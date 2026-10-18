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Midterms Readers Forum: Tell Us What’s at Stake

Share how the midterm elections could affect your life, what will shape your vote, and what's at stake for the LGBTQ community.

By on October 18, 2026

Illustration by smartboy10 via iStockphoto
Illustration by smartboy10 via iStockphoto

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