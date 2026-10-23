U.S. District Judge Ana Reyes says she received death threats after President Donald Trump called her a “crazed lunatic” on social media.
Reyes, who serves on the U.S. District Court for the District of Columbia, drew Trump’s ire after she blocked his administration from removing historic features, including a century-old grove of cherry trees and a miniature golf course, from East Potomac Golf Links.
Trump seeks to transform the 36-hole facility into a single 18-hole championship course capable of hosting events such as the U.S. Open and the Ryder Cup, according to The Washington Post. The surrounding area is used by thousands of cyclists, runners, walkers, anglers, birdwatchers, and other visitors.
The D.C. Preservation League and individual golfers sued to block the redevelopment of the site, which sits on National Park Service land, arguing that it is unlawful. Reyes subsequently issued an order halting work on the project.
On October 16, the Trump administration asked Reyes to recuse herself, accusing her of “open hostility” toward the administration.
Reyes, a lesbian appointed by President Joe Biden, previously ruled that Trump’s ban on transgender service members was “soaked in animus” and violated the Constitution’s equal protection guarantee by discriminating based on transgender status and sex. The U.S. Supreme Court later allowed the ban to take effect.
In the golf course case, Reyes rejected the administration’s request for recusal, prompting Trump to rant about her on Truth Social. The president claimed the U.S. Department of the Interior was within its rights to “take a terrible and very unsafe golf course, and make it into a great, safe, and prestigious golf course.”
“The judge on the case is a crazed lunatic whose courthouse tapes will reveal, may be insane?” Trump continued. “The tapes have been blocked from usage by the judge. The random golfer bringing the ridiculous lawsuit has ZERO STANDING! The experts at ‘Interior’ are allowed to do this First Class renovation ‘as of right.’ They do not need an approval. Work is scheduled to begin IMMEDIATELY! The finished product will be World Class, and bring income and great prestige back to D.C.”
During an October 19 hearing, Reyes attempted to untangle conflicting statements from Trump, administration officials, and government attorneys about plans for the site, the Post reported.
For example, Gregory Wischer, deputy chief of staff for policy at the U.S. Department of the Interior, testified that he learned through social media of Trump’s plans to close East Potomac Golf Links on November 15. Asked about Trump’s claim that renovation work would begin immediately, Wischer said: “We’re not ready at this point.”
After a government attorney said the Park Service had no plan to close the course on November 15, Reyes asked: “So who do I believe? Do I believe the president of the United States or do I believe you?”
Reyes did not issue a ruling at the hearing but indicated she was unlikely to halt the redevelopment altogether. She said she was considering requiring advance notice before the administration makes irreversible changes.
Hours after Trump’s Truth Social post, Reyes told a packed courtroom that her mother and brother had contacted her about news reports of death threats, disturbing emails, and voicemails she had received.
“This is where we are,” she said. “A federal judge is getting death threats over a golf course. I really don’t think that’s what the founders envisioned.”
President Donald Trump used an anti-transgender slur in an October 5 social media post attacking Annie Andrews, South Carolina's Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate seat previously held by the late Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham.
In the Truth Social post, Trump paired Andrews' first name with a rhyming anti-transgender slur.
"Annie 'Trannie' Andrews is running against our wonderful Darline Graham for the Senate in South Carolina," Trump wrote in an endorsement of Graham. "Darline is a High Quality person, maybe the Highest, and Annie Trannie is not, in particular, as it pertains to representing the Values of the Great People of South Carolina -- She is in favor of Transgender for Everyone, Open Borders, Defunding the Police, High Taxes, a Weak Military, and will absolutely fight to take your guns away -- In other words, she is against our Great Second Amendment!"
Jay Katari, a board member of equalpride, the parent company of several prominent LGBTQ publications, has resigned following reports that he had expressed support for President Donald Trump and the MAGA movement.
A straight man, Katari was appointed to equalpride's board of directors by its lead investor group in late August 2026 to serve as a "strategic advisor" for "growth and innovation."
Katari was tasked with helping the company "expand its reach," build commercial partnerships, develop recurring revenue, and guide its transformation from a traditional media company into a platform offering "products, services, and experiences for the LGBTQ+ community and its allies," as reported by Kevin Ortega-Rojas on the Here's Why with Kevin Ortega-Rojas Substack.
The U.S. Supreme Court has rejected an emergency request from the Trump administration to overturn a lower court's order blocking restrictions on gender-affirming medical care and social accommodations for transgender inmates in federal prisons, as reported by Chris Geidner at Law Dork.
On the first day of his second term, President Donald Trump signed an executive order defining sex as biologically determined at conception and refusing to recognize transgender identities. The order also directed the Federal Bureau of Prisons to change its policies governing transgender inmates, including where they are housed and their access to medications, clothing, and canteen items.
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