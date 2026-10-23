U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes says she received death threats after President Donald Trump called her a “crazed lunatic” on social media.

Reyes, who serves on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, drew Trump’s ire after she blocked his administration from removing historic features, including a century-old grove of cherry trees and a miniature golf course, from East Potomac Golf Links.

Trump seeks to transform the 36-hole facility into a single 18-hole championship course capable of hosting events such as the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup, according to The Washington Post. The surrounding area is used by thousands of cyclists, runners, walkers, anglers, birdwatchers, and other visitors.

The D.C. Preservation League and individual golfers sued to block the redevelopment of the site, which sits on National Park Service land, arguing that it is unlawful. Reyes subsequently issued an order halting work on the project.

On October 16, the Trump administration asked Reyes to recuse herself, accusing her of “open hostility” toward the administration.

Reyes, a lesbian appointed by President Joe Biden, previously ruled that Trump’s ban on transgender service members was “soaked in animus” and violated the Constitution’s equal protection guarantee by discriminating based on transgender status and sex. The U.S. Supreme Court later allowed the ban to take effect.

In the golf course case, Reyes rejected the administration’s request for recusal, prompting Trump to rant about her on Truth Social. The president claimed the U.S. Department of the Interior was within its rights to “take a terrible and very unsafe golf course, and make it into a great, safe, and prestigious golf course.”

“The judge on the case is a crazed lunatic whose courthouse tapes will reveal, may be insane?” Trump continued. “The tapes have been blocked from usage by the judge. The random golfer bringing the ridiculous lawsuit has ZERO STANDING! The experts at ‘Interior’ are allowed to do this First Class renovation ‘as of right.’ They do not need an approval. Work is scheduled to begin IMMEDIATELY! The finished product will be World Class, and bring income and great prestige back to D.C.”

During an October 19 hearing, Reyes attempted to untangle conflicting statements from Trump, administration officials, and government attorneys about plans for the site, the Post reported.

For example, Gregory Wischer, deputy chief of staff for policy at the U.S. Department of the Interior, testified that he learned through social media of Trump’s plans to close East Potomac Golf Links on November 15. Asked about Trump’s claim that renovation work would begin immediately, Wischer said: “We’re not ready at this point.” After a government attorney said the Park Service had no plan to close the course on November 15, Reyes asked: “So who do I believe? Do I believe the president of the United States or do I believe you?”