Emmylou Harris appears at The Hamilton on Sunday

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee comes to town for a concert billed as “An Intimate Performance Benefiting Bonaparte’s Retreat,” the dog rescue organization the card-carrying PETA member founded in Nashville.

A Washington Post critic described Harris as the “silken-voiced muse of a summer night,” but trust that her eloquent, expressive country-folk is welcome even in the dead of fall, especially when in service to a good cause.

Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors at 6 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $90 to $250. Call 202-787-1000 or visit thehamiltondc.com.