern Nutcracker Ballet — Aru Dell’Arte Dance Company’s update of The Nutcracker offers “a vibrant range of characters and a gender-neutral approach in dance partnering,” while riffing on themes of human compassion, love, and friendships (12/20)
Wheaton Arts Parade & Festival — Citydance Studios Dance Team performs at this free event bringing the Wheaton community together for a fun day of eating, drinking, listening to music, watching performances, making art, and connecting with neighbors (9/27, The Plaza Stage, Wheaton, Md.)
Mary Day’s The Nutcracker — Citydance presents its production of Mary Day’s The Nutcracker, created in 1961 by Day, the founder of The Washington Ballet, danced by the Conservatory’s rising stars and professional guest artists (12/18-20)
NextNOW Fest 2026 — The Clarice’s annual multi-day festival of free performances, live music, comedy, art, and connection all over the UMD campus (Now-9/16)
NextNOW Fest: Failed Future Bodies — Wednesday Kim, Dan Ortiz Leizman and Ian McDermott offer this “endurance duet and live sound performance” where two performers wearing motion-capture suits engage in weight-sharing exercises, mirrored by their onscreen avatars, and while creating a live soundscape on a chair that’s been turned into a string instrument (9/15, Clarvit Courtyard)
BlackLight Intensive: Beyond the Wilds — An immersive experience for dancers, students, and movement practitioners “to move without a map, to create without permission, to gather in fellowship with others who refuse the well-worn path” (10/3, Dance Theatre)
Counterpoint: Rhapsody in Blue ft. Conrad Tao & Caleb Teicher — Part dance, part piano recital, this collaboration between American composer and pianist Conrad Tao and tap dancer Caleb Teicher offers an exploration of percussion’s joys of sound and impact (10/4, Dekelboum Concert Hall)
Fall MFA Dance Thesis Concert — A showcase of original choreography by M.F.A. candidates in the UMD School of Theatre, Dance, and Performance Studies, Emilia Bruno and Connor Voss (10/30-11/1)
Faculty Dance Concert — Principal lecturer Alvin Mayes presents a suite including a restaging of Erika Thimey’s Pieta; Professor Adriane Fang honors the Doug Varone and Dancers’ 40th anniversary by restaging their work Democracy; plus new works by faculty members Maura Keefe, Kendra Portier, and artist-in-residence Ama Law (12/4-6)
Dorrance Dance: The Nutcracker Suite — Michelle Dorrance and Josette Wiggan, with collaborator Hannah Heller, created this jazzy, tap dance version of the holiday classic set to Duke Ellington and Billy Strayhorn’s interpretation of the Tchaikovsky score (12/11-12)
Spring MFA Dance Thesis Concert — M.F.A. candidates Kevin Carroll and Jamie Chen present their original choreography final thesis projects (2/19-21)
Ogemdi Ude: MAJOR — A dance-theater project exploring the complexity of majorette dance, a Black femme dance form born alongside HBCU marching bands in the American South, with a music score integrating Southern rap, horns, drumlines, and melodic R&B and soul by DMV-born musician Lambkin (3/5-6)
A Conversation with Dana Tai Soon Burgess — Dance demos by preeminent contemporary company DTSBDC add to this book talk with Burgess and signing of his memoir Chino and the Dance of the Butterfly (9/17, Cleveland and Woodley Park Village, NW)
DTSBDC Celebrates George Rickey — Continuing its residency at The Kreeger Museum, DTSBDC celebrates artist George Rickey’s Two Lines Oblique Down III with a dance that “transforms the experience of viewing Rickey’s kinetic sculpture into a living dialogue between steel, wind, architecture, and the human body” (9/26, The Kreeger Museum)
From Memoir to Movement — Members of DTSBDC join Burgess for an evening combining conversation, storytelling, literature, and live dance (10/9, Oxford Community Center, Oxford, Md.)
Prelude: A Season of Migration — As a prelude to the Movieus Contemporary Ballet’s first international tour, starting in Armenia, this program pairs Diana Movius’ nature-inspired Seasons and Apocrita with two works by legendary Armenian choreographer Roudolf Kharatian (10/10-11)
South Asian Dance Festival — Dance Loft’s community of South Asian dance companies, including DMV Adavus, DC Bhangra Crew, Desi Moves, and Nazara, come together to share the stage the weekend before Diwali (11/6-7)
A Nutcracker Dream — A holiday tradition uniting professional Movieus Ballet dancers and rising young talent for a a magical retelling of Clara’s journey (12/11-13 and 12/18-20)
Amor A La Immigración (Love Letter to Immigration) — This multi-disciplinary, immersive world premiere by Latinx choreographers Gabriel Mata and Alvaro Palau explores the immigrant experience through movement that travels throughout the Dance Loft space, unfolding in a Spanish-English setting (2/13-14)
The International Nerdlesque Festival — A “grown and sexy” blend of cosplay, cabaret, and pop culture, this two-night extravaganza sounds intriguing (and perplexing), and features burlesque, drag, and variety acts; immersive performances that mash up cosplay, comedy, and culture; and movement workshops for aspiring performers and curious fans (9/11-13)
Hiroki Ichinose: Lay Him Quietly — An intimate dance duet choreographed by Swedish/Hawaiian artist Ichinose, and performed by Ichinose and Ninos Josef, exploring the physical interaction between two men (9/23-24)
Dance Place After Dark: Metro Cab Pop Up Workshops — Another chance to dip your toe into the world of burlesque, with a series of workshops led by Aquarius Moon guiding students through foundational techniques like bumps, grinds, and shimmies (9/27, 10/25, 11/15, 12/13)
Latinx Movement Festival DC: Américas Awakening — In its 3rd year, the multidisciplinary arts festival explores migration, identity, protest, citizenship, belonging, and the political realities shaping communities across the Americas, through new commissioned dance works, poetry, visual art installations, public discussions, and performances by DMV-based artists and national guest artists (10/9-11)
In Flight Theater: Round Time — Aerialist Mara Neimanis, with performance partner Morgan Mincer, creates a duet for two generations of airborne women (10/17)
Family Spooky Halloween Disco — Don your favorite costume for this all-ages, family-friendly Halloween daytime disco with a DJ, snacks, and party games (10/24)
DC Cuban Social — DC Casineros brings together the diverse international dance communities of the DMV for a high-energy dance class, followed by show-stopping performances (10/30, 2/5, Edgewood Arts Center)
NOËL — Honoring both the sacred traditions of Christmas and the universal themes of hope, renewal, and brighter days ahead with a heartwarming blend of dance and music set against the backdrop of the holiday season (12/4-6)
Coyaba Dance Theater — Coyaba illuminates the traditions and principles of Kwanzaa through live drumming, dance, and storytelling (12/12-13)
Javier Padilla & The Movement Playground and ThimS Dance Company — Javier Padilla & The Movement paired with ThimS Dance Company grant a rare opportunity to watch work evolve with an early Informal Showing of their new collaboration in December before an official program debut next year (12/18, 2/20-21)
Coyaba Academy & KanKouran Youth Ensemble — Continuing Dance Place’s collaborative series that emphasizes “exploration, experimentation, exchange, and creative risk,” Coyaba Academy and KanKouran Youth Ensemble team up for a new program sharing West African culture through music, dance, costumes, and stories (1/16-17)
Through the Dark, the Light Beckons — DDT’s 20th anniversary season of world premieres opens with this program of five new works honoring the African American contemporary modern tradition, featuring original choreography by artistic director Shawn Short and guest choreographers (10/10-11, Publick Playhouse, Cheverly, Md.)
Until Love Comes Knockin’ — An evening-length world premiere presented through Ngoma’s Atlas Performing Arts Center partnership (TBD 2027, Atlas Performing Arts Center)
XXII Fuego Flamenco Festival — Now expanded to three weeks, the 22nd edition of the festival features U.S. and international artists in the world premiere Entre dos sombras from Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company, and D.C. premiere performances of Spanish artist Marta Gálvez’s La Velada, and Danzas Solemnas by Torito Artists (11/5-22)
GMU CENTER FOR THE ARTS
Concert Hall
4373 Mason Pond Drive
Fairfax, Va.
888-945-2468 cfa.gmu.edu
Music from the Sole — Vibrant tap dance and live music company led by Brazilian choreographer Leonardo Sandoval and composer Gregory Richardson embraces tap’s unique blend of sound and movement (9/26)
Compagnie Hervé Koubi: Sol Invictus — Drawing from Algerian and Mediterranean culture, the company led by Algerian choreographer Hervé Koubi combines contemporary and urban dance, capoeira, and martial arts with powerful imagery and entrancing choreography, as dancers defy gravity to the music of Swedish composer Mikael Karlsson, as well as excerpts by Steve Reich and digital composer Maxime Bodson (10/24)
Fall: New Dances 2026 — The School of Dance faculty and students present diverse choreography exploring personal and universal themes (11/5-6)
Shanghai Ballet: Butterfly Lovers — One of China’s foremost ballet companies, Shanghai Ballet offers a poetic telling of the traditional Chinese love story, described as the nation’s Romeo and Juliet (11/7)
Shanghai Ballet: Giselle — Internationally acclaimed for its refined technique and expressive artistry, Shanghai Ballet dances the classic romance, adapted by Xin Lili, with choreography by Marius Petipa (11/8)
Decoding Dance — Peek behind the curtain with this informative “backstage” exploration of five very different works of dance, guided by former NYC Ballet dancer Christopher d’Amboise, who hosts the evening of demonstration and performance featuring dancers from the NYCB as well as George Mason School of Dance (11/9, Harris Theatre)
Fall: Dance Innovations 2026 — School of Dance student choreographers present explorative, original works (12/4-5, Harris Theatre)
December Studio Series 2026 — An intimate studio experience presenting GMU dancers’ first works for public performance (12/8, DeLaski)
The Nutcracker — Enter a winter wonderland where the Fairfax Ballet Company dances to Tchaikovsky’s score performed live by the Fairfax Symphony Orchestra, conducted by Christopher Zimmerman (12/19-20)
Black Grace — One of New Zealand’s leading contemporary dance companies, Black Grace blends contemporary and Samoan dance genres to create innovative work “with explosive physicality and rich storytelling” (1/30)
2027 Mason Dance Company Gala Concert — Dance artists at the beginning of their professional careers bring the work of acclaimed choreographers to the stage (2/26-27)
HYLTON PERFORMING ARTS CENTER
Merchant Hall
10960 George Mason Circle
Manassas, Va.
703-993-7759 hyltoncenter.org
Complexions Contemporary Ballet — Led by esteemed former Alvin Ailey dancers Dwight Rhoden and Desmond Richardson, Complexions makes its Hylton Center debut with its 16 dancers performing a program that opens with a series of short pieces, including a tribute to David Bowie, and follows with Rhoden’s Love Rocks, a work set to the electric guitar-driven anthems of Lenny Kravitz(10/4)
Kollywood Night — KC Dance presents its annual revue of Nepalese dances, songs, comedy, and cultural performances (10/11)
Manassas Ballet Theatre: Jazz in Motion — MBT, joined by frequent collaborators The Kim Reynolds Band, promises a sultry night of ballet set to contemporary and classic jazz tunes (10/23-25)
Virginia National Ballet: The Nutcracker — A sell-out engagement every year, they say, this traditional production brings spectacular backdrops and scenery, beautiful costumes, and world-class choreography and dancing (11/27)
Academy of Russian Ballet and Northern Virginia Ballet: The Nutcracker — A powerhouse company collaboration offering an enchanted journey through waltzing snowflakes and the Kingdom of the Sugar Plum Fairy in this traditional version of the holiday classic (11/28)
Manassas Ballet Theatre: The Nutcracker — “Northern Virginia’s favorite Nutcracker” returns with stunning scenery and costumes, Tchaikovsky’s musical score performed live by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra, and dazzling performances by an international cast of dancers (12/16-23)
Virginia National Ballet: Cinderella 2027 — A graceful fairy-tale maiden finds her charming prince in VNB’s popular production (2/26)
Trinity Irish Dance Company — WIth 18 dancers and a live band, Trinity Irish Dance fuses traditional Irish step dance with contemporary movement and music for a high octane, syncopated experience (3/5)
Manassas Ballet Theatre: Peter and the Wolf & Coppélia — A program that opens with Prokofiev’s kid-friendly symphonic fairy tale Peter and the Wolf, closes with the classic romantic, comedic ballet Coppélia featuring choreography by Saint-Leon and a score by Delibes performed by the Manassas Ballet Theatre Orchestra (3/12-14)
Midweek: The Nutcracker — A Baltimore-set spin on the classic, reimagined by Amy Hull Garner for the educational Midweek series, performed by dancers from the Baltimore School for the Arts, and recommended for tots pre-K through grade two and up (12/1-2)
CirqueNutcracker — Troupe Vertigo and the BSO present this high-flying twist on Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, with jaw-dropping acrobatics and astonishing choreography (12/12)
Holiday Pops — Those tap-dancing Santas are back, courtesy of the Centre Point Tap Dancers, and they’ve brought the gift of Megan Hilty, who joins the BSO conducted by Stuart Chafetz and the Baltimore Choral Arts Society for this annual extravaganza of holiday sing-alongs and merriment (12/19-20)
MOVEIUS CONTEMPORARY BALLET
Dance Loft on 14
4618 14th St. NW 2nd Floor
202-621-3670 danceloft.org
A Nutcracker Dream — A Petworth holiday tradition returns in this community-powered production of Clara’s journey to the Kingdom of Sweets (12/11-13 and 12/18-20)
Dance Theatre of Harlem — The legendary company revives its signature Firebird reimagining the Russian folk tale in a Caribbean setting featuring John Taras’ choreography and Stravinsky’s iconic score, in a program also including the Donizetti Variations and Return, a soulful celebration set to the sounds of James Brown and Aretha Franklin. Presented by Washington Performing Arts (9/25-26)
The Hip Hop Nutcracker — Directed and choreographed by Tony and Olivier Award-nominated Jennifer Weber, a re-mixed and re-imagined version of the classic brought to life by a cast of a dozen all-star dancers (11/17-22)
African Dance with Fritete Ensemble — Celebrate African Heritage Month and Active Aging Week with Fritete Ensemble leading Besa: Feel the Beat, Move Your Feet, a class designed for seniors to learn traditional African dances, chants, and rhythms (9/15-17)
IZIS la Enfermera de la Salsa — Vocalist and performer, and former healthcare professional, IZIS la Enfermera de la Salsa (the Salsa Nurse) headlines this dance-filled concert celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month (9/25-26)
Dissonance Dance Theatre: Through the Dark, the Light Beckons — DDT world premieres this program of five new works honoring the African American contemporary modern tradition, featuring original choreography by artistic director Shawn Short and guest choreographers (10/10-11)
Choreographers’ Showcase — Now in its 43rd year, an annual curated showcase of innovative performances by emerging and established talent (11/14)
National Ballet Company: The Nutcracker — The National Ballet Company revisits the holiday classic with vibrant costumes and captivating choreography, set against the backdrop of Tchaikovsky’s iconic score (12/5-6)
Nuestra Navidad: La Pastorela — Corazón Folklorico brings vibrant folkloric dance, colorful costumes, and festive rhythms to the traditional Mexican holiday story of the shepherd’s journey (12/12)
Todo Tango — The Pan American Symphony Orchestra, led by Argentine Sergio Alessandro Buŝlje, presents tango on a major scale with 25 world-class musicians, two bandoneón virtuosos, and six internationally acclaimed tango dancers on one stage (10/11)
Gravity and Other Myths: Ten Thousand Hours — The contemporary circus company examines the discipline required for mastery in a program highlighting the strength, timing, and collective effort that makes such precision possible (10/15)
American Ballet Theatre Studio Company — An evening of world-class dance with the rising stars of ABT’s junior company, ages 16 to 21, presenting a repertoire including works by Balanchine, Justin Peck, and Maruis Petipa (11/10)
Nutcracker! Magical Christmas Ballet — A gorgeously-designed production featuring an international all-star cast in a European-style ballet with puppets, lavish costumes, and stunning acrobatics (12/6)
CirqueNutcracker — Troupe Vertigo, and the BSO, gift this high-flying twist on Tchaikovsky’s holiday classic, with jaw-dropping acrobatics and astonishing choreography (12/11)
International Ballet Stars: Swan Lake — The United European Ballet dances to Tchaikovsky’s iconic score in this lavish international production with elaborate hand-painted sets, and exquisite costumes created by European designers (1/19)
Alice in Wonderland — Featuring an international cast of ballet stars from 16 countries, this world premiere production, created in collaboration with pop artist Romero Britto and set to Claude Debussy’s exquisite score, reimagines Lewis Carroll’s mad-hatter world “with Broadway-style theatrical design, immersive multimedia effects, and the vibrant energy of pop art” (2/14)
Alvin Ailey American Dance Theater — Under the artistic direction of Alicia Graf Mack, the legendary dance company returns to the Warner Theatre for a season of stunning new works and audience favorites, including Alvin Ailey’s Revelations, “the ultimate anthem to resilience and joy” (1/28-2/7)
Go-Go 50 — TWB opens its landmark 50th season with a program of choreography by Trey McIntyre, Choo San Goh, Edwaard Liang, and Chanel DaSilva, set to music by Etta James, Samuel Barber, Michael Torke, and Black Alley, and including DaSilva’s world-premiere work bridging the language of classical ballet with the enduring legacy of Go-Go (10/30-11/1, Warner Theatre)
The Nutcracker — Featuring over 380 dancers, from the company’s talented students to the professional company, serving Septime Webre’s lavish Georgetown-set production with dancing cherry blossoms, cardinals, and famous figures like George Washington as the Nutcracker (11/28-12/27, Warner Theatre)
Dracula — Director Edwaard Liang crafts an original retelling of Dracula for this world premiere featuring lush, gothic sets and costumes, and a sweeping soundscape from Oliver Peter Graber ”that builds to the emotional reckoning of Mahler’s Symphony No. 5″ (2/12-21, Sidney Harman Hall)
Re-Leaf Agency — MAD Dance director Kit Clark, joined by dancers Amanda Comi and Jeanna Riscigno, creates an immersive environment of movement, sounds, provocative text, and larger-than-life video projections of trees, mushrooms, ferns, wildflowers, and streams as a means of sharing the solace Clark finds walking and witnessing the land on the edge of Maryland’s South Mountain (11/1, New Spire Stages)
World Ballet Company: The Nutcracker — WBC boasts that while there may be (many) other Nutcrackers out there, this spectacular take on the fairy tale, choreographed by Marina Kesler and featuring 40 world-class dancers, over 150 hand-sewn costumes, and breathtaking hand-crafted sets, is the one you’ll remember (11/29)
Maryland Regional Ballet: The Nutcracker — Journey to the Kingdom of Sweets for this traditional holiday ballet, under the direction of Joyce Morrison, with the company joined by guest artists from the New York City Ballet and students from the Frederick School of Classical Ballet (12/4-6)
Singin’ in the Rain — The sublime Gene Kelly and Debbie Reynolds-starring Hollywood movie musical about silent cinema’s switch to sound turns 75 in 2027, and it’s still the best musical of all time, with some of the most fabulous dancing ever put on screen (1/28)
Alice in Wonderland — An international cast of ballet stars from 16 countries dances this world premiere production, created in collaboration with pop artist Romero Britto and set to Claude Debussy’s exquisite score (2/26)
"Well, that was horny." So declared a knowledgeable patron to me following the amply entertaining opening night performance of Monumental Theatre's The Rocky Horror Show at Dance Place.
True, the cabaret-style production, staged by company co-artistic directors Jimmy Mavrikes and Michael Windsor, accentuates every lustful beat of Richard O'Brien's classic sci-fi horror musical. But the show boasts many other qualities in living up to the co-directors' stated aim for "something sexy, immersive, goofy, gay, and, above all, fun!"
The audience brings a lot of the fun to Rocky Horror, through call-outs and other means of participation, encouraged here by the bag of props at your seat and instructions on your program. Further tips from the show's ever-alert Usherette/Narrator (Cera Baker) also prove helpful for Rocky Horror virgins, such as myself.
The American Civil Liberties Union of Virginia and Potomac Law Group have filed a federal lawsuit on behalf of two students who say they were denied permission to form a Gay-Straight Alliance at King George Middle School in King George, Virginia.
According to the lawsuit, the lead plaintiff, a seventh-grade student identified by the initials Z.J.W., learned about GSA clubs while researching them at home.
With their parents' support, Z.J.W. contacted a teacher in August 2025, before the start of the school year, and asked her to sponsor a GSA at the middle school.
"It's been harder to raise money, and I think that this is happening with a lot of the event-based walks across the country -- we've just seen different levels of participation," says Naseema Shafi, president and CEO of Whitman-Walker Health, which is seeking broader community support for its chief fundraiser, the Walk & 5K to End HIV.
The annual event, during which participants traverse a 5-kilometer course near Whitman-Walker's Southeast D.C. location, raises money for the health center's HIV research, testing and prevention services, and care for people living with HIV. Organizers hope to raise more than $400,000 this year but have collected only $86,000 so far, according to the event's website.
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