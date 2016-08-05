Rumor: Caitlyn Jenner’s reality show cancelled after two seasons

Rumors abound that Caitlyn Jenner’s reality show I Am Cait has been canceled, because Jenner “wasn’t relatable.”

The report comes from Radar, a site not renown for its accurate reporting (and currently being sued for libel by the Jackson family to the tune of $100 million). However, there’s precedent for cancellation, as Jenner’s show has struggled to retain viewers since it premiered last year.

According to Radar, an “insider” claimed that E! canceled I Am Cait after just two seasons due to its low ratings. They attributed the drop in viewership to Jenner’s political views and lavish lifestyle, saying: “Caitlyn just wasn’t relatable.”

What’s more, she apparently turned off trans viewers, who disapproved of her support for Sen. Ted Cruz and the Republican Party — a contentious issue that often led to clashes on the show between Jenner and her more liberal friends. “Trans viewers did not see her as one of them,” the anonymous source claimed.

In an email to LGBTQ Nation, E! refuted the rumor, saying, “No decision has been made.” Jenner’s publicist and spokesman Alan Nierob also shut down the Radar story. Asked if I Am Cait had been canceled, he responded: “Not to our knowledge.” LGBTQ Nation cites their own (again, anonymous) sources as suggesting that the show hasn’t been canceled, and that the production team are gearing up for a third season.

If Jenner’s series has been canceled, it wouldn’t be a great surprise. I Am Cait finished its second season with just 860,000 viewers, a steep fall from the 2.73 million who tuned into the first episode of the first season. (In comparison, season 12 of Keeping Up with the Kardashians premiered to 2.2 million viewers earlier this year.)