Gay Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten Is Going to Be a Dad

Dutch Prime Minister Rob Jetten and his partner, Argentine field hockey player Nicolás Keenan, have announced they are expecting their first child through surrogacy in spring 2027.

“Someone very special is on the way. See you in 2027, little one,” the couple wrote in an October 19 Instagram post. “There are no words big enough to thank our egg donor, our surrogate mum Lisa, and both their families. None of this would be possible without you.”

The post included a photo of Jetten and Keenan holding a sonogram and another with their surrogate standing between them.

Their surrogate, Lisa, also said in the post that she and her family “are absolutely delighted that we can help make Rob and Nico’s dream come true.”

A statement from Jetten’s center-left D66 party said friends of the couple helped make the pregnancy possible. In compliance with Dutch law, neither the egg donor nor the surrogate is being paid.

As reported by LGBTQ Nation, commercial surrogacy is not legal in the Netherlands, but altruistic surrogacy is. Couples seeking a surrogate are not allowed to use social media or other means to publicly announce their search. The only legal route to surrogacy is through friends, relatives, or acquaintances.

“I grew up in a warm and loving environment and now have a wonderful family of my own,” Lisa, the surrogate mother, said in a press release. “With the unconditional support of our loved ones, surrogacy feels like a very special way to help make the dream of our dear friends come true.”

In a statement, Jetten thanked both the egg donor and Lisa and said the baby is doing well, while asking others to “respect the privacy of those involved.”

D66 noted that Jetten plans to take a few days off work after the baby’s birth to spend time with his family, but does not plan to take extended parental leave.

Jetten, 39, and Keenan, 29, announced their engagement in November 2024 and had originally planned to marry this summer, but postponed their wedding. By last November, Jetten was poised to become the youngest and first openly gay prime minister in the history of the Netherlands following his party’s election victory. He formally took office in February.