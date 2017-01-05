American Pops Orchestra: 75 Years Of Barbra Streisand

Luke Frazier kicks off 2017 with an APO tribute to the 10-time Grammy Award-winning singer and actress. “Don’t Rain on My Parade: 75 Years of Barbra Streisand” features several of today’s heavy hitters from Broadway as well as D.C.’s thriving musical theater scene, including Laura Osnes (Cinderella), Lindsay Mendez (Wicked), Amber Iman (Shuffle Along), and New York singing comedy brother duo Will and Anthony Nunziata.

Nathan Brewer directs a retrospective of hits from Streisand’s diverse musical career as a Broadway and screen star in addition to her clout as one of the best-selling recording artists of all time.

Friday, Jan. 13, at 8 p.m. GW Lisner, The George Washington University, 730 21st St. NW. Tickets are $55 to $70. Call 202-994-6851 or visit theamericanpops.org.

