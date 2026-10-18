Alabama GOP Chair: Trans Candidates Have “Mental Disorders”

A new experiment from The Politico Poll reveals that while voters are willing to support candidates who aren't white men, they are more likely to penalize a candidate who is transgender or explicitly identified as "gay."

As part of the experiment, Politico's polling partner, Public First, showed thousands of respondents a series of head-to-head matchups involving hypothetical candidates who differed in demographic characteristics, such as race, age, gender, sexual orientation, or gender identity; religious beliefs and practices; career, with titles such as doctor, attorney general, or CEO; and political alignment, described in a single sentence as progressive or moderate Democrat, independent, or moderate or MAGA Republican.