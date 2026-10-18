Midterms Readers Forum: Tell Us What’s at Stake

Turkish police have arrested at least 162 people and raided bars, clubs, and LGBTQ association offices as part of a broader government campaign purportedly aimed at protecting "family values."
Around 1 a.m. on Sept. 13, police carried out simultaneous raids in Istanbul, Ankara, Izmir, Aydin, and Mersin, breaking into LGBTQ association offices, bars, nightclubs, and other community gathering places. Police also raided a hammam (public steam bath) that authorities claimed was being used for prostitution.
Moscow's Tagansky District Court has fined the international hotel reservation service Booking.com a total of 6 million rubles, or approximately $71,365, for allegedly promoting "LGBT propaganda" and failing to remove banned content.
The charges stemmed from a newsletter sent to foreign partner hotels that referenced "accommodating LGBT guests during Pride Month" and included a photo that Russian censors deemed objectionable, according to Ostorozhno, Novosti, an independent Russian news outlet on Telegram.
The U.S. Department of Education has unveiled a final rule that rescinds protections for LGBTQ college students against sexual assault and discrimination that were made possible due to an expanded interpretation of Title IX, the federal law prohibiting discrimination on the basis of sex in educational settings.
The rule, published on September 29, stops short of explicitly defining "sex," as it appears in the text of Title IX, as biological sex, as reported by Politico. However, the Trump administration claimed, in a fact sheet, that the rule does not reflect any new policy decisions.
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