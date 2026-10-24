‘The Rocky Horror Show’ Review: Absolute Pleasure, More or Less

The Rocky Horror Show is alive and kicking at Baltimore’s Iron Crow Theatre, which has made an annual tradition of presenting the legendary rock musical featuring book, music, and lyrics by Richard O’Brien.

Christening the company’s new permanent space in Charm City’s hipster Remington neighborhood, artistic director Sean Elias stages a lively, liberated (and liberating) production that definitely feels at home in this voluminous black box.

Elias unleashes the show’s rowdy creatures of the night on an in-the-round stage equipped with a nifty casket trap door embedded in the checkerboard floor. Bruce Kaplin’s goth scenic design, gorgeously complemented by Thomas P. Gardner’s lighting, conjures an atmosphere somewhere between rock bar and sex castle.

Dive bar is the sound the show’s band is serving, though. Muffled in the sound mix, the outfit, led by music director Stacey Antoine on keys, is not the tightest we’ve heard at a musical lately — and that includes the sharp-as-nails band that played Monumental Theatre’s scintillating Rocky Horror Show earlier this fall.

Still, there are some powerhouse singers in this production, plus an infectiously upbeat attitude bubbling through the entire cast, and a striking femme top Dr. Frank-N-Furter, portrayed by Nicholas Miles, to focus our attention.

Less “androgynous alien” and more “bitchy madam,” this Frank practically demands submission from pent-up visitors Brad (Brett Klock) and Janet (Jay’Na Johnson). The plucky pair wander into Frank’s castle looking for a phone and instead find the self- proclaimed “sweet transvestite from Transsexual, Transylvania” intent on seduction.

Of course, every soul inside the castle — handyman Riff-Raff (Benjamin Eisenhour), maid Magenta (Christin Wright), servant Columbia (Meghan Gosse), and the bevy of satin-and-lace-clad Phantoms — encourages the couple to just go with it.

Leaving one’s inhibitions at the door is also highly, and famously, encouraged for the audience, who are provided a script for callouts, and a bag of props to play along as the plot grows more and more twisted. The audience the night we attended, a majority of them in costume, was absolutely up for games and shenanigans.

Per Klock’s performance, Brad likewise arrives seemingly ready to play, blunting the character’s straitlaced-to-just-lace evolution. But Klock packs his slightly naughty Brad with loads of puppy-dog personality, as in his bouncy “Damn It Janet” and sweet “Once in a While.”

The Janet in question rounds a wider turn from startled innocent to seductress in lingerie, thanks to Johnson. Although, even when she dives into debauchery with abandon, this Janet still doesn’t feel totally unbound. “Touch-A Touch-A Touch Me” turns out a tad tepid — as does Kobe Morrison’s Rocky, by the way.

Not tepid at all are the shredding rock vocals of Eisenhour’s full-throated Riff-Raff, and Geradan Ward in a hilarious double-play as doomed ex Eddie and wheelchair-bound Dr. Scott.

Miles, reprising the role of Frank-N-Furter for a fifth time at Iron Crow, brings both knockout vocals and swift comic timing, plus undeniable presence, as the master/mistress of all of us creatures of the night.

Xorlali Plange’s lush costumes add amply to Frank’s commanding Mother of the House aura, and, again, so does the dynamic lighting, which perfectly frames Frank’s big finish in “I’m Going Home,” a musical and emotional highlight of a fun and fabulous show.

★★★☆☆

The Rocky Horror Show plays through Nov. 7 at Iron Crow Theatre, 2600 N. Howard St., Baltimore, Md. Tickets are $65 to $89. Visit ironcrowtheatre.org.