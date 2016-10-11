Twitter users launch homophobic attacks on Anderson Cooper post-debate

It didn’t take long after Sunday’s debate for the homophobic tweets to start. Their target? CNN anchor Anderson Cooper, who became the first openly gay person to moderate a presidential debate.

Cooper and co-moderator Martha Raddatz of ABC weren’t afraid to fact check and ask tough questions, including follow-ups, which some debate viewers saw as unfair.

They expressed their upset via Twitter, primarily attacking Cooper with references to his sexuality, as first reported by .

The vast majority appeared to favor Trump, with some users’ handles including the word “deplorable,” a reference to earlier comments by Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton disparaging Trump supporters.

Anderson Cooper is such an obnoxious homo — Deplorable Schmidt (@thedrunkenbox)

Anderson Cooper interrupting Trump. You're a moderator, you faggot! — Blaire White 👸🏻 (@MsBlaireWhite)

The irony that a faggot ( Anderson Cooper) will demonize a straight man (Trump) for typicle male behavior is disheartening. — Big Gus (@TheBigGusShow)

Many of these same users later insisted that their tweets were jokes, and used the outcry against them as evidence that the political Left and those who favor political correctness are thin-skinned.

Others accused Cooper of being biased in favor of Clinton, echoing a charge made prior to the debate by Trump himself. Upon hearing that Cooper had been selected by the Commission on Presidential Debates as a co-host, Trump alleged that Cooper would be “very biased” against him.

He told ‘s Robert Costa: “I don’t think Anderson Cooper should be a moderator, because Anderson Cooper works for CNN and over the last couple of days, I’ve seen how Anderson Cooper behaves…. I don’t think he can be fair.”

This faggot liberal Anderson cooper such a bigot — j (@tjr4536)

And Anderson Cooper, the homo, is already starting on what Trump would do to a woman. Of course he'd be offended. — Justin Allen (@jallen14)

When Anderson Cooper moderates a debate. Anyone think this radical biased Homo. Is going to be fair tonight? — Tom Orr (@TomOrr777)

Still others tried to attack Cooper on a more personal level:

Anderson Cooper is sooooo gay, he makes Richard Simmons look like John Wayne. — PUNTED CUNT TORNADO (@SaraESpivey)

I'd like to see someone turn the tables on gay faggot Anderson Cooper. — Tiny Bitler (@Tiny_Bitler)

Anderson Cooper is mad because Trump doesn't grab dicks. — Al Clark (@PikesvilleAL)

Thankfully, not everyone was abusing Cooper. Some defended his moderating, while others just wanted to give him some Twitter love.

Really don't care what followers think!! — Tooosweet (@bolger_mary)

Anderson Cooper did well so did Martha , im proud . CNN the best — Isla Pierre (@gonaives123)