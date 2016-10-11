Twitter users launch homophobic attacks on Anderson Cooper post-debate

- Features
- News
- Arts
- Life
- Community
- Nightlife
- Scene
- Featured Partners
- Gift Shop
It didn’t take long after Sunday’s debate for the homophobic tweets to start. Their target? CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who became the first openly gay person to moderate a presidential debate.
Cooper and co-moderator Martha Raddatz of ABC weren’t afraid to fact check and ask tough questions, including follow-ups, which some debate viewers saw as unfair.
They expressed their upset via Twitter, primarily attacking Cooper with references to his sexuality, as first reported by The Daily Dot.
The vast majority appeared to favor Trump, with some users’ handles including the word “deplorable,” a reference to earlier comments by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton disparaging Trump supporters.
Anderson Cooper is such an obnoxious homo #debate
— Deplorable Schmidt (@thedrunkenbox) October 10, 2016
Anderson Cooper interrupting Trump. You're a moderator, you faggot! #debate
— Blaire White 👸🏻 (@MsBlaireWhite) October 10, 2016
The irony that a faggot ( Anderson Cooper) will demonize a straight man (Trump) for typicle male behavior is disheartening.
— Big Gus (@TheBigGusShow) October 9, 2016
Many of these same users later insisted that their tweets were jokes, and used the outcry against them as evidence that the political Left and those who favor political correctness are thin-skinned.
Others accused Cooper of being biased in favor of Clinton, echoing a charge made prior to the debate by Trump himself. Upon hearing that Cooper had been selected by the Commission on Presidential Debates as a co-host, Trump alleged that Cooper would be “very biased” against him.
He told The Washington Post‘s Robert Costa: “I don’t think Anderson Cooper should be a moderator, because Anderson Cooper works for CNN and over the last couple of days, I’ve seen how Anderson Cooper behaves…. I don’t think he can be fair.”
This faggot liberal Anderson cooper such a bigot
— j (@tjr4536) October 10, 2016
And Anderson Cooper, the homo, is already starting on what Trump would do to a woman. Of course he'd be offended.
— Justin Allen (@jallen14) October 10, 2016
When Anderson Cooper moderates a debate. Anyone think this radical biased Homo. Is going to be fair tonight?
— Tom Orr (@TomOrr777) October 9, 2016
Still others tried to attack Cooper on a more personal level:
Anderson Cooper is sooooo gay, he makes Richard Simmons look like John Wayne.
— PUNTED CUNT TORNADO (@SaraESpivey) October 10, 2016
I'd like to see someone turn the tables on gay faggot Anderson Cooper. #debates
— Tiny Bitler (@Tiny_Bitler) October 10, 2016
@smugmatlock Anderson Cooper is mad because Trump doesn't grab dicks.
— Al Clark (@PikesvilleAL) October 11, 2016
Thankfully, not everyone was abusing Cooper. Some defended his moderating, while others just wanted to give him some Twitter love.
@stevesilberman @andersoncooper Really don't care what #DeplorableDons followers think!!
— Tooosweet (@bolger_mary) October 11, 2016
@kenvogel @CNN Anderson Cooper did well so did Martha , im proud . CNN the best
— Isla Pierre (@gonaives123) October 11, 2016
@andersoncooper happy national coming out day to you and all your "admirers" who called you faggot & homo this week! #lovewins #DonaldTrump
— Sister Stryka Pose (@SrStrykaPose) October 11, 2016
Metro Weekly's Emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you want to know -- and more!
Metro Weekly emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you need to know. Join our 12,000 subscribers and get the best in LGBT news, arts and entertainment reviews, contests, exclusive coverboy and nightlife content, and much, much more delivered directly to your inbox!
Metro Weekly emails are a great way to stay up-to-date with everything you need to know. Join our 12,000 subscribers and get the best in LGBT news, arts and entertainment reviews, contests, exclusive coverboy and nightlife content, and more delivered directly to your inbox!
0 comments