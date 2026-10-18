Midterms Readers Forum: Tell Us What’s at Stake

Turkish police have arrested at least 162 people and raided bars, clubs, and LGBTQ association offices as part of a broader government campaign purportedly aimed at protecting "family values."

Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, police carried out simultaneous raids in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Aydin, and Mersin, breaking into LGBTQ association offices, bars, nightclubs, and other community gathering places. Police also raided a hammam (public steam bath) that authorities claimed was being used for prostitution.