Stage: Fall Arts Preview 2016

The Titanic will sink at Signature, Romeo will woo his beloved Juliet at The Shakespeare, and Martha will tear into George at Ford’s. These are but a few of the theatrical excursions awaiting you this season.

As usual, it’s a strong and eclectic year ahead, boasting an abundance of musicals — the Kennedy Center is hosting Cabaret, Wicked, Hedwig, Into the Woods, The Sound of Music, and The King & I; the National has Fun Home, Rent, and Once; Olney brings us Mary Poppins; and Arena reunites its dream team of Smith, Rodriguez, and Butler for Carousel.

There’s no shortage of emotional and intellectually-driven drama (Blood Knot at Mosaic) and strange flights of fancy (Cloud 9 at Studio). Yet perhaps the most ambitious moment of all is the teaming of Round House and Olney for a 25th anniversary production of Tony Kushner’s magnus opus on the AIDS epidemic, Angels in America: Millennium Approaches and Perestroika.

It’s shows like Angels that make going to the theater a night out that rattles your soul, stirs your mind, and breaks your heart.

ADVENTURE THEATRE MTC

7300 MacArthur Blvd

Glen Echo, Md.

301-634-2270



Knuffle Bunny: A Cautionary Musical — Nick Olcott directs this story about a children’s beloved toy gone M.I.A. (9/23-10/23)

— Nick Olcott directs this story about a children’s beloved toy gone M.I.A. (9/23-10/23) The Lion, the Witch and

the Wardrobe — Tom Story directs a two-person cast in the classic tale of three children who venture into the magical realm of Narnia (12/2-12/31)

— Tom Story directs a two-person cast in the classic tale of three children who venture into the magical realm of Narnia (12/2-12/31) Ella Enchanted — Based on the award-winning book, Ella of Frell is given a “gift” of obedience by Lucinda, a misguided fairy, and cannot disobey any direct order (2/3-3/19)

— Based on the award-winning book, Ella of Frell is given a “gift” of obedience by Lucinda, a misguided fairy, and cannot disobey any direct order (2/3-3/19) Aladdin and the

Wonderful Lamp — Aladdin and princess Adora must outsmart an evil wizard who wants the genie in Aladdin’s lamp for his own schemes (4/7-5/21)

— Aladdin and princess Adora must outsmart an evil wizard who wants the genie in Aladdin’s lamp for his own schemes (4/7-5/21) Junie B. Jones is Not a Crook — Junie investigates the disappearance of her new furry mittens. Based on the book series by Barbara Park and directed by Colin Hovde (6/17-8/28)

ARENA STAGE

1101 Sixth St. SW

202-488-3300



The Little Foxes — Lillian Hellman’s brutal, unforgiving play about a family who will stop at nothing to acquire the wealth and power they crave. Starring Marg Helgenberger as Regina and directed by Kyle Donnelly (9/23-10/30, Kreeger Theater)

— Lillian Hellman’s brutal, unforgiving play about a family who will stop at nothing to acquire the wealth and power they crave. Starring Marg Helgenberger as Regina and directed by Kyle Donnelly (9/23-10/30, Kreeger Theater) The Year of Magical Thinking — Kathleen Turner stars in an adaptation of Joan Didion’s powerful memoir (10/7-11/20, Kogod Cradle)

— Kathleen Turner stars in an adaptation of Joan Didion’s powerful memoir (10/7-11/20, Kogod Cradle) Carousel — Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan fall in love, but his rebellious ways lead to tragedy in the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. Starring Nicholas Rodriguez and E. Faye Butler and directed by Molly Smith. (10/28-12/24, Fichandler Stage)

— Billy Bigelow and Julie Jordan fall in love, but his rebellious ways lead to tragedy in the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic. Starring Nicholas Rodriguez and E. Faye Butler and directed by Molly Smith. (10/28-12/24, Fichandler Stage) Moby Dick — The famed Lookingglass Theatre Company brings its adaptation of the Melville classic, featuring innovative staging fused with bold trapeze and acrobatic (11/18-12/24, Kreeger)

— The famed Lookingglass Theatre Company brings its adaptation of the Melville classic, featuring innovative staging fused with bold trapeze and acrobatic (11/18-12/24, Kreeger) Roe — Playwrite Lisa Loomer’s dramatic exploration of the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion (1/12-2/19, Kreeger)

— Playwrite Lisa Loomer’s dramatic exploration of the landmark 1973 case that legalized abortion (1/12-2/19, Kreeger) Watch on the Rhine — Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl) stars in Lillian Hellman’s thrilling masterpiece about a man deeply involved in anti-fascist movements prior to WWII (2/3-3/5, Fichhandler)

— Marsha Mason (The Goodbye Girl) stars in Lillian Hellman’s thrilling masterpiece about a man deeply involved in anti-fascist movements prior to WWII (2/3-3/5, Fichhandler) Intelligence — A political thriller inspired by true events surrounding covert operative Valerie Plame (2/24-4/2, Kogod Cradle)

— A political thriller inspired by true events surrounding covert operative Valerie Plame (2/24-4/2, Kogod Cradle) A Raisin in the Sun — Tazewell Thompson directs Lorraine Hansbury’s masterpice about a family yearning for a way out of Chicago’s tenements (3/31-4/30, Fichandler)

— Tazewell Thompson directs Lorraine Hansbury’s masterpice about a family yearning for a way out of Chicago’s tenements (3/31-4/30, Fichandler) Smart People — Lydia R. Diamond explores cultural bias and other sticky subjects in her controversial and fiercely funny new play (4/14-5/21, Kreeger)

CENTER STAGE

700 N. Calvert St.

Baltimore, Md.

410-332-0033



Les Liaisons Dangereuses — Christopher Hampton’s bracing drama of control and betrayal, directed by Hana S. Sharif (11/26-12/23)

— Christopher Hampton’s bracing drama of control and betrayal, directed by Hana S. Sharif (11/26-12/23) The White Snake — A fantastical fairy tale brought to life in grand spectacle in Center Stage’s newly renovated Head Theater. Adapted by Mary Zimmerman from the ancient Chinese fable (2/24-3/26)

— A fantastical fairy tale brought to life in grand spectacle in Center Stage’s newly renovated Head Theater. Adapted by Mary Zimmerman from the ancient Chinese fable (2/24-3/26) Twisted Melodies — Kevin Rolston stars in this one-man show based on the life of ’70s soul singer Donny Hathaway, composer of “The Closer I Get to You” and “Where is the Love?” (3/17-4/16)

— Kevin Rolston stars in this one-man show based on the life of ’70s soul singer Donny Hathaway, composer of “The Closer I Get to You” and “Where is the Love?” (3/17-4/16) Jazz — Adapted from Toni Morrison’s exhilarating novel, Joe and Violet move from the Virginia countryside to Harlem at the turn of the century. Two decades later, Joe’s interactions with another woman sets off a series of violent, unforgivable acts (5/19-6/25)

CONSTELLATION THEATRE

1835 14th St. NW

202-204-7741



Urinetown, The Musical — Allison Arkell Stockman directs the outrageous musical about a love-struck man who becomes the leader of a revolution in a city undergoing a water shortage, prompting a ban on private toilets (Now-10/9)

— Allison Arkell Stockman directs the outrageous musical about a love-struck man who becomes the leader of a revolution in a city undergoing a water shortage, prompting a ban on private toilets (Now-10/9) Peter and the Starcatcher — Rick Elice’s prequel to Peter Pan, complete with swordfights and mermaids, won five Tony Awards in 2012 (2/9-3/12)

— Rick Elice’s prequel to Peter Pan, complete with swordfights and mermaids, won five Tony Awards in 2012 (2/9-3/12) The Arabian Nights — Ten years ago, Constellation opened with a production of Mary Zimmerman’s entrancing adaptation of The Arabian Nights. They revisit their roots, with direction by Stockman and live music by Tom Teasley (5/4-6/4)

FOLGER THEATRE

201 East Capitol St. SE

202-544-7077



Sense & Sensibility — Jane Austen’s beloved tale of sisterhood and romance is given a fresh adaptation from Kate Hamill. Directed by Eric Tucker (Now-10/30)

— Jane Austen’s beloved tale of sisterhood and romance is given a fresh adaptation from Kate Hamill. Directed by Eric Tucker (Now-10/30) As You Like It — In one of Shakespeare’s best comedies, Rosalind, banished to the Forest of Arden, disguises herself as a rustic shepherd. Presented in association with Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (1/24-3/5)

— In one of Shakespeare’s best comedies, Rosalind, banished to the Forest of Arden, disguises herself as a rustic shepherd. Presented in association with Hudson Valley Shakespeare Festival (1/24-3/5) Timon of Athens — Sparing no expense on lavish parties, expensive gifts, and charity, the abundantly generous Timon suffers a downturn of fortune and friendship. Robert Richmond directs and Ian Merrill Peakes stars (5/9-6/11)

FORD’S THEATRE

511 Tenth St. NW

202-347-4833



Come From Away — A Broadway-bound musical that tells the true story of a small Canadian town who cared for 6,579 airline passengers when 38 planes were diverted to its doorstep on 9/11. Directed by Christopher Ashley (Now-10/18)

— A Broadway-bound musical that tells the true story of a small Canadian town who cared for 6,579 airline passengers when 38 planes were diverted to its doorstep on 9/11. Directed by Christopher Ashley (Now-10/18) A Christmas Carol — It’s Craig Wallace’s turn at Scrooge in the 35th anniversary of this Ford’s tradition (11/17-12/31)

— It’s Craig Wallace’s turn at Scrooge in the 35th anniversary of this Ford’s tradition (11/17-12/31) Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf? — Aaron Posner directs Edward Albee’s acid-laced masterpiece about a warring couple who bare their fangs during cocktails with a younger (1/21-2/19)

— Aaron Posner directs Edward Albee’s acid-laced masterpiece about a warring couple who bare their fangs during cocktails with a younger (1/21-2/19) Ragtime — Based on the sprawling novel by E.L. Doctorow, with book, music and lyrics by Terrence McNally, Stephen Flaherty and Lynn Ahrens, the Tony-winning musical depicts three families striving for the American dream at the turn of the 20th century. The cast includes Kevin McAllister, Tracy Lynn Olivera, Nova Y. Payton and Jonathan Atkinson (3/10-5/20)

FORUM THEATRE

8641 Colesville Rd.

Silver Spring, Md.

240-644-1390



I Call My Brother — Jonas Hassen Khemiri’s drama was written in response to the Stockholm terrorist attacks of 2010 (Now-10/1)

— Jonas Hassen Khemiri’s drama was written in response to the Stockholm terrorist attacks of 2010 (Now-10/1) What Every Girl Should Know — Four teen girls in a 1914 New York reformatory adopt birth control activist Margaret Sanger as their secret patron saint and build a communal fantasy life that grows increasingly real (March-April)

— Four teen girls in a 1914 New York reformatory adopt birth control activist Margaret Sanger as their secret patron saint and build a communal fantasy life that grows increasingly real (March-April) Dryland — A play about abortion, female friendship, and resiliency from one of America’s most exciting young playwrights, Ruby Rae Spiegel. (March-April)

GALA HISPANIC THEATRE

3333 14th St. NW

202-234-7174



Cervantes: El último Quijote (The Last Quixote) — Cervantes is dead and a drunk man insists the person who killed him is renowned poet Lope de Vega. Directed by José Luis Arellano, who won the 2016 Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Director for Yerma (Now-10/2)

— Cervantes is dead and a drunk man insists the person who killed him is renowned poet Lope de Vega. Directed by José Luis Arellano, who won the 2016 Helen Hayes Award for Outstanding Director for Yerma (Now-10/2) Yo también hablo de la rosa (I Too Speak of the Rose) — Hugo Medrano directs this tale set in Mexico City in the 1960s, as teenagers Toña and Polo accidentally derail a train while playing hooky from school. A searing look at poverty and society’s response to it (2/2-26)

— Hugo Medrano directs this tale set in Mexico City in the 1960s, as teenagers Toña and Polo accidentally derail a train while playing hooky from school. A searing look at poverty and society’s response to it (2/2-26) In the Heights — Before Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, there was this musical with its gripping tales of hope surrounding New York’s Washington Heights area (4/20-5/21)

KEEGAN THEATRE

1742 Church St. NW

202-265-3767



What We’re Up Against — A comedy about sexism in the workplace by Theresa Rebeck, one of today’s most acclaimed and provocative playwrights (9/24-10/15)

— A comedy about sexism in the workplace by Theresa Rebeck, one of today’s most acclaimed and provocative playwrights (9/24-10/15) Six Degrees of Separation — John Guare’s funny, often unsettling exploration of the way we define ourselves (11/5-12/3)

— John Guare’s funny, often unsettling exploration of the way we define ourselves (11/5-12/3) An Irish Carol — The Keegan holiday tradition continues with a limited engagement of Matthew Keenan’s popular homage to Dickens (12/17-31)

— The Keegan holiday tradition continues with a limited engagement of Matthew Keenan’s popular homage to Dickens (12/17-31) Mack Beth — Shakespeare’s power couple retooled for the cyber age (1/21-2/11)

— Shakespeare’s power couple retooled for the cyber age (1/21-2/11) Parade — With a book by Alfred Uhry, the musical tells the true story of the Southern lynching of a Jewish man accused of murder (3/11-4/8)

— With a book by Alfred Uhry, the musical tells the true story of the Southern lynching of a Jewish man accused of murder (3/11-4/8) Outside Mullingar — John Patrick Shanley’s comedy poses the question: is it ever too late to take a chance on love? (5/6-28)

— John Patrick Shanley’s comedy poses the question: is it ever too late to take a chance on love? (5/6-28) When We Were Young and Unafraid — In the early 1970s, a quiet bed and breakfast is turned into one of the few spots where victims of domestic violence can seek refuge (6/17-7/8)

— In the early 1970s, a quiet bed and breakfast is turned into one of the few spots where victims of domestic violence can seek refuge (6/17-7/8) Big Fish — Travelling salesman Edward Bloom tells incredible, larger-than-life stories in this musical adaptation of the Tim Burton film (8/5-9/2)

KENNEDY CENTER

202-467-4600



The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time — The 2015 Tony-winner tells the heartwarming story of an unforgettable young man whose investigation of a mystery leads to a life-changing adventure (10/5-23, Opera House)

— The 2015 Tony-winner tells the heartwarming story of an unforgettable young man whose investigation of a mystery leads to a life-changing adventure (10/5-23, Opera House) A View from the Bridge — Belgian director Ivo van Hove’s take on the Arthur Miller classic won the 2016 Tony Awards for Best Director and Best Revival of a Play (11/18-12/3, Eisenhower)

— Belgian director Ivo van Hove’s take on the Arthur Miller classic won the 2016 Tony Awards for Best Director and Best Revival of a Play (11/18-12/3, Eisenhower) Into the Woods — Fiasco Theater’s witty and wildly theatrical restaging of Sondheim’s musical classic (12/6-1/8, Eisenhower)

— Fiasco Theater’s witty and wildly theatrical restaging of Sondheim’s musical classic (12/6-1/8, Eisenhower) The Second City’s Twist Your Dickens — The legendary comedy troupe brings its improvisational skills and sketch comedy mastery to holiday fare (12/9-31, Theater Lab)

— The legendary comedy troupe brings its improvisational skills and sketch comedy mastery to holiday fare (12/9-31, Theater Lab) Wicked — Stephen Schwartz’s untold true story of the Witches of Oz returns (12/14-1/8, Opera House)

— Stephen Schwartz’s untold true story of the Witches of Oz returns (12/14-1/8, Opera House) The Gabriels — Richard Nelson’s latest three-play cycle, running in rep and shining a spotlight on the 2016 election year (1/3-19, Theater Lab)

— Richard Nelson’s latest three-play cycle, running in rep and shining a spotlight on the 2016 election year (1/3-19, Theater Lab) Chicago — Razzle-dazzle (4/4-16, Opera House)

— Razzle-dazzle (4/4-16, Opera House) The Last Two People on Earth: An Apocalyptic Vaudeville — An apocalyptic flood leaves only two people with no common language, until they discover shared song and dance. Mandy Patinkin and Taylor Mac star. With direction/choreography by Susan Stroman (4/11-16, Eisenhower)

— An apocalyptic flood leaves only two people with no common language, until they discover shared song and dance. Mandy Patinkin and Taylor Mac star. With direction/choreography by Susan Stroman (4/11-16, Eisenhower) The Sound of Music — The hills are alive with it in this new production directed by three-time Tony-winner Jack O’Brien (6/13-7/16, Opera House)

— The hills are alive with it in this new production directed by three-time Tony-winner Jack O’Brien (6/13-7/16, Opera House) Hedwig and the Angry Inch — The landmark American rock musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask (6/13-7/2, Eisenhower)

— The landmark American rock musical by John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask (6/13-7/2, Eisenhower) Cabaret — Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall joined forces to create this 1998 Tony Award-winning production of the Kander and Ebb classic (7/11-8/6, Eisenhower)

— Sam Mendes and Rob Marshall joined forces to create this 1998 Tony Award-winning production of the Kander and Ebb classic (7/11-8/6, Eisenhower) The King and I — Lincoln Center Theater’s critically acclaimed production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein classic and winner of four 2015 Tony Awards, including Best Revival of a Musical (7/18-8/20, Opera House)

METRO STAGE

1201 N. Royal St.

Alexandria, Va.

703-548-9044



Blackberry Daze — A small town is rocked by a mysterious gambler (Now-10/9)

— A small town is rocked by a mysterious gambler (Now-10/9) Fully Committed — Tom Story plays 40 roles in this comedy tour de force directed by Alan Paul (12/8-1/8)

— Tom Story plays 40 roles in this comedy tour de force directed by Alan Paul (12/8-1/8) The Gin Game — Roz White and Doug Brown take on D.L. Coburns iconic play (2/2-3/12)

— Roz White and Doug Brown take on D.L. Coburns iconic play (2/2-3/12) Master Class — Ilona Dulaski stars in Terrence McNally’s “love letter to Callas” (5/4-6/11)

MOSAIC THEATER COMPANY OF DC

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993



Satchmo at the Waldorf — Craig Wallace stars as the legendary Louis Armstrong in this one-man tour de force (Now-9/25)

— Craig Wallace stars as the legendary Louis Armstrong in this one-man tour de force (Now-9/25) Milk Like Sugar — A girl enters into a life-altering “pregnancy pact” with her friends. Directed by Jennifer L. Nelson (11/2-27)

— A girl enters into a life-altering “pregnancy pact” with her friends. Directed by Jennifer L. Nelson (11/2-27) Charm — Mama Darleena Andrews is a 67-year-old transgender woman and the inimitable etiquette instructor at an LGBT youth center. Based on the heartwarming true story of Chicago trans icon Miss Gloria Allen (1/5-1/29)

— Mama Darleena Andrews is a 67-year-old transgender woman and the inimitable etiquette instructor at an LGBT youth center. Based on the heartwarming true story of Chicago trans icon Miss Gloria Allen (1/5-1/29) Hooded: Or Being

Black for Dummies — An irreverent comedy follows a book smart prep-schooler and a street savvy drop-out from inner-city Baltimore as they spend the night in a holding cell. Serge Seiden directs (1/25-2/19)

— An irreverent comedy follows a book smart prep-schooler and a street savvy drop-out from inner-city Baltimore as they spend the night in a holding cell. Serge Seiden directs (1/25-2/19) The Blood Knot — One of South African playwright Athol Fugard’s finest dramas about two brothers separated by the color of their skin. Directed by Studio Theatre founder Joy Zinoman (3/29-4/30)

— One of South African playwright Athol Fugard’s finest dramas about two brothers separated by the color of their skin. Directed by Studio Theatre founder Joy Zinoman (3/29-4/30) A Human Being Died That Night — A tense confrontation recounts the black, African psychologist Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela’s interrogations of Apartheid-era torturer and assassin Eugene de Kock (4/6-30)

— A tense confrontation recounts the black, African psychologist Pumla Gobodo-Madikizela’s interrogations of Apartheid-era torturer and assassin Eugene de Kock (4/6-30) Ulysses on Bottles — Serge Seiden directs Israeli playwright Gilad Evron’s poetic and poignant play about an Israeli-Arab ex-teacher’s attempts to sail into Gaza on a raft made of plastic bottles (5/18-6/11)

— Serge Seiden directs Israeli playwright Gilad Evron’s poetic and poignant play about an Israeli-Arab ex-teacher’s attempts to sail into Gaza on a raft made of plastic bottles (5/18-6/11) The Return — Palestinian playwright Hanna Eady and Seattle-based writer Edward Mast dramatizes the tension between a Palestinian mechanic and an attracted, conflicted Israeli Jewish woman from his past (6/7-7/2)

NATIONAL THEATRE

1321 Pennsylvania Ave. NW

202-628-6161



Once — Tony Award-winning musical tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who’s about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs (11/25-27)

— Tony Award-winning musical tells the enchanting tale of a Dublin street musician who’s about to give up on his dream when a beautiful young woman takes a sudden interest in his haunting love songs (11/25-27) How The Grinch Stole Christmas — Total, unabashed craziness, based on the Dr. Seuss classic (12/13-31)

— Total, unabashed craziness, based on the Dr. Seuss classic (12/13-31) Fun Home — Alison Bechdel’s spirited musical won the Tony in 2015 (4/18-5/13)

— Alison Bechdel’s spirited musical won the Tony in 2015 (4/18-5/13) Rent – The young artists are back, singing their hearts out (6/20-25)

OLNEY THEATRE CENTER

2001 Olney-Sandy Spring Rd.

Olney, Md.

301-924-3400



Diary of Anne Frank — The well-known story of a Jewish girl hiding with her family in Amsterdam during World War II. Directed by Derek Goldman (Now-9/27, Theatre Lab)

— The well-known story of a Jewish girl hiding with her family in Amsterdam during World War II. Directed by Derek Goldman (Now-9/27, Theatre Lab) Mary Poppins — The Disney classic brought to life, with many of the original songs from the movie (11/2-1/1, Mainstage)

— The Disney classic brought to life, with many of the original songs from the movie (11/2-1/1, Mainstage) Sweeney Todd: The Demon Barber of Fleet Street — E. Faye Bulter and David Benoit are the murderous couple in this chilling Sondheim classic. He slits their throats, she makes meat pies out of ’em. Directed by Jason Loewith (2/1-3/5, Mainstage)

— E. Faye Bulter and David Benoit are the murderous couple in this chilling Sondheim classic. He slits their throats, she makes meat pies out of ’em. Directed by Jason Loewith (2/1-3/5, Mainstage) Fickle: A Fancy French Farce — Disguises, mistaken identities, palace intrigues and improbable romance in a delightful comic romp by playwright Meg Miroshnik (3/1-4/2, Theatre Lab)

— Disguises, mistaken identities, palace intrigues and improbable romance in a delightful comic romp by playwright Meg Miroshnik (3/1-4/2, Theatre Lab) The Magic Play — Andrew Hinderaker’s newest play combines vivid theatricality, profound emotions, and magic, as a magician loses control of his life (4/12-5/7, Mainstage)

— Andrew Hinderaker’s newest play combines vivid theatricality, profound emotions, and magic, as a magician loses control of his life (4/12-5/7, Mainstage) Topdog/Underdog — The 2002 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about two African-American brothers who turn on each other. The play will be presented, for the first time ever, with two actresses, Jessica Frances Dukes and Dawn Ursula (5/17-6/11, Theatre Lab)

— The 2002 Pulitzer Prize-winning drama about two African-American brothers who turn on each other. The play will be presented, for the first time ever, with two actresses, Jessica Frances Dukes and Dawn Ursula (5/17-6/11, Theatre Lab) My Fair Lady — The Lerner and Loewe classic comes to Olney (6/21-5/23, Mainstage)

— The Lerner and Loewe classic comes to Olney (6/21-5/23, Mainstage) Thurgood — Supreme Court Justice Thurgood Marshall changed the face of American jurisprudence and this one man show gives rare insight to his character (7/19-8/20, Theatre Lab)

REP STAGE

10901 Little Patuxent Parkway

Columbia, Md.

443-518-1500



The Other Place — Nothing is as it seems in Sharr White’s drama, as a successful neurologist confronts her unhinged life and mysterious health concerns (Now-9/25)

— Nothing is as it seems in Sharr White’s drama, as a successful neurologist confronts her unhinged life and mysterious health concerns (Now-9/25) American Hero — Three unlikely allies try to keep a sandwich shop afloat when its owner mysteriously disappears in Bess Wohl’s dark comedy (11/2-20)

— Three unlikely allies try to keep a sandwich shop afloat when its owner mysteriously disappears in Bess Wohl’s dark comedy (11/2-20) H2O — A dramedy about self-destruction, notoriety, and the dark journey to purity and salvation (2/15-3/5)

— A dramedy about self-destruction, notoriety, and the dark journey to purity and salvation (2/15-3/5) Dorian’s Closet — A new musical based on the life of legendary female impersonator Dorian Corey, including a fictionalized account of what led to a mummified body being found in Corey’s closet after her death (4/26-5/14)

ROUND HOUSE THEATRE

4545 East-West Highway

Bethesda, Md.

240-644-1100



Angels in America — Tony Kushner’s masterpiece comes to D.C. in a co-production with Olney Theatre. Sexuality, religion, and politics collide at the beginning of the AIDS crisis in one of the most celebrated plays of the 20th century. Part I: Millennium Approaches and Part II: Perestroika are presented in rotating repertory (Now-10/30)

— Tony Kushner’s masterpiece comes to D.C. in a co-production with Olney Theatre. Sexuality, religion, and politics collide at the beginning of the AIDS crisis in one of the most celebrated plays of the 20th century. Part I: Millennium Approaches and Part II: Perestroika are presented in rotating repertory (Now-10/30) Miss Bennet: Christmas at Pemberley — Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s holiday play is set two years after Pride and Prejudice, with the focus (unsurprisingly) on Mary Bennet (11/23-12/18)

— Lauren Gunderson and Margot Melcon’s holiday play is set two years after Pride and Prejudice, with the focus (unsurprisingly) on Mary Bennet (11/23-12/18) Caroline, Or Change — The largest musical in Round House’s history is Kushner’s Tony-nominated exploration of a black maid who works for a Jewish family in Louisiana during the Civil Rights Movement (1/25-2/26)

— The largest musical in Round House’s history is Kushner’s Tony-nominated exploration of a black maid who works for a Jewish family in Louisiana during the Civil Rights Movement (1/25-2/26) Or, — A playful farce about an up-and-coming playwright tasked with completing her first commission by dawn (4/12-5/7)

— A playful farce about an up-and-coming playwright tasked with completing her first commission by dawn (4/12-5/7) How I Learned What I Learned — Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright August Wilson explores his days as a struggling young writer in Pittsburgh in this solo show (6/7-7/2)

SCENA THEATRE

1333 H St. NE

202-399-7993



Report to an Academy — German director Gabriele Jakobi adapts Franz Kafka’s classic short story about an ape who evolves to behave like humans (Now-9/25)

— German director Gabriele Jakobi adapts Franz Kafka’s classic short story about an ape who evolves to behave like humans (Now-9/25) Someone is Going to Come — A poetic play about human paranoia and sexual jealousy, as a couple move into a remote country house in order to be alone (1/5-2/5)

SHAKESPEARE THEATRE COMPANY

450 7th St. NW

202-547-1122



Romeo & Juliet — Perhaps Shakespeare’s most famous work, the timeless love story gets a contemporary update, with Kiss Me, Kate‘s director Alan Paul helming his first Bard production (9/13-11/6, Lansburgh)

— Perhaps Shakespeare’s most famous work, the timeless love story gets a contemporary update, with Kiss Me, Kate‘s director Alan Paul helming his first Bard production (9/13-11/6, Lansburgh) The Secret Garden — A production of Lucy Simon’s Tony-winning musical, based on the literary classic about a girl who seeks refuge in her late aunt’s mysterious walled garden (11/15-12/31, Harman)

— A production of Lucy Simon’s Tony-winning musical, based on the literary classic about a girl who seeks refuge in her late aunt’s mysterious walled garden (11/15-12/31, Harman) King Charles III — Regional debut of Mike Bartlett’s Olivier-winning play, exploring how Prince Charles would rule as he finally ascends to the British throne (2/7-3/12, Harman)

— Regional debut of Mike Bartlett’s Olivier-winning play, exploring how Prince Charles would rule as he finally ascends to the British throne (2/7-3/12, Harman) The Select (The Sun Also Rises) — Elevator Repair Service adapt Hemingway’s novel about a group of American and British expatriates who travel to Spain for the Running of the Bulls (2/18-4/2, Lansburgh)

— Elevator Repair Service adapt Hemingway’s novel about a group of American and British expatriates who travel to Spain for the Running of the Bulls (2/18-4/2, Lansburgh) Macbeth — Shakespeare’s exploration of murderous ambition, fiendish equivocation, and a love of terrifying intimacy (4/25-5/28, Harman)

— Shakespeare’s exploration of murderous ambition, fiendish equivocation, and a love of terrifying intimacy (4/25-5/28, Harman) The School for Lies — Michael Kahn helms David Ives’ adaptation of Molière’s The Misanthrope, in an update of the aristocratic French comedy (5/30-7/2, Lansburgh)

SIGNATURE THEATRE

4200 Campbell Ave.

Arlington, Va.

703-820-9771



The Gulf — A world premiere comedy about a lesbian couple whose boat breaks down, stranding them — and their tumultuous relationship — in the Gulf of Mexico (9/13-11/6)

— A world premiere comedy about a lesbian couple whose boat breaks down, stranding them — and their tumultuous relationship — in the Gulf of Mexico (9/13-11/6) Freaky Friday — Disney partners with Signature for a world premiere launch of a musical version of the body swap classic, with a score by the Pulitzer-winning pair behind Next to Normal (10/4-11/20)

— Disney partners with Signature for a world premiere launch of a musical version of the body swap classic, with a score by the Pulitzer-winning pair behind Next to Normal (10/4-11/20) Silver Belles — D.C. leading ladies Donna Migliaccio, Nova Y. Payton, Ilona Dulaski, Naomi Jacobson, and Sandy Bainum star in a holiday musical that’s billed as Golden Girls meets Designing Women (11/22-12/24)

— D.C. leading ladies Donna Migliaccio, Nova Y. Payton, Ilona Dulaski, Naomi Jacobson, and Sandy Bainum star in a holiday musical that’s billed as Golden Girls meets Designing Women (11/22-12/24) Titanic: The Musical — A 360-degree staging of the Tony-winning musical, immersing audiences in the glamour, chaos, and heroism of the Titanic’s fateful voyage (12/13-1/29)

— A 360-degree staging of the Tony-winning musical, immersing audiences in the glamour, chaos, and heroism of the Titanic’s fateful voyage (12/13-1/29) Mrs. Miller Does Her Thing — Emmy and Tony-winner Debra Monk stars in a comedy by Pulitzer-winning playwright James Lapine about Elva Miller, a songstress whose off-key singing found fame in the ’60s — she was pop music’s Florence Foster Jenkins (2/28-3/26)

— Emmy and Tony-winner Debra Monk stars in a comedy by Pulitzer-winning playwright James Lapine about Elva Miller, a songstress whose off-key singing found fame in the ’60s — she was pop music’s Florence Foster Jenkins (2/28-3/26) Midwestern Gothic — A new musical about a young woman who longs to escape her midwestern town. Signature promises it will provoke, shock and entertain in equal measure (3/14-4/30)

— A new musical about a young woman who longs to escape her midwestern town. Signature promises it will provoke, shock and entertain in equal measure (3/14-4/30) Jesus Christ Superstar — Chiseled abs and thorny crowns at the ready, as Andrew Lloyd Webber and Tim Rice’s rock opera gets a “sleek, modern” production (5/9-7/2)

STUDIO THEATRE

1501 14th St. NW

202-332-3300



Hand to God — Liam Forde brilliantly portrays not one, but two characters. One is a withdrawn teenager. The other, a demonic, foul-mouthed puppet named Tyrone (Now-10/2)

— Liam Forde brilliantly portrays not one, but two characters. One is a withdrawn teenager. The other, a demonic, foul-mouthed puppet named Tyrone (Now-10/2) Cloud 9 — British playwright Caryl Churchill’s playful take on sexual politics resonates anew with its prescient exploration of power and perception. Michael Kahn directs (Now-10/16)

— British playwright Caryl Churchill’s playful take on sexual politics resonates anew with its prescient exploration of power and perception. Michael Kahn directs (Now-10/16) Motherstruck — Staceyann Chin’s personal journey to motherhood as a single woman, lesbian and activist who does not have health insurance or a “serious, stable financial set up” (9/28-10/23, Studio X)

— Staceyann Chin’s personal journey to motherhood as a single woman, lesbian and activist who does not have health insurance or a “serious, stable financial set up” (9/28-10/23, Studio X) Straight White Men — A razor-sharp comedy confronting identity and privilege. The New York Times called Young Jean Lee “the most adventurous downtown playwright of her generation” (11/9-12/18)

— A razor-sharp comedy confronting identity and privilege. The New York Times called Young Jean Lee “the most adventurous downtown playwright of her generation” (11/9-12/18) The Hard Problem — Tom Stoppard’s newest play exlores the complexities of consciousness, the nature of belief, and how to reconcile hard science with lived experience (1/11-2/19)

— Tom Stoppard’s newest play exlores the complexities of consciousness, the nature of belief, and how to reconcile hard science with lived experience (1/11-2/19) I Wanna Fucking Tear You Apart — World premiere of Morgan Gould’s ode to the complications of friendship (2/1-19, Studio X)

— World premiere of Morgan Gould’s ode to the complications of friendship (2/1-19, Studio X) Three Sisters — Chekov’s tragicomic masterpiece about the missed opportunities and misplaced dreams of siblings in a backwater town (3/8-4/23)

— Chekov’s tragicomic masterpiece about the missed opportunities and misplaced dreams of siblings in a backwater town (3/8-4/23) No Sisters — Aaron Posner reimagines Chekov’s classic from the point of view of the members of the household you don’t see (3/16-4/23, Studio X)

— Aaron Posner reimagines Chekov’s classic from the point of view of the members of the household you don’t see (3/16-4/23, Studio X) Wig Out! — Tarell Alvin McCraney (The Brother/Sister Trilogy, Choir Boy) offers a a mesmerizing trip into the heart of African-American drag ball culture (7/12-8/6, Studio X)

SYNETIC THEATER

1800 South Bell St.

Crystal City, Va.

800-494-8497



Dante’s Inferno — A revitalized adaptation of Synetic’s original production of Dante’s journey through the nine circles of hell (9/28-10/30)

— A revitalized adaptation of Synetic’s original production of Dante’s journey through the nine circles of hell (9/28-10/30) Sleeping Beauty — Closer to Brothers Grimm than Disney, it’s a darkly elegant adaptation of the classic tale (12/7-1/8)

— Closer to Brothers Grimm than Disney, it’s a darkly elegant adaptation of the classic tale (12/7-1/8) The Taming of the Shrew — Synetic made its mark with “Wordless Shakespeare” productions and Shrew continues that tradition, transporting the Bard’s romantic comedy from Italy to Hollywood (2/15-3/19)

— Synetic made its mark with “Wordless Shakespeare” productions and Shrew continues that tradition, transporting the Bard’s romantic comedy from Italy to Hollywood (2/15-3/19) The Hunchback of Notre Dame — Synetic’s Paata Tsikurishvili brings his mind-bending, cinematic style to Victor Hugo’s gothic, heartbreaking epic (5/10-6/11)

— Synetic’s Paata Tsikurishvili brings his mind-bending, cinematic style to Victor Hugo’s gothic, heartbreaking epic (5/10-6/11) Carmen — A wordless opera? Yes, Georges Bizet’s popular classic has been reimagined to sizzling effect, starring Synetic co-founder Irina Tsikurishvili (7/19-8/13)

THEATRE ALLIANCE

2020 Shannon Pl. SE

202-241-2539



Brownsville Song — Kimber Lee’s drama shifts between memory and reality, as a senseless act of violence forces a family to confront their grief and move forward (Now-10/9)

— Kimber Lee’s drama shifts between memory and reality, as a senseless act of violence forces a family to confront their grief and move forward (Now-10/9) Black Nativity — Langston Hughes chronicles and celebrates the birth of Jesus and the unique cultural identity of Black Americans (11/23-12/31)

— Langston Hughes chronicles and celebrates the birth of Jesus and the unique cultural identity of Black Americans (11/23-12/31) Mnemonic — Colin Hovde directs a show of “potent physicality, inventive design, and striking visuals.” With movement by Dody DiSanto (3/16-4/9)

— Colin Hovde directs a show of “potent physicality, inventive design, and striking visuals.” With movement by Dody DiSanto (3/16-4/9) A Beautiful Thing — A new play developed by the Theatre Alliance staff about female boxing in the 1950s, interracial adoption, and the power of memory (6/8-7/12)

THEATRE J

1529 16th St. NW

202-777-3210



The Last Schwartz — In a yahrzeit gone perfectly wrong, can Judiasm hold a family together? Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr makes his DC directorial debut (Now-10/2)

— In a yahrzeit gone perfectly wrong, can Judiasm hold a family together? Artistic Director Adam Immerwahr makes his DC directorial debut (Now-10/2) The Christians — An unflinching look at faith of any denomination and its power to unite or divide (11/16-12/11)

— An unflinching look at faith of any denomination and its power to unite or divide (11/16-12/11) Oy Vey in a Manger — The Kinsey Sicks, “America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet,” make their return to D.C. (12/20-28)

— The Kinsey Sicks, “America’s Favorite Dragapella Beautyshop Quartet,” make their return to D.C. (12/20-28) Copenhagen — Michael Frayn’s Tony-winning play about Werner Heisenberg and Niels Bohr — who worked for opposing sides in the war to develop the atom bomb — meeting in the afterlife (1/5-29)

— Michael Frayn’s Tony-winning play about Werner Heisenberg and Niels Bohr — who worked for opposing sides in the war to develop the atom bomb — meeting in the afterlife (1/5-29) The How and the Why — Sarah Treem’s thought-provoking play about science, family, and survival of the fittest (2/15-3/12)

— Sarah Treem’s thought-provoking play about science, family, and survival of the fittest (2/15-3/12) Brighton Beach Memoirs — Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical play about a Depression-era family trying to laugh through tears gets the Theater J treatment (4/5-5/7)

— Neil Simon’s semi-autobiographical play about a Depression-era family trying to laugh through tears gets the Theater J treatment (4/5-5/7) Broken Glass — One of America’s greatest playwrights, Arthur Miller’s riveting psychological drama is set in 1938 Brooklyn during the horrors of Nazi Germany’s Kristallnacht (6/14-7/9)

WASHINGTON STAGE GUILD

900 Massachusetts Ave. NW

240-582-0050



It’s a Wonderful Life: A Live Radio Play — A group of voice actors team up with an ever-inventive sound effects man to tell the heartwarming story of George Bailey and his guardian angel (11/25-12/17)

— A group of voice actors team up with an ever-inventive sound effects man to tell the heartwarming story of George Bailey and his guardian angel (11/25-12/17) Last Train to Nibroc — On a train carrying F. Scott Fitzgerald’s coffin, a young couple begin a journey to life together in Arlene Hutton’s WWII-era romantic comedy (1/26-2/19)

— On a train carrying F. Scott Fitzgerald’s coffin, a young couple begin a journey to life together in Arlene Hutton’s WWII-era romantic comedy (1/26-2/19) Back to Methuselah: As Far As Thought Can Reach — A work of science fiction from George Bernard Shaw that throws humanity 25,000 years into the future, featuring the playwright’s celebrated wit and a touch of satire (3/23-4/16)

WOOLLY MAMMOTH

641 D St. NW

202-393-3939

