Reyes did not issue a ruling at the hearing but indicated she was unlikely to halt the redevelopment altogether. She said she was considering requiring advance notice before the administration makes irreversible changes.

Hours after Trump’s Truth Social post, Reyes told a packed courtroom that her mother and brother had contacted her about news reports of death threats, disturbing emails, and voicemails she had received.

“This is where we are,” she said. “A federal judge is getting death threats over a golf course. I really don’t think that’s what the founders envisioned.”