Caitlyn Jenner disses Pat McCrory over HB 2 debate comments

Caitlyn Jenner lashed back against Gov. Pat McCrory in response to remarks he made during a debate where he insisted that she would be forced to use the men’s restroom or showers should she visit North Carolina.

McCrory made the comments about Jenner while trying to defend his support of HB 2, in response to a question posed by moderator Chuck Todd of NBC about which facilities the transgender reality star should be permitted to use. As signed into law by McCrory, HB 2 requires transgender people use only those public restroom or shared shower facilities that match their biological sex at birth, as listed on their birth certificate.

“In the private sector in North Carolina, she can go wherever the private sector wants her to,” McCrory said of Jenner. “If she’s going to a shower facility at [University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill] after running around the track, she’s going to use the men’s shower.”

Jenner responded on Instagram, posting an unflattering picture of McCrory with the words: “So I’m supposed to use the same shower as this guy?? Gross! #patmccrory.”

So I'm supposed to use the same shower as this guy?? Gross! #patmccrory A photo posted by Caitlyn Jenner (@caitlynjenner) on Oct 13, 2016 at 12:24pm PDT

Jenner has previously spoken out against the HB 2 law on her website.

“We all want safety and privacy in public bathrooms,” Jenner wrote in a statement. “But these anti-LGBT bills, like the ones in North Carolina and Mississippi, actually make us less safe, not more safe. They open the door to abuse, aggressive and confrontational behavior in bathrooms, and encourage strangers to demand that women and girls prove that they are actually female in order to use the restroom. No one wants that.”

McCrory trails his Democratic opponent, Attorney General Roy Cooper, in most public polls heading into November’s election. Those same polls also show that HB 2 is unpopular because a majority of voters believe it has hurt North Carolina’s economy and reputation. McCrory’s doubling down on the controversial law — and his refusal to amend its more egregious parts — recently cost him the support of the editorial board of The Charlotte Observer, which had previously endorsed McCrory every time he ran for public office since 1991.