Blood On The Mountain opens this Friday

A searing investigation into industrial control of resources in West Virginia

By on December 15, 2016

A searing investigation into industrial control of resources in West Virginia, Mari-Lynn C. Evans and Jordan Freeman’s documentary details the struggles of hard-working, misunderstood people who have never benefited fairly from the rich, natural resources of their land.

The movie delivers a striking portrait of a people exploited by corporate interests and abandoned by politicians — sadly as relevant now as ever, given the incoming president’s stated intentions of reviving and reducing regulations over coal mining and related industrial practices.

Opens Friday, Dec. 16. Landmark’s West End Cinema, 2301 M St. NW. Call 202-534-1907 or visit landmarktheatres.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
