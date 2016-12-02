Emmylou Harris appears at The Hamilton on Sunday

Metro Weekly
Concert benefits dog rescue organization

By on December 2, 2016

Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris

The Country Music Hall of Fame inductee comes to town for a concert billed as “An Intimate Performance Benefiting Bonaparte’s Retreat,” the dog rescue organization the card-carrying PETA member founded in Nashville.

A Washington Post critic described Harris as the “silken-voiced muse of a summer night,” but trust that her eloquent, expressive country-folk is welcome even in the dead of fall, especially when in service to a good cause.

Sunday, Dec. 4. Doors at 6 p.m. The Hamilton, 600 14th St. NW. Tickets are $90 to $250. Call 202-787-1000 or visit thehamiltondc.com.

Doug Rule covers the arts, theater, music, food, nightlife and culture as contributing editor for Metro Weekly.
