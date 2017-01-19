BREAKING: Virginia bathroom bill gets tabled on voice vote

A measure that would have instituted a North Carolina-style law prohibiting transgender people from using restrooms and changing facilities that match their gender identity was defeated by in a House subcommittee on Thursday afternoon.

The original version of HB 1612, sponsored by Del. Bob Marshall (R-Manassas, Manassas Park, Bull Run), would have required transgender people to use the restroom matching the biological sex as listed on their “original” birth certificate. Marshall subsequently amended the bill in committee to remove the word “original,” which, had it been left in, would have prohibited even people who had undergone gender confirmation surgery from using the bathroom matching their gender identity.

Nonetheless, Marshall’s amendment was fruitless, as the Republican-led committee defeated the bill by a voice vote. The committee also rejected a second Marshall bill, HB 2011, which would have codified similar anti-transgender discrimination into the Code of Virginia.

The committee was still debating at least three other bills related to LGBT rights as of 3:30 p.m.

