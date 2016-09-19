10 Things to try at DC VegFest

Not only is Jane Velez-Mitchell one of the country’s top openly lesbian journalists, she is also a staunch vegan. And this weekend she will be in the nation’s capital to emcee the annual DC VegFest.

Organized by Compassion Over Killing, a D.C.-based animal welfare organization, DC VegFest is designed to promote vegetarianism as a means of protecting animals. The day-long event at Yards Park this Saturday is free to attend and features more than 130 exhibitor booths with more than 30 restaurant and food vendors. There will also be live music, nationally-recognized speakers, a kid’s area, and a beer tent.

Velez-Mitchell has been a fixture at DC VegFest for many years, advocating the health and environmental benefits and humane aspects of a plant-based diet.

“DC VegFest offers the policy influencers in the nation’s capital the solutions to virtually all of our societal problems,” she says, adding it offers “great music, cruelty-free products made in America, and a whole bunch of compassionate people.”

Velez-Mitchell isn’t alone in her enthusiasm for DC VegFest — last year’s event attracted more than 15,000 participants, with organizers aiming for 20,000 this year. If you’re considering stopping by, we’ve identified ten things you should seek out:

Falafel sandwich with the works from

Gourmet ice pops from

Craft chocolate from

Mac and “cheese” from

Small batch, locally made chutneys from

Peanut butter bombs from

Microbrewed kombucha from

Veggie Burgers from

Crispy HipCity ranch “chicken” sandwich from

“Chicken” stir-fry from

DC VegFest is 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 24. The first 1,000 attendees will receive a free commemorative tote bag loaded with samples and offers from the event’s sponsors and exhibitors. Visit for full details.