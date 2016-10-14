D.C. dentist indicted for sexually assaulting unconscious male patients

A dentist from Washington, D.C. was indicted earlier this week on charges that he sexually abused male patients while they were anesthetized with nitrous oxide.

Bilal Ahmed, 44, of Potomac, Md., was charged with 14 felony counts of sexual abuse, four misdemeanor counts of sexual abuse, and three misdemeanor counts of assault, reports .

The charges stem from a May 2014 incident when a patient awoke to find Ahmed sexually assaulting him after being given nitrous oxide during a dental procedure.

A police investigation into the man’s claim revealed two other male patients and a former male employee who accused Ahmed of improper touching. The patients had also been under the influence of nitrous oxide when the assaults occurred.

Ahmed was later arrested in January at John F. Kennedy International Airport in New York.

Mahsa Azimirad, a 26-year-old former office manager for Ahmed’s dental practice, Universal Smiles DC, has also been indicted on a charge of perjury, for allegedly giving false testimony to a grand jury during the 2014 investigation.

As a result of the charges against him, Ahmed has had his licenses to practice dentistry suspended in both Maryland and D.C.

Barry Coburn, one of Ahmed’s lawyers, told the Associated Press that he had not yet discussed the indictments with his client. Both Ahmed and Azimirad previously pleaded not guilty when the charges were first brought against them.