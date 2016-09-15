Dance: Fall Arts Preview 2016

Edwin Aparicio curates his 12th flamenco festival at GALA. Daniel Singh and Dakshina present the 13th Indian dance festival at Atlas. And there are more variations on The Nutcracker than the sugar plum fairy could begin to dream of. Fall is definitely upon us in Washington.

The new dance season also ushers in Dance Loft on 14, a new venue specifically designed to host rehearsals and workshop performances, aimed at nurturing local dance artists, allowing them more time and space to experiment and hone their craft. Also new this year, not one but two showcases of local dance: The VelocityDC Dance Festival, now in its 8th year at Shakespeare Theatre’s Harman Hall, and the debut of D.A.N.C.E. at Georgetown Day School. Even with the news that the American Dance Institute will move to New York next year, taking away one of the area’s leading dance incubators and presenters of new talent, D.C.’s dance scene seems to be taking sure, steady steps forward.

THE ALDEN

McLean Community Center

1234 Ingleside Ave.

Mclean, Va.

703-790-0123



Martha Graham Dance Company — An intimate night of spectacular modern dance from a troupe the Washington Post once called “one of the seven wonders of the artistic universe (9/24)

AMERICAN DANCE INSTITUTE

1501 East Jefferson St.

Rockville, Md.

301-984-3003



Steven Reker/Open House — Rememberer is an evening-length immersive music and performance piece, presented as an ADI Incubator premiere (9/30-10/1)

ATLAS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993



Furia Flamenca Dance Company: Cafe Flamenco — An intimate evening of flamenco “tablao” style, with drinks and tapas served tableside during the performance, accompanied by guitarist Torcuato Zamora (10/1-2)

BALLETNOVA CENTER FOR DANCE

Fredgren Studio Theatre

3443 Carlin Springs Rd.

Falls Church, Va.

703-778-3008



Furia Flamenca Dance Company (9/17)

(9/17) Xuejuan Dance Ensemble, Nrityanjali, and Dancin Unlimited — International Dance from China, India and the U.S. (10/9)

BALTIMORE THEATRE PROJECT

45 West Preston St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-752-8558



Ashani Dances — A collection of vignettes inspired by five Edward Hopper paintings (10/14-16)

BARNS AT WOLF TRAP

1635 Trap Road

Vienna, Va.

877-WOLFTRAP



An Evening of Indian Dance –Classical and folk dancers from the Indian Dance Educators Association (11/19)

CITYDANCE

Black Box Theater at Strathmore

5301 Tuckerman Lane

Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5204



Winter Showcase: Creating the Magic — The rising stars of CityDance Conservatory and selected Lower School students perform choreography by CityDance faculty, Ignite artists, and guests (2/11-12)

THE CLARICE

University of Maryland

College Park, Md.

301-405-ARTS



Colette Krogol, Matt Reeves: Waking Darkness. Waiting Light — A joint MFA Dance Theatre Concert mixing Krogol’s exploration of her Cuban-American heritage and Reeve’s examination of origin myth and metaphors of darkness (10/7-9)

— A joint MFA Dance Theatre Concert mixing Krogol’s exploration of her Cuban-American heritage and Reeve’s examination of origin myth and metaphors of darkness (10/7-9) Wallflower: Inbal Pinto & Avshalom Pollak Dance Company (10/13)

(10/13) Raphael Xavier — Point of Interest, a minimalistic hip-hop piece offering multiple perspectives on the inner workings of dance from the magazine photographer and musician (11/10-11)

— Point of Interest, a minimalistic hip-hop piece offering multiple perspectives on the inner workings of dance from the magazine photographer and musician (11/10-11) Sarah Beth Oppenheim: Render Edit, Chris Law: Full Circle: Bridging the Gap — MFA Dance Thesis Concert (12/9-11)

DAKSHINA/DANIEL PHOENIX SINGH

202-656-5679



Festival of Indian Arts — The 13th annual event features dancers and musicians from India, Bangladesh and the U.S., including Rehan Bashir, Aswathy Nair, Indira Kadambi, Alif Laila, Lakshmi Babu and company namesake Singh (10/21-23, Atlas Performing Arts Center)

D.A.N.C.E.

Georgetown Day School

4200 Davenport St. NW



An acronym for D.C. Area New Companies Experience, this event shines a spotlight on recently formed troupes, including Gin Dance Company, DC Bhangra Dance, Motion X Dance DC, DanceArt Theater and DancEthos (9/30)

DANCE LOFT ON 14

4618 14th St. NW 2nd Floor



Open House — A chance for the public to check out the newest venue devoted to dance in D.C., with classes and performances by companies who call Dance Loft home (9/17)

— A chance for the public to check out the newest venue devoted to dance in D.C., with classes and performances by companies who call Dance Loft home (9/17) Kate Sopoci Drake — A choreographer whose Spacetime Suite has been called “dance experiments in astrophysics and human dynamics” (9/29-30)

DANCE PLACE

3225 8th St. NE

202-269-1600



Stuart Loungway — Dance Metro DC presents its fall Choreographic Grant Recipient, selected by an independent panel of area dance professionals (9/17-18)

— Dance Metro DC presents its fall Choreographic Grant Recipient, selected by an independent panel of area dance professionals (9/17-18) Capoeira DC — A Free Art on 8th Event focused on a martial art disguised as a dance, one rooted in the spirit of change (9/23, Brookland Plaza, 625 Monroe St. NE)

— A Free Art on 8th Event focused on a martial art disguised as a dance, one rooted in the spirit of change (9/23, Brookland Plaza, 625 Monroe St. NE) Culture Shock, Washington DC — Volume III is the latest work choreographed, produced, and directed by current members Greg David and Cameron Bennett and featuring Culture Shock dance troupes (9/24-25)

— Volume III is the latest work choreographed, produced, and directed by current members Greg David and Cameron Bennett and featuring Culture Shock dance troupes (9/24-25) DC Casineros — A Free Art on 8th Event focused on lessons and performances in salsa dancing (9/30, Brookland Plaza)

— A Free Art on 8th Event focused on lessons and performances in salsa dancing (9/30, Brookland Plaza) Anniversary Gala — Celebrating outgoing Dance Place founder Carla Perlo and director Deborah Riley with performances by Adrian Galvin, Baakari Wilder, Coyaba Dance Theater, Dance Place Step Team, Daniel Burkholder & Sharon Mansur, DC Casineros, Denyse Pearson, PearsonWidrig DanceTheater, and POP (10/1)

— Celebrating outgoing Dance Place founder Carla Perlo and director Deborah Riley with performances by Adrian Galvin, Baakari Wilder, Coyaba Dance Theater, Dance Place Step Team, Daniel Burkholder & Sharon Mansur, DC Casineros, Denyse Pearson, PearsonWidrig DanceTheater, and POP (10/1) UpRooted Dance’s Mosaic Moves — A free video dance installation in Dance Place’s lobby, featuring original music from local artists and interactive technology (10/6-11/10)

— A free video dance installation in Dance Place’s lobby, featuring original music from local artists and interactive technology (10/6-11/10) Jess Curtis/Gravity & Claire Cunningham — U.S. Berlin choreographer teams with leading U.K. disabled artist for an unlikely, humorous duet, The Way You Look (At Me) Tonight, combining movement, video, music, and text (10/22-23)

— U.S. Berlin choreographer teams with leading U.K. disabled artist for an unlikely, humorous duet, The Way You Look (At Me) Tonight, combining movement, video, music, and text (10/22-23) DC Casineros — Cuban Dance Socials on select Friday evenings (10/28, 12/9)

— Cuban Dance Socials on select Friday evenings (10/28, 12/9) Alight Dance Theater — Two repertory works capturing the complexity of women’s relationships (10/29-30)

— Two repertory works capturing the complexity of women’s relationships (10/29-30) Metro Tap Roots — A weekend-long celebration of the area’s rich history of tap with performances (11/5-6)

— A weekend-long celebration of the area’s rich history of tap with performances (11/5-6) What’s Going On – Dance Place’s first full-length production features an eclectic mix of choreography by Vincent E. Thomas, Ralph Glenmore, and Sylvia Soumah, set to the music of Marvin Gaye (11/12-13, 11/19-20)

– Dance Place’s first full-length production features an eclectic mix of choreography by Vincent E. Thomas, Ralph Glenmore, and Sylvia Soumah, set to the music of Marvin Gaye (11/12-13, 11/19-20) El Teatro de Danza Contemporánea — One of D.C.’s first multicultural dance companies reflects on the vision of founding artistic director, Miya Hisaka (12/3-4)

— One of D.C.’s first multicultural dance companies reflects on the vision of founding artistic director, Miya Hisaka (12/3-4) Fieldwork — A works-in-progress showing in all artistic disciplines from the peer-to-peer forum for artists (12/6)

— A works-in-progress showing in all artistic disciplines from the peer-to-peer forum for artists (12/6) Agora Dance — The tenuous line between fact and fiction through monologue and highly physical choreography is explored in The Kind of Thing That Would Happen (12/10-11)

— The tenuous line between fact and fiction through monologue and highly physical choreography is explored in The Kind of Thing That Would Happen (12/10-11) Coyaba Dance Theater — Annual Kwanzaa Celebration directed by Sylvia Soumah (12/17-18)

— Annual Kwanzaa Celebration directed by Sylvia Soumah (12/17-18) Gesel Mason Performance Projects — antithesis challenges how female sexuality is perceived, performed, and presented (1/7-1/8)

— antithesis challenges how female sexuality is perceived, performed, and presented (1/7-1/8) KanKouran West African Dance Company — Visit Casamance portrays the cycle of seasons in one region of Senegal (1/14-1/15)

— Visit Casamance portrays the cycle of seasons in one region of Senegal (1/14-1/15) Kimberly Bartosik/daela — Ecsteriority4 (Part 2) explores power and desire and the sense of urgency created by irrational impulses (1/21-1/22)

DAVIS PERFORMING ARTS CENTER

Georgetown University

3700 O St. NW

202-687-ARTS



Georgetown University Dance Company — A prelude to the spring season, this Fall 2016 Works-In-Progress Concert features performances by professional and student choreographers, ranging from ballet to modern (11/30, 12/2)

— A prelude to the spring season, this Fall 2016 Works-In-Progress Concert features performances by professional and student choreographers, ranging from ballet to modern (11/30, 12/2) Black Movements Dance Theatre — A dance docu-short celebrating the history of this troupe is the focus of this works-in-progress concert (12/3)

— A dance docu-short celebrating the history of this troupe is the focus of this works-in-progress concert (12/3) Ballet Folklorico Mexicano de Georgetown — Posada: Camino a Belen recreates Mary and Joseph’s journey to Bethlehem seeking shelter (12/3)

DISSONANCE DANCE THEATRE

The Jack Guidone Theater

Joy of Motion Dance Center

5207 Wisconsin Ave. NW

202-540-8338



Dance Noir — Local contemporary ballet company kicks off its 10th season with this mixed-evening program by founder and producing artistic director Shawn Short, built around dark, dramatic classical scores (10/15-16)

— Local contemporary ballet company kicks off its 10th season with this mixed-evening program by founder and producing artistic director Shawn Short, built around dark, dramatic classical scores (10/15-16) Wintersteps — Works by emerging choreographers through its New Voices of Dance program, including Kamali Hill and Kareem B. Goodwine (1/21-22/17)

GALA’S FUEGO FLAMENCO XII

3333 14th St. NW

202-234-7174



Flamenco Aparicio Dance Company — Salvador/Savior explores festival curator Edwin Aparicio’s personal salvation through flamenco, as the El Salvador-born dancer/choreographer credits the dance style with helping him succeed in his adopted hometown of D.C. (11/4-6)

— Salvador/Savior explores festival curator Edwin Aparicio’s personal salvation through flamenco, as the El Salvador-born dancer/choreographer credits the dance style with helping him succeed in his adopted hometown of D.C. (11/4-6) Francisco Hidalgo & Company — The Silences of the Dance delves into the beats of silence and the broken voices that resonate in space (11/10-13)

GW LISNER

730 21st St. NW

202-994-6800



Kalanidhi Dance — Kalanidhi@25 is billed as a breathtaking anniversary retrospective of a Bethesda-based company known for blending tradition and innovation in the Indian style of Kuchipudi (11/6)

JOE’S MOVEMENT EMPORIUM

3309 Bunker Hill Road

Mount Rainier, Md.

301-699-1819



J.A.M. The Revue — Choreographed by Jeremy A. McShan, J.A.M. SE7EN pays tribute to some of music’s greatest legends, from Broadway to pop (9/23-24)

— Choreographed by Jeremy A. McShan, J.A.M. SE7EN pays tribute to some of music’s greatest legends, from Broadway to pop (9/23-24) Flying V — Co-presented by the University of Maryland’s Clarice through its NextLook program, It’s the Rest of the World that Looks So Small uses dance, movement, and physical theater and is built around new arrangements of songs from cult singer-songwriter Jonathan Coulton (11/17)

— Co-presented by the University of Maryland’s Clarice through its NextLook program, It’s the Rest of the World that Looks So Small uses dance, movement, and physical theater and is built around new arrangements of songs from cult singer-songwriter Jonathan Coulton (11/17) Afro House: Ebon Kojo: The Last Tribe (12/9)

KENNEDY CENTER

2700 F St. NW

202-467-4600



Heart Stuck Bernie — Sarah Beth Oppenheim leads her company in a new 50-minute work, created through the Kennedy Center’s Local Stage Commissioning Project, drawing inspiration from significant events in JFK’s presidency regarding race, gender and immigration (9/29-30, Millennium Stage)

— Sarah Beth Oppenheim leads her company in a new 50-minute work, created through the Kennedy Center’s Local Stage Commissioning Project, drawing inspiration from significant events in JFK’s presidency regarding race, gender and immigration (9/29-30, Millennium Stage) Furia Flamenca (10/5, Millennium Stage)

(10/5, Millennium Stage) Dorrance Dance with Toshi Reagon and BIGLovely — MacArthur Genius tap dancer/choreographer and renowned lesbian musician bring their energetic ensembles together for The Blues Project (10/5-6, Eisenhower Theater)

— MacArthur Genius tap dancer/choreographer and renowned lesbian musician bring their energetic ensembles together for The Blues Project (10/5-6, Eisenhower Theater) Damian Woetzel — Former New York City Ballet principal dancer brings together artists to pay tribute in Heroes (10/10, Eisenhower)

— Former New York City Ballet principal dancer brings together artists to pay tribute in Heroes (10/10, Eisenhower) Maverick Lemons — New work focused on the achievements and unfinished business of JFK’s presidency (10/14-15, Millennium Stage)

— New work focused on the achievements and unfinished business of JFK’s presidency (10/14-15, Millennium Stage) Danish Dance Theatre — Black Diamond, a dramatic work with striking scenography and lighting, designed to enhance the full-bodied, athletic choreography (10/18-19, Eisenhower)

— Black Diamond, a dramatic work with striking scenography and lighting, designed to enhance the full-bodied, athletic choreography (10/18-19, Eisenhower) The Suzanne Farrell Ballet — The Kennedy Center’s resident ballet company celebrates its 15th season with an all-Balanchine program, including company premieres of the rarely seen Gounod Symphony and the patriotic Stars & Stripes (10/21-23, Opera House)

— The Kennedy Center’s resident ballet company celebrates its 15th season with an all-Balanchine program, including company premieres of the rarely seen Gounod Symphony and the patriotic Stars & Stripes (10/21-23, Opera House) San Francisco Ballet — World-renowned company performs with puppets in Christopher Wheeldon’s visually imaginative production, inspired by Brothers Grimm fairy tales and set to music by Prokofiev (10/26-30, Opera House)

— World-renowned company performs with puppets in Christopher Wheeldon’s visually imaginative production, inspired by Brothers Grimm fairy tales and set to music by Prokofiev (10/26-30, Opera House) Debbie Allen — Freeze Frame…Stop the Madness, a relevant theatrical narrative fusing movement, music, art, and cinema to explore violence and race relations (10/27-30, Eisenhower)

— Freeze Frame…Stop the Madness, a relevant theatrical narrative fusing movement, music, art, and cinema to explore violence and race relations (10/27-30, Eisenhower) MotionX Dance (11/2, Millennium Stage)

(11/2, Millennium Stage) Zip Zap Circus (11/3, Millennium Stage)

(11/3, Millennium Stage) Streb Extreme Action — SEA is a gripping work from Elizabeth Streb’s company whose performance style the New York Times says “borrows from dance, extreme sports and Hollywood-style stunt work” (11/4-5, Eisenhower)

— SEA is a gripping work from Elizabeth Streb’s company whose performance style the New York Times says “borrows from dance, extreme sports and Hollywood-style stunt work” (11/4-5, Eisenhower) Cincinnati Ballet — The Nutcracker, featuring choreography by Cincinnati Ballet’s artistic director Victoria Morgan (11/23-27, Opera House)

— The Nutcracker, featuring choreography by Cincinnati Ballet’s artistic director Victoria Morgan (11/23-27, Opera House) American Ballet Theatre — Kevin McKenzie’s lavish, romantic take on Swan Lake (1/25-1/29, Opera House)

STRATHMORE

5301 Tuckerman Lane

Bethesda, Md.

301-581-5100



Estampas Portenas Tango Company — Buenos Aires-based company presents Deseos…Stories of Longing and Desire told through Argentine Tango and Music, a celebration of the country’s greatest artistic elements (11/28)

— Buenos Aires-based company presents Deseos…Stories of Longing and Desire told through Argentine Tango and Music, a celebration of the country’s greatest artistic elements (11/28) The Hip Hop Nutcracker — A dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ, and an electric violinist reimagine Tchaikovsky’s classic score through hip-hop choreography (12/16)

— A dozen all-star dancers, an on-stage DJ, and an electric violinist reimagine Tchaikovsky’s classic score through hip-hop choreography (12/16) Moscow Ballet’s Great Russian Nutcracker — Russian dancers, playful puppets, and the unmatched splendor of handcrafted sets and costumes for the holiday favorite, featuring guest performers from CityDance School & Conservatory (12/21-22, Music Center)

VELOCITYDC DANCE FESTIVAL

Harman Hall

610 F St. NW

202-547-1122



A special partnership with the D.C. Commission on the Arts & Humanities, Washington Performing Arts, and host organization the Shakespeare Theatre Company, the festival presents world-class dance of various styles — from ballet to modern to hip-hop. Among the 18 short performances selected this year: Terra Firma Dance Theatre, Company E, SOLE Defined, the Washington Ballet, Christopher K. Morgan & Artists, Capitol Movement, Ivy Chow Movement Project, Jane Franklin Dance, and works by Tiffanie Carson, Thomas L. Moore Jr., and Robert J. Priore (10/7-8)

THE WASHINGTON BALLET

202-362-3606



40th Anniversary Celebration — Julie Kent, the company’s new artistic director, narrates an evening featuring works by her predecessor Septime Webre, Choo San Goh, and other favorites from the repertoire (9/30, Kennedy Center)

— Julie Kent, the company’s new artistic director, narrates an evening featuring works by her predecessor Septime Webre, Choo San Goh, and other favorites from the repertoire (9/30, Kennedy Center) Studio Company: New Works! (10/29-30, THEARC Theater, 1901 Mississippi Ave. SE)

(10/29-30, THEARC Theater, 1901 Mississippi Ave. SE) The Nutcracker — Webre may be gone, but his twist on the family favorite carries on, with D.C. as the backdrop, George Washington as the titular figure, and King George III as the Rat King (11/26-27, THEARC Theater; 12/1-24, Warner Theatre)

WASHINGTON PERFORMING ARTS

202-833-9800



Step Afrika! — The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence, a multimedia program, launches the WPA’s 50th anniversary season and features the dance company and members of the WPA Men and Women of the Gospel Choir, performing in front of projected images telling the story of the African-American migration to the North a century ago (9/30-10/2, UDC Theater of the Arts, 4200 Connecticut Ave. NW)

— The Migration: Reflections on Jacob Lawrence, a multimedia program, launches the WPA’s 50th anniversary season and features the dance company and members of the WPA Men and Women of the Gospel Choir, performing in front of projected images telling the story of the African-American migration to the North a century ago (9/30-10/2, UDC Theater of the Arts, 4200 Connecticut Ave. NW) Dance Theatre of Harlem — CityDance is a co-presenter of the annual series of performances by the historic ensemble, guided by founding member and former dancer Virginia Johnson, this year featuring the D.C. premiere of a work by Francesca Harper set to the music of John Adams and performed by the Attacca Quartet (10/14-15, Harman Hall)

— CityDance is a co-presenter of the annual series of performances by the historic ensemble, guided by founding member and former dancer Virginia Johnson, this year featuring the D.C. premiere of a work by Francesca Harper set to the music of John Adams and performed by the Attacca Quartet (10/14-15, Harman Hall) Pilobus — The D.C. premiere of Shadowland, an evening-length multimedia piece following the dreamlike world of a young girl (1/28-1/29, GW Lisner)

WEINBERG CENTER FOR THE ARTS

20 W. Patrick St.

Frederick, Md.

301-600-2828

